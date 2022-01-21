Successfully reported this slideshow.
The escalating digitalization rate in this sector will help the electronic shelf label market prosper during 2021–2030. According to P&S Intelligence, the market revenue stood at roughly $800 million in 2020. The increasing deployment of ESLs can also be attributed to the burgeoning demand for price optimization among retail stores. ESLs enable easy updates, time saving, and reliability, owing to which retailers gain a competitive edge.

ESL Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends

  1. 1. ©P&SIntelligence.Allrightsreserved 1 Electronic Shelf Label Market Size, Demand, Segmentation, Key Players And Forecast
  2. 2. The automation of the retail sector has led to effective warehouse and inventory management, increased physical store management efficiency, and enhanced omnichannel presence for retailers. The accelerating automation rate has also led to the adoption of electronic shelf labels (ESLs) at retail stores as they are useful in scheduling service and delivery and displaying and managing product information. Additionally, these automated solutions are used for the execution of daily tasks. Thus, the surging focus of retail stores on increased functional efficiency will fuel the adoption of ESLs in the coming years. Moreover, the escalating digitalization rate in this sector will help the electronic shelf label market prosper during 2021–2030. According to P&S Intelligence, the market revenue stood at roughly $800 million in 2020. The increasing deployment of ESLs can also be attributed to the burgeoning demand for price optimization among retail stores. ESLs enable easy updates, time saving, and reliability, owing to which retailers gain a competitive edge. In contemporary times, full-graphic e-paper ESLs are preferred over liquid crystal display (LCD) and segmented e-paper ESLs due to the former’s low cost, high energy efficiency, and ability to project graphical objects. Displays, microprocessors, batteries, and transceivers are the major components of the aforementioned labels, which are based on the infrared, radiofrequency, and near-field communication (NFC) technologies. All these products are available in different display sizes — less than 3 inches, 3–7 inches, 8–10 inches, and more than 10 inches. At present, ESL manufacturers, such as Altierre Corporation, NCR Corporation, Displaydata Limited, Pricer AB, SoluM Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., CLEARink Displays Inc., and SES- imagotag, are signing partnership agreements to facilitate the penetration of ESLs in the retail sector. For example, in April 2021, E Ink Holdings Inc. entered into a partnership with DATA MODUL AG to become a supplier of ESLs to the European and U.S. retail, medical, and internet of things (IoT) industries. Geographically, the North American region led the electronic shelf label market in the recent past, and it is expected to continue its lead in the foreseeable future, owing to the increasing preference for the technology among the expansive chains of retail outlets, such as Wal-Mart, in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the favorable government initiatives aimed at increasing the integration of automated products and enhancing technological development across the retail sector will result in the large-scale adoption of ESL products in the region. In addition, Europe is expected to use a considerable volume of ESL products in the upcoming years due to the strong presence of prominent ESL manufacturers and high labor costs in the region. Additionally, the flourishing retail sector will propel the adoption of these components among European countries, especially the U.K., Germany, and France. Besides, the rising focus of retailers on the incorporation of technologically advanced products to reduce human involvement will result in the large-scale adoption of ESLs in the region. Therefore, the soaring focus of retailers on improving functional efficiency and increasing digitization rate in the retail industry will fuel the deployment of ESLs.
  3. 3. This study covers  Historical and the present size of the Electronic Shelf Label Market  Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms  Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms  Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants  Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential  Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings  Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders  Major players operating in the market and their service offerings  Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market ©P&SIntelligence.Allrightsreserved 3
