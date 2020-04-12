Leadership

Successfully reported this slideshow.
リーダーの言霊
[言霊] 言語にこもる精霊、またその威力。 我が国にあっては、 神々や貴人の発する詞が聖詞・賀詞として 保持され威力を発揮した。
有能なリーダーは「言霊」の持つ力を知っています。 自分の一言が 国を滅ぼすか、蘇らせるか。 その命運を握ることを。
有能なリーダーはビジョンを示し 国民が勇気と希望を見出す光を灯します。 リーダーの言葉が「言霊」となれば、 きっと国民の結束力は強まることでしょう。
明日、より情愛をもって抱き合うために、 今日は距離を取ったままでいましょう。 明日より早く走るために。 みんなが一緒にやれば乗り越えられる。 コンテ首相（イタリア）
イタリアらしいロマンチックな激励です。
普段めったに感謝されることのない人々にも 感謝の言葉を送らせてください。 スーパーのレジ係や、商品棚を補充してくださる方々。 彼らは現在、最も困難な仕事の1つを担ってくれています。 仲間である市民のために、日々働いてくれて、 私たちの生活を支え...
自らスーパーにも立ち寄って ねぎらいの声をかけるなど 国民目線が高く評価されています。
私は英国民に対して正直に言わなければならない。 より多くの家族が、 彼らの愛する人たちを寿命に先立って失うことになる。 しかし、過去数週間にわたって言ってきたように、 我々は現在実施している明確な計画がある。 ボリス・ジョンソン首相（イギリス）
自らコロナと闘い復帰したリーダー。 白黒つける力強さはリーダーの証。
公衆衛生に携わる官僚や専門家は 世界でもトップクラスです。 医療施設も十分に準備できています。 準備はできている。 ジャシンダ・アーダーン首相（ニュージーランド）
国民に誇りと希望を与え、安心させる 自信に満ちたコメントです。
恐怖はウイルスよりも有害です。 恐怖は、インターネットでデマを拡散したり、 マスクや食料品を買い占めたり、 集団感染を特定の人々のせいにしたり、 我々をパニックに陥らせ、 状況を悪化させる可能性があります。 リー・シェンロン首相（シンガポール）
国民を安心させる一言と いち早い対応で感染爆発を阻止した 決断力と行動力が評価されています。
友達と会えない。飲み会もできない。 ただ、皆さんのこうした行動によって、 多くの命が確実に救われています。 安倍晋三首相（日本）
まさか新型コロナウイルスの影響が 「友達と会えない。飲み会もできない」 程度だとは思ってはいないと思いますが・・・ この危機に優雅に犬と戯れお茶を飲む余裕。 まるで21世紀のマリー・アントワネット。
東京はそれで払うだけの資金が 東京都は持っているんだろうね。 ただ他の県でそれやれるかね。 麻生太郎財務相（日本 ）
しょせん他人事。 麻生太郎の給料は 福岡８区の愚民に 全額負担してもらいましょう。
最低７割、極力８割、 人との接触を減らしていただければ、 必ず我々はこの事態を乗り越えることができる。 安倍晋三首相（日本）
人の接触を７割とか８割とか８割５分にするとかって、 そんなことはできるわけがないじゃないですか。 二階俊博幹事長（日本）
しょせん他人事。 二階俊博の給料は 和歌山３区の愚民に 全額負担してもらいましょう。
ご指摘のような東京都が自粛を求めている 公園ではありません。 レストランに行ってはいけないのか、この時点で。 安倍晋三首相（日本）
屁理屈王。
×