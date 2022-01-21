ESL Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The escalating digitalization rate in this sector will help the electronic shelf label market prosper during 2021–2030. According to P&S Intelligence, the market revenue stood at roughly $800 million in 2020. The increasing deployment of ESLs can also be attributed to the burgeoning demand for price optimization among retail stores. ESLs enable easy updates, time saving, and reliability, owing to which retailers gain a competitive edge.