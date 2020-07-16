Módulo oficial introducción a la capellanía

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducción a La Capellanía INSTITUTO DE FORMACION TEOLOGICA ECLESIASTICA Y CIENCIAS RELIGIOSAS “INFORTECR” Introducción ...
Introducción a La Capellanía • 1 TEMA: INTRODUCCIÓN A LA CAPELLANÍA • 2 A. ALBORIS HISTÓRICO DE LA CAPELLANÍA • 3 B. REFER...
Introducción a La Capellanía 3. Conocer la referencia bíblica del uso de la capellanía, y su existencia histórica. 4. El c...
Introducción a La Capellanía Esa misma noche tuvo un sueño, soñó que el mendigo era el Señor Jesucristo, ese sueño fue el ...
Introducción a La Capellanía C. REFERENCIA BÍBLICA DEL USO DE LA CAPELLANÍA Lucas hace referencia al Señor Jesucristo cuan...
Introducción a La Capellanía El evangelio es Buenas Nuevas, buenas noticias, como todo creyente, el capellán evangélico es...
Introducción a La Capellanía (hacerlo volverá al camino correcto) con el propósito que ponga en evidencia su triste realid...
Introducción a La Capellanía Cuando sea presentado a la sociedad como una persona restaurada, regenerada dispuesto a servi...
Introducción a La Capellanía “pastor espiritual” = es el capellán en función pastoral, recuerda a la gente que solamente h...
  1. 1. Introducción a La Capellanía INSTITUTO DE FORMACION TEOLOGICA ECLESIASTICA Y CIENCIAS RELIGIOSAS “INFORTECR” Introducción Contacto Directo. WhatsApp 321-4256162 Email- info@infortecr.com Ocaña N de www.infortecr.com
  2. 2. Introducción a La Capellanía • 1 TEMA: INTRODUCCIÓN A LA CAPELLANÍA • 2 A. ALBORIS HISTÓRICO DE LA CAPELLANÍA • 3 B. REFERENCIA SECULAR AL TÉRMINO CAPELLÁN • 4 C. REFERENCIA BÍBLICA DEL USO DE LA CAPELLANÍA • 5 D. EL CAPELLÁN COMO SIERVO DEL SEÑOR, UN PASTOR ESPIRITUAL… UN CONSEJERO o 5.1 Relacionado TEMA: INTRODUCCIÓN A LA CAPELLANÍA Objetivo de la materia: 1. Que el estudiante alcance la meta de ser un capellán formado enteramente preparado para toda buena obra. 2. Que mantenga entre los inconversos una conducta irreprochable. 3. Que la gente glorifica a Dios al ver al capellán haciendo lo correcto ante Dios y los hombres. 4. Que el capellán se someta, por causa del Señor, a toda institución humana, a sus autoridades superiores, a los gobernantes haciendo la voluntad de Dios. La Biblia 1Pedro 2:12-15 Objetivo de la clase: 1. Conocer la capellanía desde sus inicios históricos. 2. Conoce la referencia a secular del término capellán. www.infortecr.com
  3. 3. Introducción a La Capellanía 3. Conocer la referencia bíblica del uso de la capellanía, y su existencia histórica. 4. El capellán como siervo del Señor un Pastor espiritual, un consejero. A. ALBORIS HISTÓRICO DE LA CAPELLANÍA ¿Dónde tiene su origen en la capellanía? En la persona de __Martín de Tour quien nació en el año _316____d.C. En lo que hoy en día es Hungría. A los 16 años se enlistó en el ejército romano donde se destacó como soldado y oficial. A los _24___ años Martin con la tropa que comandaba, fue enviado a la región de Francia. Una noche de mucho frío se encontró con un mendigo que rogaba a todos sin éxito que le ayudarán. ¿Qué hizo Martín? No traía nada que darle a este mendigo, pero traía puesta su capa, de buen corazón partió su capa en dos y dio la mitad al mendigo. www.infortecr.com
  4. 4. Introducción a La Capellanía Esa misma noche tuvo un sueño, soñó que el mendigo era el Señor Jesucristo, ese sueño fue el motivo por el cual se convirtió al cristianismo y luego fue bautizado. Compartió su testimonio a otros, y muchas personas aceptaron el cristianismo. B. REFERENCIA SECULAR AL TÉRMINO CAPELLÁN Capellán, es una persona que acepta el reto, que ejerce sus funciones en una institución, sea seglar, religiosa, castrense o en una casa particular. (Parafraseado del Diccionario Enciclopédico Larousse 2007: capellán: adjetivo sustantivo masculino y femenino. Laico. Persona que no es eclesiástico ni religioso). El término capellán, nace de la palabra” capa” la capa que utilizó Martín de Tour. En el idioma francés se usa el nombre capella de donde se castellaniza a Capilla. La persona que ejerce la labor pastoral en la capilla que sale a realizar su trabajo pastoral con personas que están pasando situaciones parecidas a las del mendigo que recibió la mitad de la capa de Martín, se convierte en capellán. Capellán es aquella persona que acepta el llamado de servir a la humanidad; no importa la hora, el tiempo, el lugar, la condición estamentaria (grupo social integrado por personas que tienen una misma situación jurídica, que gozan de los mismos privilegios, el estatuto económico, su religión, etc). Los capellanes los hay en todas las ramas religiosas para atender su grupo estamentario. www.infortecr.com
  5. 5. Introducción a La Capellanía C. REFERENCIA BÍBLICA DEL USO DE LA CAPELLANÍA Lucas hace referencia al Señor Jesucristo cuando principia a su ministerio discipular de Nazaret. Al entrar en la sinagoga se le dio la oportunidad de llevar la lectura bíblica, de dieron el libro del profeta Isaías y leyó el pasaje del capítulo 61:1-2 que concuerda con Lucas 4:18-19. “EL ESPÍRITU DEL SEÑOR ESTÁ SOBRE MÍ, PORQUE ME HA UNGIDO PARA ANUNCIAR EL EVANGELIO A LOS POBRES, ME HA ENVIADO PARA PROCLAMAR LIBERTAD A LOS CAUTIVOS, Y LA RECUPERACIÓN DE LA VISTA A LOS CIEGOS; PARA PONER EN LIBERTAD A LOS OPRIMIDOS; PARA PROCLAMAR EL AÑO FAVORABLE DEL SEÑOR” Partimos de este pasaje, tomando a nuestro Señor Jesucristo, como el ejemplo y principal motivador de la labor que hoy se convierte en capellanía, servir a la humanidad. La capellanía implica: 1. Anunciar el evangelio a los pobres 2. Proclamar libertad a los cautivos 3. Recuperar la vista a los ciegos 4. Poner en libertad a los oprimidos 5. Proclamar una gran fiesta del año agradable www.infortecr.com
  6. 6. Introducción a La Capellanía El evangelio es Buenas Nuevas, buenas noticias, como todo creyente, el capellán evangélico es su deber hablar del tema de la salvación a todo aquel que demande de razón. Cuando una persona no conoce a Dios, no ha aceptado a Jesucristo. El capellán tiene la oportunidad de confrontarlos con la Palabra, al darse cuenta de que no es hijo de Dios, su labor se transforma de capellán a evangelista, para luego poder ejercer la capellanía pastoral (consejería espiritual). Cuando la Biblia dice” a los pobres” principalmente se refiere a los pobres en espíritu, es decir, a lo que no tienen el Espíritu Santo. El espíritu de Dios no mora en sus corazones, por lo que es necesario ayudarles a tener ese encuentro personal con Cristo. PROCLAMA LIBERTAD ¿Cómo se consigue la libertad de una persona cautiva? Este término se toma de la figura penitenciaria, el que está en la cárcel. Pero el sentido sencillo de la interpretación bíblica se refiere a los cautivos del pecado, atrapados en alguna evidencia pecaminosa. La tarea del capellán es sacarlo de esa cárcel espiritual del pecado, a una persona entregada al Señor, apartada de toda especie de mal, útil a la sociedad. RECUPERAR LA VISTA Dar la vista los ciegos fue un trabajo exitoso que realizó el maestro nuestro Señor Jesucristo, y lo sigue haciendo. El trabajo material del capellán consiste en hacer ver al aconsejado el error por el que ha venido caminando (como ciego); enderezar sus pasos a través de la consejería espiritual www.infortecr.com
  7. 7. Introducción a La Capellanía (hacerlo volverá al camino correcto) con el propósito que ponga en evidencia su triste realidad y entre al camino correcto de la vida cristiana. Si es creyente, hacerlo reflexionar a experimentar un cambio de estilo de vida; si no es creyente, hacerlo ver la gravedad del pecado, sus consecuencias y su triste final. ¿Cuál es la meta) entregará al Señor un creyente de convicciones firmes, entregar un buen ciudadano a la sociedad? PONER EN LIBERTAD Los oprimidos ¿Quiénes son) lo que están luchando por respirar (opresión del pecho); que están siendo tratados con excesivo rigor o angustiados por fuentes externas, a los que les han provocado un sentimiento de molestia o angustia? ¿Cómo hacer capellanía con ellos? Hay que ponerlos en libertad; hay que ayudarles a salir de la congoja, de la opresión. El capellán les enseña a manejar los problemas con tranquilidad, con paciencia, con amor, a fin de que aprendan a resolver sus problemas viviendo los frutos del Espíritu que el apóstol Pablo le entregara en su carta a los Gálatas (5:22-23). Entonces serán verdaderamente libres. PROCLAMAR UNA GRAN FIESTA Parece sugerir el año del jubileo, el año sabático número 50, cuando las deudas se perdonaban y se daba libertad a los esclavos (Lev. 25:8- 17). El Señor Jesucristo hace uso de esta imagen para referirse a la nueva era de salvación. El capellán evangélico entregado al servicio de la obra del Señor, debe llevar mental y espiritualmente a su aconsejado, a una fiesta en la que un día célebre con su familia su libertad total, absoluta. www.infortecr.com
  8. 8. Introducción a La Capellanía Cuando sea presentado a la sociedad como una persona restaurada, regenerada dispuesto a servir a los demás; donde comparta la alegría de haber salido del fracaso a la victoria que sólo se obtienen por medio del Señor Jesucristo. El triunfo y la medalla más grande que el capellán reciba será ver a su aconsejado libre de todo cautiverio espiritual, mirando las cosas desde el punto de vista divino y libre de toda opresión demoníaca; una persona restauradas preparada para toda buena obra. D. EL CAPELLÁN COMO SIERVO DEL SEÑOR, UN PASTOR ESPIRITUAL… UN CONSEJERO El término capellán hace referencia a aquellos ministros evangélicos que ejercen la labor pastoral en instituciones públicas y privadas; representando, no a una iglesia en particular, sino ha al creador y sustentador de todo el universo. Es un hijo de Dios que no espera para la gente que venga a la iglesia con sus necesidades, si no sale a buscar a los necesitados donde quiera que estén. ¿Dónde están los necesitados? En asilos, en las cárceles, en los hospitales en la policía, en las instalaciones militares (ordinariato militar), en las diferentes oficinas gubernamentales, ¿adónde más se están? En las instituciones educativas, en los clubes cívicos, en las instituciones benéficas, en las diferentes colonias y barrios bajos de la ciudad, en las diferentes carreteras y calles del país, y en cualquier vivienda donde esté una persona necesitando el auxilio espiritual Como siervo del Señor, el capellán desempeñar la función de representante de Dios en el momento que este ante una persona necesitada del amor Fileo convirtiéndose en un pastor y consejero espiritual. www.infortecr.com
  9. 9. Introducción a La Capellanía “pastor espiritual” = es el capellán en función pastoral, recuerda a la gente que solamente hay vida en Jesucristo, que nuestra vida tiene sentido solamente cuando tenemos a Cristo morando en nuestros corazones. También la recuerda la gente de la importancia de seguir los principios de vida establecidos por Dios. Su presenciar bendice a la gente y les da fortaleza para seguir adelante con entrega, con la mirada puesta en las cosas de arriba donde está Cristo sentado a la diestra de Dios. “consejero espiritual” = el Capellán ayuda a la gente a utilizar sus recursos espirituales, les enseña a tomar decisiones bajo la voluntad de Dios. También oye a la gente y les comparte la sabiduría de lo alto. Les da consejos, tan especiales que la gente entra un estado de calma y tranquilidad mental; la gente reflexiona, analiza, piensa; luego comienzan a encontrar la salida a sus problemas. Toda acción del capellán debe iniciar buscando la dirección de Dios para que se abran las puertas a la consejería. Dependemos de Dios para que las puertas de cualquier oficina, o institución, se abran y así poder tocar los corazones de las personas que administran dichas instituciones. Es de suma importancia, que, al conseguir los permisos para operar dentro de cualquier institución, hay que seguir las reglas al pie de la letra de la letra; de esta manera nuestro testimonio se mantendrá íntegro y puro ante Dios y ante los hombres. Contacto Directo. WhatsApp 321-4256162 Email- info@infortecr.com Ocaña N de www.infortecr.com

×