GRACIAS
Jun. 20, 2021

ACTIVIDAD INTEGRADORA 6

crear un recurso multimedia

ACTIVIDAD INTEGRADORA 6

  1. 1. NAZARETH YADIRA VERA HERNÁNDEZ A C T I V I D A D I N T E G R A D O R A 6 . C R E A R U N R E C U R S O M U L T I M E D I A G R U P O : M 1 C 1 G 3 1 - 0 0 2
  2. 2. LAS TIC EN LA CASA • Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación (TIC) en la casa es muy importante en estos tiempos ya que las usamos diariamente atraves del internet, teléfono, computadora, etc.Ahora con la pandemia mucho más ya que todos realizamos por medio del internet nuestros trabajos, tareas, videollamadas, etc.Al igual las usamos para usar las redes sociales ya sea para entreternos o comunicarse con familiares, amigos, etc.
  3. 3. LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO • Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación (TIC) tienen un rol fundamental en el acceso universal a la educación, la igualdad en la instrucción, la enseñanza y el aprendizaje de calidad. La información de docentes, y la gestión, dirección y administración más eficientes del sistema educativo
  4. 4. LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL • En la actualidad, muchas compañías e instituciones del sector público y del privado apuestan por la enseñanza por medio de las TIC (Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación). Estos procedimientos son necesarios para maximizar la eficiencia del recurso humano, el más valioso de un país.
  5. 5. GRACIAS

