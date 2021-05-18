Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 18, 2021

Bali viaje a mi interioridad

DOCUMENTO DE INVESTIGACION DE BALI

Bali viaje a mi interioridad

  1. 1. BALI UN VIAJE A MI INTERORIDAD yoryanis giraldo 10c
  2. 2. lugar en donde puedes jubenecer tu mente ,tu cuerpo y espiritu donde te puedas desconectar del mundo y mejorar tu sistema inmune,aprende a comer saludable y mejorar,nutrir el alma y se quiere una transformacion facil y bella. NATURA GRANDE | PAUTAS DE DESARROLLO DE MARCA 2020
  3. 3. EXPERIENCIAS DE BALI ESCAPAR DE KUTA APRENDER A SURFEAR ENAMORARSE DE SU GASTRONOMIA RELAJARSE EN LOS SPA BALINES PERDERSE EN LOS ARROZALES DESCUBRIR LA BALI SUBMARINA VER EL ATARDECER DESDE EL VALCON RECORRER VALI EN MOTO NATURA GRANDE | PAUTAS DE DESARROLLO DE MARCA 2020
  4. 4. ALIMENTACION EN BALI ARROZ BLANCO,PASTA ,VERDURAS ,GERMINADOS Y FRUTAS NO ES MUY CORRIENTE ENCONTRAR ENSALADAS PERO TE OFRECEN TEXTURAS CRUJIENTES Y COLRES BRILLANTES ,LO QUE DEMUESTRA QUE TODAVIA CONTIENEN MUCHAS VITAMINAS Y ENERGIA VITAL .ADITIVO EN FORMA DE SAL O BIEN PREPARADOS CULINARIOS ,EL ACTUA COMO POTENCIADOR DE SABOR ADEMAS DE CAUSANTE DE INTOXICAR EL ORGANISMO ,PUDIENDO ASICAUSAR NAUSEAS ,VOMITOS Y DIARREA CUANDO PIDAS TU COMIDA ES MEJOR SIN AJI -NO MOTO NATURA GRANDE | PAUTAS DE DESARROLLO DE MARCA 2020
  5. 5. encontrar la union perfecta entre cuerpo ,mente, naturaleza y espiritu realiza un retiro espiritual de el ru ruido de las ciudades,acude a una limpieza ,purificacion practica paz ,bellezay espiritualidad,disfrutaras de manera mas equilibrada y profunda teniendo un excelente bienestar personal y encontrar un equilibrio entre mente y espiritu ,tratamientos integrales implicando saludables empoderamientos a nivel personal buscando asi un equilibrio y disiplina fisica y mental. MEDITACION Y YOGA EN BALI NATURA GRANDE | PAUTAS DE DESARROLLO DE MARCA 2020

