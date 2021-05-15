Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Vice-Rectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho Cuadro Explicativo Sobre la Eleccion de Cargos Publicos Estadales Integrante: Becerra Yusbely C.I.: V-17.278.713 Participación Ciudadana y Gestión Local -2020B Prof. Emily Ramírez 3ro. de Derecho, Sección: M-613 Araure, Mayo del 2021.
  2. 2. PODER PÚBLICO ESTADAL La Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (CRBV), establece claramente que “Los Estados son entidades autónomas e iguales en lo político, con personalidad jurídica plena, y quedan obligados a mantener la independencia, soberanía e integridad nacional, y a cumplir y hacer cumplir esta Constitución y las leyes de la República”. De conformidad con lo previsto el Artículo 159. CLASIFICACIÓN PODER EJECUTIVO ESTADAL PODER LEGISLATIVO ESTADAL Definición Nuestra Carta Magna, Es decir nuestra CRBV, lo define en su Artículo 160, como el gobierno y administración de cada Estado corresponde a un Gobernador o Gobernadora. Según el Artículo 162, de la CRBV El Poder Legislativo, se define como el poder que se ejercerá en cada Estado por un Consejo Legislativo conformado por un número no mayor de quince ni menor de siete integrantes, quienes proporcionalmente representarán a la población del Estado y a los Municipios. Requisitos -Los (las) candidatos (as) deben haber nacido en Venezuela o ser ciudadanos o ciudadanas naturalizados (as) con al menos 15 años de residencia ininterrumpida en el país. -Los (las) candidatos (as) deben tener al menos 25 años de edad (21 años para los Consejos Legislativos Estadales). -Los (las) candidatos (as) no pueden formar parte del cuerpo clerical. -Los (las) candidatos (as) no deben estar sujetos a ninguna prohibición de tipo civil, inhabilitación administrativa o acusación criminal. -Adicionalmente,los (las) candidatos (as) al Consejo Legislativo Estadal no pueden tener otro cargo gubernamental ni administrar compañías relacionadas con contratos con el Estado. Artículo 55, de la LOPE. Los requisitos ycondiciones para que los electores ylas electoras puedan postularse a los distintos cargos de elección popular, son los que se encuentran establecidos en la Constitución de la República y en las leyes. Atribuciones El Gobernador (a) de conformidad con los artículos 51 y 52 de la Ley Orgánica de la Contraloría General de la República y del Sistema Nacional de Control Fiscal rendirá cuentas de su gestión anual y públicamente, ante la Contraloría del Estado y presentaran un informe del mismo al Consejo Legislativo y el Consejo de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas Públicas. En Venezuela, el gobernador es la suprema autoridad de un Estado de manera más amplia el Gobernador es el jefe del gobierno regional, y como tal ejerce el poder ejecutivo a nivel regional, asistido por su propio gabinete o tren ejecutivo. En virtud de esto el gobernador o gobernadora tiene una función muy importante y es la de administrar los recursos del situado constitucional;también se encarga de velar para que estos recursos sean utilizados generando bienestar a todas las personas. Y el 161 de C.R.B.V. El Consejo Legislativo tendrá las atribuciones siguientes: 1. Legislar sobre las materias de la competencia estadal. 2. Sancionar la Ley de Presupuesto del Estado. 3. Las demás que establezcan esta Constitución y la ley.
  3. 3. Periodo El Gobernador o Gobernadora será elegido o elegida por un período de cuatro años por mayoría de las personas que voten. Los legisladores o legisladoras estadales serán elegidos (as) por un período de cuatro años. Reelección El Gobernador o Gobernadora podrá ser reelegido o reelegida, de inmediato y por una sola vez, para un nuevo período. Pudiendo ser reelegidos o reelegidas por dos períodos consecutivos como máximo. Financiamiento No se permitirá el financiamiento de las asociaciones con fines políticos con fondos provenientes del estado. La ley regulará lo concerniente al financiamiento y a las contribuciones privadas de las organizaciones con fines políticos, y los mecanismos de control que aseguren la pulcritud en el origen y manejo de las mismas.Así mismo regulará las campañas políticas y electorales, su duración y límites de gastos propendiendo a su democratización. El financiamiento de la propaganda política y de las campañas electorales será regulado por la ley. Las direcciones de las asociaciones con fines políticos no podrán contratar con entidades del sector público. Postulantes En cuanto a la postulación de estos candidatos a cargos públicos estadales es pertinente recordar lo establecido en el Artículo 67 de nuestra Carta Magna, donde queda explícita la participación ciudadana en la elección de estos cargos. En cuanto a los Postulantes y las Condiciones para Postularse, de la Ley Orgánica de Procesos Electorales (LOPE) establece: Artículo 47. Únicamente tendrán derecho a postular candidatos y candidatas para los procesos electorales regulados en la presente Ley, los siguientes: 1. Las organizaciones con fines políticos. ART 48 Y ART 51 2. Los grupos de electores y electoras. ART 49, ART 50 Y ART 51 3. Los ciudadanos y las ciudadanas por iniciativa propia. ART 52 Y ART 53 4. Las comunidades u organizaciones indígenas. Ejemplos Para ejemplificar cómo se constituyó el poder público estadal con la partición ciudadana, en las elecciones de los cargos públicos a nivel estadal se puede hacer mención de las últimas Elecciones Regionales realizadas en Venezuela, las cuales tuvieron lugar el 23 de Noviembre de 2008. En esa oportunidad se escogieron 233 cargos en los Consejos Legislativos Estadales (PODER LEGISLATIVO), y de igual manera se eligieron 22 cargos para Gobernador y gobernadora y 328 para Alcalde y alcaldesa, (PODER EJECUTIVO ESTADAL Y MUNICIPAL). Los (las) candidatos (as) que resultaron ganadores (as) en el año 2008 ocuparán sus cargos hasta el año 2012, cuando se debe convocar a un nuevo proceso de elecciones regionales.
  4. 4. Referencias Bibliograficas Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, Gaceta Oficial Extraordinario Nº 5.4.53, viernes 24 de marzo del 2000. Ley Orgánica de Procesos Electorales. https://www.ejemplode.com/69-leyes/2828- ejemplo_de_poder_ejecutivo.html#ixzz6uwPtRA6j https://www.ejemplode.com/69-leyes/2828- ejemplo_de_poder_ejecutivo.html#ixzz6uxK1k4JS Material SAIA Virtual Incorporado en la Materia.

