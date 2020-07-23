Historia de la Tecnología

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BACHILLER: HIDALGO YOSELIN ARQ. ANA MARIA ROJA Tecnologíaen la Arquitectura Aztecas,Maya e Incas ARQUITECTURA MAYA CARACTERISTICAS: Esta civilización tuvo un carácter muy diferente en cuanto a lo político ya que fue un imperio, su arquitectura se caracteriza por: El uso del adobe, y las piedras. En las construcciones de poca importancia como las viviendas, usaban piedras tocas, y las ajustabas con piedrillas. El uso del techo a dos aguas, los cuales los construían con pajas o madera dependiendo de la edificación. Solo usaban piedra bien talladas para la construcción de edificios especiales como palacios, templos entre otros, las cuales las colocaban de manera que encajaran perfectamente. La perfección de la construcción de muros curvos Los vanos de puertas por ejemplo, eran de forma trapezoidal. Su ciudad más importante (cuzco), fue estructurada sobre la base de dos diagonales que se cruzan en la plaza central. Tecnología Maya: Para construir usaban un eje predeterminado en congruencia con ciertos puntos notables de la observación astronómica. El uso de vigas, columnas y dinteles. El uso de diferentes materiales como la piedra, la madera, caña, adobe y paja. Creación de ductos (canales cerrados, hechos de piedras) para trasladar el agua de un lugar a otro, y aumentar la presión de la misma. No poseían muchos instrumentos de trabajo. Columnas Piedra caliza
  2. 2. ARQUITECTURA INCA CARACTERISTICAS: Los incas fueron una gran civilización, de grandes aportes para la evolución humana, estaban constituidos políticamente en una confederación de 3 estados. Las características mas relevante en su arquitectura son: Construyeron muchas y grande esculturas de dioses, las cuales eran colocadas en plataforma piramidal. El uso de las escalinatas. La construcción de plantas circulares. La decoración con calaveras, en sus centros fúnebres. La construcción de pirámide de plantas cuadrada y rectangular con una sola escalinata. Sus diseños eran geométricos. Desarrollo de su tecnología SISTEMA DE RIEGO CONSTRUCCIÓN DE PUENTES COLGANTES CONSTRUCCIÓN DE UN SISTEMA DE ANDENES, PARA APROVECHAR EL AGUA DE LA LLUVIA, ACTUALMENTE CONOCIDAS COMO TORRENTERAS
  3. 3. ARQUITECTURA AZTECA CARACTERISTICAS: Desarrollo de su tecnología Podemos resaltar que los aztecas construyeron ciudades de maneras orgánicas, adaptándolas a la topografía, estas estaban constituidas políticamente por ciudad – estado. Entre sus características en cuanto a la arquitectura podemos mencionar:  La formación de ciudades poco extensas, pero para resaltarlas construyeron torres y templos de gran altura. Construyeron muchas pirámides y cuevas, ya que estas hacían las veces de inframundo. Las ciudades estaban conectadas a grandes plazas. El uso de la piedra caliza como fundamental material para la construcción de sus edificaciones. Construían sobre una plataforma pétrea. El uso de escalones para darle apariencia disimétrica El uso de arcos par darle aspecto simple. El uso de la bóveda. El tallado en fachadas y dinteles. Sus construcciones más notables fueron los palacios, pirámides, templos y canchas de juegos. LOS ACUEDUCTOS: SOLUCIÓN CONSTRUCTIVA PARA PROTEGER LA CIUDAD DE INUNDACIONES
  4. 4. Diferencia maya Inca AZTECA

