The global network telemetry market revenue stood at $200 million in 2020 and it is predicted to rise significantly during 2021–2030 (forecast period). The factors driving the expansion of the market are the surging digitalization rate, soaring prevalence of network security attacks, increasing adoption of network telemetry solutions by many service providers and organizations such as consultancy providers and telecom firms, and the burgeoning requirement for the optimization of network infrastructure.