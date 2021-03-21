Transporte y tecnologia sistema de ruteo yldemaro torres

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TE...
Introducción El ruteo de vehículos, permite establecer una estrategia para realizar la distribución adecuada de las mercan...
Relaciona Transporte y Tecnología, identifica y emite su opinión sobre al menos Tres Sistemas de Ruteo usados en el mercad...
también una reducción de errores, gracias a la facilitación de los trabajos mediante la tecnología. Es muy importante que ...
 Aplicativos sobre dispositivos móviles.  Aplicativos especializados: WMS (software de gestión de almacenamiento) y TMS ...
Opinión sobre al menos Tres Sistemas de Ruteo usados en el mercado. Ejemplo sobre la gestión de cadena de suministro de la...
para saber la cantidad a producir para satisfacer la demanda que sea requerida por el cliente para su comercialización.  ...
Ejemplo sobre la gestión de cadena de suministro de Industria Farmacéutica Por ejemplo, una industria farmacéutica requeri...
Procesos de Cadena de Suministros: CENTRO DE DISTRIBUCION: 18 Puertas de Carga, 42 de Recepción y 5 de devoluciones 110 Ca...
Sistema automático de despacho 2,1 km de bandas transportadoras. Perspectiva hacia el Futuro:  Crecimiento en el intercam...
CONCLUSION El enrutamiento de vehículos y la planeación del transporte son dos problemas igualmente importantes, pero inde...
BIBLIOGRAFIA http://www.supliapp.com/blog/ventajas-de-tercerizar-en-el-mundo-de-la-distribucion- y-logistica/ https://www....
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL “ANDRES ELOY BLANCO” BARQUISIMETO-ESTADO LARA TRANSPORTE Y TECNOLOGIA. SISTEMAS DE RUTEOS Profesor: Lcdo. José Luis Pineda Gauda Participante: Yldemaro Antonio Torres Graterol CI: 11.278.470 PNFDy L. Sección 2200 MARZO 2021
  2. 2. Introducción El ruteo de vehículos, permite establecer una estrategia para realizar la distribución adecuada de las mercancías, en los diferentes puntos en los cuales lo desee una organización. Esto se logra, a través del diseño de rutas para una flota de vehículos determinada; ya sea homogénea o heterogénea. El estudio de este problema de ruteo, como ha sido considerado, se ha clasificado en diferentes sistemas, de acuerdo a las condiciones del entorno en el cual se desean aplicar. Sin embargo, no todas las tipologías son conocidas a cabalidad por las organizaciones o investigadores, debido a su reciente desarrollo o su poco nivel de aplicación.
  3. 3. Relaciona Transporte y Tecnología, identifica y emite su opinión sobre al menos Tres Sistemas de Ruteo usados en el mercado.  Transporte: Es una actividad fundamental de la Logística que consiste en colocar los productos o bienes de importancia en el momento preciso y en el destino deseado.  Tecnología: Es el conjunto de conocimientos que permiten construir objetos y máquinas para adaptar el medio y satisfacer nuestras necesidades.  Relación entre Transporte y Tecnología: El Transporte y la Tecnología tienen gran relación ya que al existir el Transporte, la Tecnología busca constantemente innovar la forma de transporte para mayor comodidad del usuario, objetos, mercancías y bienes y así garantizar un mejor servicio y disminuir el riesgo de alguna perdida o accidente que afecte el estado financiero de proveedor de servicio como para el propietario y consumidor final. Podemos decir que la constante innovación en la tecnología es una inversión ya que mejora el medio de transporte e incrementa su seguridad y disminuye los costos. Gracias a los últimos avances tecnológicos, la logística inteligente está generando, y generará, importantes ahorros de costes al reducir los tiempos de respuesta, algo que mejorará exponencialmente el nivel de servicio de atención al cliente en tareas de mantenimiento, revisión o también en lo relacionado con la resolución de incidencias. Actualmente las empresas y los profesionales cuentan con un gran abanico de dispositivos que simplifican y mejoran el trabajo a realizar, permitiendo aumentar la efectividad en tiempo real en los diferentes procesos que tiene el sector de la logística y el transporte. Por ejemplo, actualmente existe un gran número de dispositivos inteligentes de nueva generación, algo que facilita mucho el trabajo en modo manos libres, así como el acceso a utilidades de ayuda y también de guiado de paso a paso en actividades de riesgo. De esta forma se ayuda incluso a reducir la siniestralidad laboral y también los errores en cuanto a la ejecución de lo que se consideran como tareas complejas. Asimismo nos encontramos con el uso de funciones con guiado paso a paso, lo que permite, por ejemplo en el sector de la logística, poder asegurar la correcta implantación de la normativa de calidad y
  4. 4. también una reducción de errores, gracias a la facilitación de los trabajos mediante la tecnología. Es muy importante que las empresas de transporte se vayan abriendo poco a poco a estas nuevas y adaptables tecnologías. Acostumbrarse a ellas no es complejo y no requiere una formación avanzada. Con la implantación de las tecnologías en este y cualquier otro sector, se mejorarán notablemente muchos de los aspectos que no deben dejar de ser tenidos en cuenta, comenzando por la seguridad, a la que acompañan la optimización de tareas, una mayor efectividad, un amplio control de todos los procesos. Asimismo, gracias a la informatización de los sistemas, se mejorarán los procesos de control de stock, algo básico para muchas empresas, que necesitan tener un control exhaustivo con lo que se mejorará su competitividad, su funcionamiento interno y también se mejorará de cara al usuario final, el cliente. La “conversión” a la que se deben someter las empresas no debería ser un hándicap para mejorar en todos sus ámbitos, lo que hará que poco a poco estemos viendo cada vez más empresas que apuestan por la tecnología, creando empresas más efectivas y un sector donde haya más competitividad, aumentando la calidad en todos sus procesos además estos ruteadores funcionan, mediante un sistema algorítmico, de la siguiente manera: el usuario le indica los envíos que debe realizar, las direcciones, los horarios y la cantidad de camiones disponibles, y el sistema le señala los pedidos ordenados por rutas y para cada camión, de la forma más eficiente posible A nivel de hardware:  Dispositivos móviles con lectores de códigos de barras bajo radiofrecuencia.  Equipos con lectura a distancia (para SKUs, ubicaciones, movilización de tarimas y materiales).  Teléfonos inteligentes o Smartphone. En algunos casos dependiendo del volumen y complejidad de operaciones también sería viable contar con tecnología robótica y mecanizada para el manejo de estanterías y de racks. De esa manera, se facilitaría el movimiento de materiales. 1. A nivel de software:  Aplicativos de control.
  5. 5.  Aplicativos sobre dispositivos móviles.  Aplicativos especializados: WMS (software de gestión de almacenamiento) y TMS (software de gestión de distribución). Con estos elementos dentro de su infraestructura logística, podrá agilizar al máximo sus procesos, ya que son herramientas que le ayudarán a hacer más eficiente cada actividad dentro de su sistema de almacenamiento, ya sea que esté automatizada o sea ejecutada por un operario.  Algunas funciones generales del TMS: 1. Planear y optimizar el transporte. 2. Seleccionar al proveedor para el tipo de transporte o equipo adecuado. 3. Manejo de transporte terrestre, aéreo, marítimo y ferrocarril. 4. Rastreo de embarques en tiempo real (con la ayuda de otras aplicaciones). 5. Optimización de carga de acuerdo con la ruta y capacidad del equipo. 6. Simulación de costo y tiempo de embarques. 7. Manejo de reportes y estadísticas. 8. Validación de facturas.  Algunos de los beneficios esperados de un TMS pueden ser: 1. Reducción de costos de transporte. Muchas compañías han experimentado una reducción en costos de transporte como resultado de una mejor planeación y por el manejo sistematizado de las excepciones. 2. Mejor control de la operación. Con el uso de esta tecnología se optimiza la gestión del transporte. 3. Mejor consolidación de carga. Al usar un TMS para consolidar la carga se logra un nivel que no es posible con análisis manual. 4. Incremento en los niveles de servicio. Algunos usuarios muestran un incremento en las ventas como un resultado directo del buen servicio. 5. Mejora en la eficiencia de los procesos. Reduce las desviaciones causadas por procesos manuales y disminuye los costos de la administración del transporte. 6. Monitoreo del desempeño de los proveedores de servicios de transporte. Con esta información se pueden negociar mejores tarifas e incrementar los niveles de servicio.
  6. 6. Opinión sobre al menos Tres Sistemas de Ruteo usados en el mercado. Ejemplo sobre la gestión de cadena de suministro de las Empresa Polar Decimos que Empresas Polar es una compañía productora y a su vez distribuidora de Alimentos, Bebidas y productos de Limpieza y posee plantas a nivel nacional. Su actividad es la producir, distribuir y ofertar marcas que satisfagan las necesidades y expectativa de los consumidores, para eso se siguen los siguientes pasos:  Recepción de materias primas / empaques: esta cadena comienza cuando se reciben las materias primas y/o materiales de empaques en los almacenes y se realiza a través de una planificación donde se acuerdan con los proveedores las cantidades a solicitar los tiempos de entrega de estos materiales dependiendo de los requerimientos de la demanda. De allí que poseen Dos grandes almacenes en el centro del país donde se centralizan la recepción de estas materiales, donde a través de un requerimiento de las plantas productoras se envían las cantidades solicitadas desde estos almacenes hasta los centros productores  Planificación de producción: aquí es donde la cadena contempla el análisis y cruce de la demanda con los inventarios de la Materia Prima, Materiales de Empaque, Producto Terminado y la capacidad de producción de cada centro
  7. 7. para saber la cantidad a producir para satisfacer la demanda que sea requerida por el cliente para su comercialización.  Almacenamiento en Plantas: Una vez que los Productos Terminados, pasan de la Planta de Producción al Almacén se colocan a través de la estrategia de Inventario FIFO (first in, first out), estos serán distribuidos hacia las sucursales y almacenes tipo I a nivel nacional, de aquí se dividen en dos tipos de distribución como son : Distribución Primaria: a través de una planificación de la demanda se determinan las cantidades para satisfacer, esta distribución contempla la movilización desde planta hacia las sucursales y las cantidades a ser llevadas necesitan camiones tipo Gandolas cuyo interior puede llevar hasta 32 paletas, pudiendo definir los tipos de Gandolas de cortineros o de carga lateral o de Cavas o de Carga Trasera largas, de allí son llevadas al almacenamiento de las sucursales en donde realizan la recepción de los productos terminados y estos son despachado a los clientes finales mayoristas, aquí también se cumple la estrategia de inventario FIFO  Servicio al Cliente: Etapa se gestiona el movimiento de los productos dentro de los almacenes, tanto la carga como la descarga del mismo. Distribución Secundaria: Aquí sucede que es la movilización del producto desde la sucursal hasta el cliente final, frecuentemente se utilizan camiones de menor capacidad que pueden cargar varios pedidos de clientes. Los tipos de camiones que se utilizan en esta parte de la cadena varían desde 5.000 Kg hasta 12.000 Kg y serán utilizados de acuerdo a los tipos de clientes. El radio de acción pueden variar dependiendo de las distancias y concentraciones del pedido solicitado por el cliente como son: Radio 1: entre 0 y 30 Km, Radio 2: entre 30 y 100 Km, Radio 3: entre 100 y 200 Km, Radio 4: entre 200 y 400 Km.
  8. 8. Ejemplo sobre la gestión de cadena de suministro de Industria Farmacéutica Por ejemplo, una industria farmacéutica requerirá el envío de sus medicinas a la gente que las consume, y para ello acude a una empresa transportista en lugar de hacerlo por sí misma, recibiendo así servicios de transporte. A esto se le conoce como tercerización. El sector terciario es por naturaleza sumamente diverso y específico, pero a grandes rasgos sus tres áreas principales de acción son el soporte, la distribución y la comercialización.  Soporte. Servicios en la resolución de problemas de un área específica, o en la obtención de recursos humanos, tecnológicos o en la supervisión de la estructura de funcionamiento de las diversas formas productivas.  Distribución. El transporte tanto de mercancías elaboradas, materias primas o personas, estas últimas con fines laborales, recreativos o de cualquier otra índole.  Comercialización. Es el paso final de las cadenas productivas, pues consiste en llevar el producto final a sus consumidores y hacerlo disponible al mercado de consumo local. En algunos casos este último puede ser realmente amplio, como ocurre con la venta online de productos a cualquier parte del mundo. Ejemplo sobre la gestión de cadena de suministro de la Compañía Farmatodo Farmatodo es una cadena Venezolana de farmacias Autoservicio. Es líder en Venezuela con 167 tiendas y con destacada presencia en Colombia con 32 farmacias. El negocio está basado en procesos de Cadena de Suministros y operación en tiendas:
  9. 9. Procesos de Cadena de Suministros: CENTRO DE DISTRIBUCION: 18 Puertas de Carga, 42 de Recepción y 5 de devoluciones 110 Camiones de flota propia, patio de transporte con taller mecánico CENDIS REAPROVISIONAMIENTO COMERCIAL En el Tiempo Exacto Al Mínimo Costo Hacer Disponible El Producto Correcto En la Cantidad Deseada En La Condición Requerida En el Lugar Solicitado
  10. 10. Sistema automático de despacho 2,1 km de bandas transportadoras. Perspectiva hacia el Futuro:  Crecimiento en el intercambio de información entre empresas. (Logístico y comercial) (Sincronet, intercambio electrónico de datos, Comunidades de información como Trade Place o CEN, EAN128)  Aumento de la colaboración entre empresas en el área de transporte. ( Backhaul y planificación de fletes)  Mejores relaciones entre socios comerciales con enfoque ganar – ganar. (Crossdock, CPU, paletizado, Disminución de PFA)  Mejor enfoque de las inversiones utilizando el poder colaborativo. (Drop and Hook, Esquemas de leasing)
  11. 11. CONCLUSION El enrutamiento de vehículos y la planeación del transporte son dos problemas igualmente importantes, pero independientes, en la gestión de sistemas de producción automatizados. A pesar de ello, éstos no han sido estudiados de manera separada en la literatura, e incluso este último ha sido considerado como trivial al momento de proponer métodos de solución para el enrutamiento de vehículos en sistemas relativamente pequeños. Además, en estos trabajos no se presentan ni algoritmos de enrutamiento ni técnicas asociadas para evitar los problemas de gestión de tráfico (i.e. congestión, bloqueo de rutas o colisiones entre vehículos). Estos problemas podrían ser resueltos de manera relativamente fácil en configuraciones sencillas de taller; pero se convierten en problemas graves al momento de considerar sistemas de producción complejos (i.e. fabricación de semiconductores, donde el movimiento del trabajo en proceso es de tipo cíclico). Por lo tanto, deben focalizarse en la modelización y resolución de configuraciones particulares de la red de transporte al interior de los sistemas productivos y planeación del transporte de manera simultánea. La estrategia contraria también es perfectamente válida: determinar las rutas a partir de un plan de trabajo dado. Cabe anotar finalmente que aunque se han desarrollado muchos trabajos en automatización de vehículos e inteligencia en el transporte, esto no implica necesariamente que los problemas de enrutamiento y planificación de transporte vayan a desaparecer. Los métodos existentes pueden ser satisfactorios en ciertas aplicaciones particulares, pero ninguno sería capaz de garantizar absolutamente que no se presentarán congestiones, colisiones o embotellamientos en el sistema, incluso si los transportadores son manejados por personas. A pesar de esto, el estado actual de la tecnología en transportes automáticos permite poner en marcha sistemas automáticos de transporte incluso antes que estos problemas sean completamente resueltos.
  12. 12. BIBLIOGRAFIA http://www.supliapp.com/blog/ventajas-de-tercerizar-en-el-mundo-de-la-distribucion- y-logistica/ https://www.revistalogistec.com/index.php/logistica/freight-management/item/386- tercerizacion-del-transporte-estructura-de-costo-fijo-o-variable https://www.airpharmlogistics.com/logistica-tercerizada/ https://www.revistalogistec.com/index.php/equipamiento-y-tecnologia/gestion- de-rutas/item/2423 https://thelogisticsworld.com/tecnologia/tms-para-quien-y-por-que/ https://www.sitca.co/blog/nwarticle/33/1/que-es-un-transport-management-system- tms https://zonalogistica.com/el-transportation-management-system-tms-en-la-logistica-2/ https://thelogisticsworld.com/logistica-y-distribucion/los-efectos-del-covid-19-en-la- logistica-internacional/ Banco Mundial (2020), Global Economic Prospects: June 2020, Washington, D.C. CEPAL (2020), Los efectos del Covid-19 en el comercio internacional y la logística, Informe Especial Covid-19 n. 6, Agosto. UNCTAD (2020), Trade and Development Report, United Nations, NY

