Iturraldeiturralde blancaesthela m01_s3ai6

BLANCA ESTHELA ITURRALDE ITURRALDE “EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA” Grupo: M1C3G27-115 06/12/20
https://educrea.cl/las-tics-en-el-ambito-educativo/
  1. 1. BLANCA ESTHELA ITURRALDE ITURRALDE “EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA” Grupo: M1C3G27-115 06/12/20
  2. 2. las TIC en la casa • Permite la implementación de nuevos métodos y medios de comunicación. Permite la facilitación de las tareas domésticas. Permite facilitar los trabajos de investigación. Aumenta la participación en procesos organizativos
  3. 3. las TIC en el ámbito educativo • En la actualidad, muchos maestros y maestras solicitan y quieren contar con recursos informáticos y con Internet para su docencia, dando respuesta a los retos que les plantean estos nuevos canales de información. Sin embargo, la incorporación de las TIC a la enseñanza no sólo supone la dotación de ordenadores e infraestructuras de acceso a Internet, sino que su objetivo fundamental es: integrar las TIC en los procesos de enseñanza- aprendizaje, en la gestión de los centros y en las relaciones de participación de la comunidad educativa, para mejorar la calidad de la enseñanza.
  4. 4. las TIC en el ámbito laboral • Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos. las tic son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando las Comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando análisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado. • Las tic permiten a las empresas producir más cantidad, más rápido, de mejor calidad, y en menos tiempo. nos permiten ser competitivos en el mercado, y disponer de tiempo libre para nuestra familia.
  5. 5. Fuentes: • https://educrea.cl/las-tics-en-el-ambito-educativo/

×