Encuentro tutorial 3

1. BIENVENIDA 2. ACTIVIDAD INICIAL 3. UNIDAD 1-Paso 2 Identificación del contexto institucional 4. AVANCES CARPETA DRIVE 5...
¿ CUANDO SON LOS ENCUENTROS DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO TUTORIALES?
Encuentros sincrónicos vía webconferencia CRONOGRAMA ENCUENTRO TUTORIALES ( 8) PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA 1 N° DE ENCUENTRO FECHA...
ESTRATEGIAS DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO TUTORIAL:
Encuentros sincrónicos vía webconferencia DIRECTORA DEL CURSO Estimadas estudiantes: A continuación relaciono los encuentr...
Paso 2 Identificación del contexto institucional FECHA DE INICIO: 15/02/2021 FECHA DE CIERRE: VIERNES 12 DE MARZO SE EXTEN...
La actividad consiste en: Para el desarrollo de la evaluación inicial, los estudiantes deben realizar lo siguiente de mane...
Luego de verificar los documentos, se debe realizar: primera asesoría sobre las pautas para el desarrollo del trabajo de l...
Momento 2 Los estudiante deben revisar comprensivamente los materiales propuestos como referencias bibliográficas requerid...
El estudiante deberá compartir el trabajo con el avance en el foro colaborativo (antes de la fecha de encuentro sincrónico...
PLANTILLA DE TRABAJO
Reconocimiento del contexto de Práctica Pedagógica Nombre del estudiante Nombre de la institución en la que se realiza la ...
Tipo de observación Acá debe señalarse el tipo de observación que se va a usar para realizar el proceso de caracterización...
Reconocimiento del contexto  A partir de la exploración de los recursos de la Unidad 1, describa la modalidad de atención...
Diarios de campo: cuando los padres de familia llevan las actividades desarrolladas por los niños y las niñas y en el diar...
Referencias bibliográficas
CREACION DEL DRIVE PRACTICA 1 PRACTICA N°1 PRACTICA N°2 PRACTICA N°3 CON EL CORREO INSTITUCIONAL SUBCARPETAS SUBCARPETAS S...
La primera carpeta del DRIVE se debe llamar: Carpeta de sistematización de la información práctica pedagógica -práctica pe...
Se les solicita el uso de las normas APA para la citación, parafraseo y elaboración de las referencias consultadas en la e...
¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!
Encuentro tutorial 3
Encuentro tutorial 3

  1. 1. 1. BIENVENIDA 2. ACTIVIDAD INICIAL 3. UNIDAD 1-Paso 2 Identificación del contexto institucional 4. AVANCES CARPETA DRIVE 5. RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES 6. PREGUNTAS
  2. 2. ¿ CUANDO SON LOS ENCUENTROS DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO TUTORIALES?
  3. 3. Encuentros sincrónicos vía webconferencia CRONOGRAMA ENCUENTRO TUTORIALES ( 8) PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA 1 N° DE ENCUENTRO FECHA HORA HERRAMIENTA N° DE UNIDAD ENCUENTRO N° 1 13/02/2021 08:0- 10:00 am SKYPE UNIDAD N° 1 ENCUENTRO N° 2 27/02/2021 08:0- 10:00 am SKYPE UNIDAD N° 1 ENCUENTRO N° 3 13/03/2021 08:0- 10:00 am SKYPE UNIDAD N° 1 ENCUENTRO N° 4 27/03/2021 08:0- 10:00 am SKYPE UNIDAD N° 2 ENCUENTRO N° 5 10/04/2021 08:0- 10:00 am SKYPE UNIDAD N° 2 ENCUENTRO N° 6 24/04/2021 08:0- 10:00 am SKYPE UNIDAD N° 3 ENCUENTRO N° 7 08/05/2021 08:0- 10:00 am SKYPE UNIDAD N° 3 ENCUENTRO N° 8 15/05/2021 08:0- 10:00 am SKYPE ACTIVIDAD FINAL
  4. 4. ESTRATEGIAS DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO TUTORIAL:
  5. 5. Encuentros sincrónicos vía webconferencia DIRECTORA DEL CURSO Estimadas estudiantes: A continuación relaciono los encuentros sincrónicos vía Webconference, que se realizarán por la directora del curso, con el objetivo de brindar información general sobre los procesos administrativos que conllevan a las asignación del escenario y las particularidades en el desarrollo de cada curso. Es importante que haga uso de estos espacios sincrónicos, que le permitirán fortalecer su proceso de aprendizaje JOHANNA BETANCOURT Nombre de la unidad Tema Fecha Hora Enlace para ingresar a la web Enlace de grabación de la web Las prácticas pedagógicas en la educación infantil: sujetos de aprendizaje, metodología s y herramienta s para el reconocimie nto de necesidades de desarrollo y aprendizaje Orientacion es curriculares, pedagógicas y didácticas para la educación inicial Metodologías , técnicas e instrumentos de las prácticas pedagógicas de Observación 16 de marzo de 2021 3:00 P.m. http://confe rencia2.unad .edu.co/prac tica-pedago- licenci- pedago- infantil-1- 514012- 2021/ Nombre de la unidad Tema Fecha Hora Enlace para ingresar a la web Enlace de grabación de la web Referentes teóricos y metodológic os del aprendizaje en la educación inicial Metodologías y estrategias para la acción pedagógica Las prácticas pedagógicas en la educación infantil: contenidos de aprendizaje, estrategias para la acción pedagógica en educación infantil 8 de abril de 2021 3:00 P.m. http://confe rencia2.unad .edu.co/prac tica-pedago- licenci- pedago- infantil-1- 514012- 2021/
  6. 6. Paso 2 Identificación del contexto institucional FECHA DE INICIO: 15/02/2021 FECHA DE CIERRE: VIERNES 12 DE MARZO SE EXTENDIO HASTA EL JUEVES 18 DE MARZO
  7. 7. La actividad consiste en: Para el desarrollo de la evaluación inicial, los estudiantes deben realizar lo siguiente de manera individual: Momento 1 Realizar los 3 encuentros de acompañamiento tutorial teniendo en cuenta las fechas acordadas, y en el primer encuentro, deben contar con lo siguiente: • Certificado de EPS • Verificación de inscripción a la ARL • Verificación del lugar y datos de la institución • El docente le entregará al estudiante la carta de presentación y plan de trabajo para que el estudiante lo entregue en la institución y reciba copia firmada de los dos documentos por el personal correspondiente (estos documentos deben entregarlos firmados en esta unidad). • El docente les entregará los formatos de consentimiento informado para ser diligenciado por la madre/padre o tutor del niño o la niña. • Todos los formatos anteriormente mencionados, deben estar completamente diligenciados para la entrega de la actividad. DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD:
  8. 8. Luego de verificar los documentos, se debe realizar: primera asesoría sobre las pautas para el desarrollo del trabajo de la Unidad 1 Segunda asesoría se trabajan las temáticas de la unidad Tercera asesoría se comparten los avances. Para cada una de las asesorías, se debe diligenciar el formato de acompañamiento tutorial No F-7-6-1, y se encuentra en el siguiente enlace: https://sig.unad.edu.co/documentacion/listadosmaestros/listado-maestro-formatos (se diligencia un formato por grupo, pero cada estudiante debe entregar el formato de manera individual).
  9. 9. Momento 2 Los estudiante deben revisar comprensivamente los materiales propuestos como referencias bibliográficas requeridas de la unidad 1 del curso, de tal manera que el estudiante logre identificar: -Escenarios o modalidades de atención, -Metodologías -Herramientas para el reconocimiento de contextos. Con base en la exploración de los recursos educativos de la unidad 1 y de la información registrada con el primer contacto con la institución educativa, se debe realizar la identificación del escenario en el que se va iniciar la práctica pedagógica desarrollando la plantilla de trabajo 2.
  10. 10. El estudiante deberá compartir el trabajo con el avance en el foro colaborativo (antes de la fecha de encuentro sincrónico con el docente), de manera que pueda socializar su trabajo con los 4 compañeros del grupo, y a su vez, el tutor pueda visualizar el avance para realizar orientaciones generales antes de la entrega del trabajo. Cuando se haya diligenciado la plantilla de trabajo del paso 2 con las orientaciones por parte del docente; debe subirlo al entorno de Seguimiento y evaluación (Recuerde tener en cuenta los lineamientos de las normas APA).
  11. 11. PLANTILLA DE TRABAJO
  12. 12. Reconocimiento del contexto de Práctica Pedagógica Nombre del estudiante Nombre de la institución en la que se realiza la práctica Sector de la Institución (público o privado) Dirección Barrio Ubicación (Ciudad, municipio corregimiento, vereda etc.) Departamento Teléfono Correo electrónico de la institución, rector o coordinador encargado Nombre del rector o representante legal Nombre de la persona encargada de acompañar la práctica pedagógica en el salón Correo de la persona encarga de acompañar el proceso de práctica en la institución Celular de la persona encarga de acompañar el proceso de práctica en la institución Grado, grupo o salón donde realizará la práctica Rango de edad de los niños con quien realizará la práctica Número de niños y niñas en el salón asignado Jornada a la que asistirá las prácticas Mañana Tarde Mañana y tarde Días de la semana a las que asistirá a la institución
  13. 13. Tipo de observación Acá debe señalarse el tipo de observación que se va a usar para realizar el proceso de caracterización y de identificación de los elementos para desarrollar la misma, a partir de lo sugerido en las referencias bibliográficas de la Unidad 1. Características de la observación Acá deben señalarse los aspectos que se tendrán en cuenta para llevar a cabo la observación del escenario educativo, de acuerdo con el tipo de observación escogida en el punto anterior. Finalidades de la observación en el escenario de práctica En este espacio debe describir cuáles son las finalidades de realizar un proceso de caracterización del entorno educativo en el que realiza su práctica, teniendo en cuenta la apropiación conceptual de las referencias bibliográficas de la unidad 1 y del proceso que está viviendo en su asistencia a la institución educativa.
  14. 14. Reconocimiento del contexto  A partir de la exploración de los recursos de la Unidad 1, describa la modalidad de atención que ofrece el lugar de práctica donde se encuentra.  Describa los aspectos que se deben tener en cuenta para realizar el reconocimiento del contexto educativo y describa la situación del lugar de práctica, desde una perspectiva educativa, inclusiva y crítica, a través de la aplicación de metodologías y herramientas de la Observación participante.
  15. 15. Diarios de campo: cuando los padres de familia llevan las actividades desarrolladas por los niños y las niñas y en el diario registran el cómo los niños y las niñas desarrollaron la actividades, hacen el análisis del diseño y desarrollo de as actividades-----------------------SOLO ENTREGAN GUIAS
  16. 16. Referencias bibliográficas
  17. 17. CREACION DEL DRIVE PRACTICA 1 PRACTICA N°1 PRACTICA N°2 PRACTICA N°3 CON EL CORREO INSTITUCIONAL SUBCARPETAS SUBCARPETAS SUBCARPETAS
  18. 18. La primera carpeta del DRIVE se debe llamar: Carpeta de sistematización de la información práctica pedagógica -práctica pedagógica 1 -práctica pedagógica 2 -práctica pedagógica 3 -práctica pedagógica 4 Ya creadas las carpetas, viene unas subcarpetas, las cuales son 8 1. Legalización de la práctica pedagógica: allí debe ir ARL, carta de presentación, afiliación a positiva, seguridad social 2. Formato 1, cuestionario Pre-Práctica 3. Formatos de consentimientos informados 4. Formato 3, de evaluación de la práctica pedagógica del programa 5. Formato de asistencia 6. Formatos de diarios de campo 7. Formato de planeación 8. Registro fotográfico y de videos CARPÉTA DE DRIVE
  19. 19. Se les solicita el uso de las normas APA para la citación, parafraseo y elaboración de las referencias consultadas en la elaboración del trabajo. Para aplicar estas normas le recomendamos consultar el material disponible en el siguiente enlace: https://www2.javerianacali .edu.co/centro- escritura/recursos/manual- de-normas-apa-septima- edicion#gsc.tab=0 https://www.uexternado.edu.co/wp -content/uploads/2017/07/Manual- de-citacio%CC%81n-APA-v7.pdf
  20. 20. ¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!

