India FaaS Market Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Factors such as the increasing implementation of government initiatives to support the farmers, such as the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMSY) and Soil Health Card Scheme, and improving internet connectivity in rural areas will fuel the Indian farming as a service (FaaS) market growth during the forecast period (2021–2030). Moreover, the rising efforts made by private companies to enhance the productivity and efficiency of the agriculture sector will also contribute to market growth in the coming years.



