INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN BARINAS LA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL HISTORIA DE LA TECNOLOGI...
LA ARQUITECTURA DEL SIGLO XIX La revolución industrial de los finales del siglo XVIII causo un cambio en la arquitectura d...
LA ARQUITECTURA DE LA INGENIERIA DEL SIGLO XIX Estaba ampliamente basada en el desarrollo del hierro, primero como hierro ...
CARACTERISTICAS Primera Revolución Industrial (1780 - 1870) Este se caracteriza por el uso del carbón como fuente de ener...
LA ARQUITECTURA DE LA REVOLUCION INDUSTRIAL Nacen con el fin de dar a conocer los nuevos adelantos de la industria, como m...
EL PALACIO DE CRISTAL Año (1851), Se ubica en la ciudad de Londres. Diseñado por el Arquitecto y paisajista ingles Joseph ...
Historia de la Tecnología

REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL

Historia de la Tecnología

  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN BARINAS LA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL HISTORIA DE LA TECNOLOGIA. ARQ. ANA MARIA ROJAS. SAIA ALUMNA: HIDALGO YOSELIN
  2. 2. LA ARQUITECTURA DEL SIGLO XIX La revolución industrial de los finales del siglo XVIII causo un cambio en la arquitectura del siglo XIX. Esto fue a causa de que este trajo nuevos materiales de construcción, tales como: ACERO HORMIGÓN ARMADO VIDRIO HIERRO
  3. 3. LA ARQUITECTURA DE LA INGENIERIA DEL SIGLO XIX Estaba ampliamente basada en el desarrollo del hierro, primero como hierro fundido, después como hierro forjado, mas tarde como acero. El hiero articula una estructura, un esqueleto, en el que el único material que le servirá de complemento será el vidrio. El hierro, además de sustituir a la columna de piedra o madera, era de gran eficacia para proponer el gran armazon de las bóvedas y cúpulas. Espacios como galerías, paisajes o patios interior, serian cubiertos por el hierro, en colaboración con el vidrio, que permitía el paso de la luz.
  4. 4. CARACTERISTICAS Primera Revolución Industrial (1780 - 1870) Este se caracteriza por el uso del carbón como fuente de energía, la maquina de vapor y la fabrica. La industria textil del algodón fue el motor del cambio.  La Segunda Revolución Industrial a partir de (1870). Sus fuentes básica de energía serán la electricidad, el petróleo y la maquina mas importante, el motor de explotación. El desarrollo del comercio a nivel mundial debido a la gran capacidad de producción y a las innovaciones en el transporte por tierra y marítimo. Maquina de HilarMaquina a vapor Maquina textil
  5. 5. LA ARQUITECTURA DE LA REVOLUCION INDUSTRIAL Nacen con el fin de dar a conocer los nuevos adelantos de la industria, como muestra única de progreso. En el siglo XIX, la Arquitectura incorpora los nuevos materiales y las nuevas tecnologías aportados por la Revolución Industrial: hierro fundido y colado, acero y hormigón. Tuvo amplia disfunción gracias a su versatilidad y a su adecuación a las nuevas necesidades de infraestructura ( espacios amplios y diáfanos, grandes puentes, etc.) Los nuevos edificios: mercados, estaciones de ferrocarril, etc. Tuvieron al hierro como principal material.Puente de Coalbrookdale, (Inglaterra) Primer puente en arco fabricado con hierro fundido
  6. 6. EL PALACIO DE CRISTAL Año (1851), Se ubica en la ciudad de Londres. Diseñado por el Arquitecto y paisajista ingles Joseph Paxton. Esta Estructura fue realizada íntegramente en hierro forjado y vidrio La Torre Eiffel fue construida en los años 1887 y 1889. Gustavo Eiffel fue quien diseño el modelo de la torre, que esta hecha de hierro y pesa mas de siete mil toneladas. LA TORRE EIFFEL

