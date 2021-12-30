The toughening government regulations regarding money laundering will facilitate the anti-money laundering market growth during 2021–2030. According to P&S Intelligence, the market generated a revenue of $2.4 billion in 2020. With the growing use of online banking services, escalating frequency of digital transfer of funds using unified payment services, and soaring traffic over the internet, governments are drafting stringent AML laws and digital payment laws, to mitigate the cases of money laundering.