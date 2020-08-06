Successfully reported this slideshow.
EXPOSITOR Juan José Cuya Carrasco jcuya@servir.gob.pe Webinar “Uso de herramientas y recursos digitales de apoyo para la g...
Habilidades digitales
Fortalecer las habilidades digitales para Seguir prestando el servicio educativo
Seguir prestando el servicio educativo Fortalecer las habilidades digitales para Incorporar los recursos digitales
Seguir prestando el servicio educativo Incorporar los recursos digitales Fortalecer las habilidades digitales para Trabajo...
Herramientas y recursos digitales
✓ Google Suite
[Conversatorio] Uso de herramientas y recursos digitales de apoyo para la gestión educativa. Mariana Carranza Ancajima Fun...
“Si buscas resultados distintos, no hagas siempre lo mismo” -Albert Einstein-
Design thinking Pensamiento de diseño Visual thinking Pensamiento visual 1 2
Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 ✓ Nos muestra caminos alternativos a los convencionales (soluciones). ✓ Desafía al pe...
Visualthinking Pensamientovisual 2
Visualthinking Pensamientovisual 2 ✓ Representa y organiza ideas, conceptos, pensamientos a través de imágenes, dibujos. ✓...
Design thinking Pensamiento de diseño 1
Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 EMPATIZAR IDEARANALIZAR PROTOTIPAR TESTEAR EVALUAR RETROALIMENTAR Doble diamante Desc...
Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 ¿En qué consiste? ¿Cuál es el problema? Observar y descubrir Desafíos/necesidades/con...
Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 Técnicas y herramientas CON VISIÓN TRADICIONAL CON DESIGN THINKING 1. Árbol de proble...
Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 Caja de herramientas Libros de Design thinking: https://bit.ly/38Y1tQu Técnicas de De...
Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 Pizarras colaborativas ¿Se puede hacer Design thinking a distancia? Tutorial para usa...
¡Muchas gracias! comunitecaperu@gmail.com www.comuniteca.org /Comuniteca Perú [La colaboración es nuestro motor]
Kit de herramientas digitales para la educación remota ROBERTO ESTEBAN MUNAYCO Coordinador de Escuelas Digitales Dirección...
Fuente: Lori Lewis y Chadd Callahan
Recomendaciones, ideas, recursos y herramientas para trabajar conectados sin “enloquecer” en el intento.
Claves a la hora de trabajar en línea Fuente: FLACSO
Planificar estrategias Mantener tu autodisciplina para cumplir horarios y concentrarte. Pensar en franjas horarias. Desarr...
Seleccionar herramientas digitales Charlar y hacer videoconferencia. Trabajar colaborativamente Compartir/guardar informac...
Tips: ¿cómo elegir herramientas digitales? Que te resulten sencillas, que estén a la mano. Preferentemente, elegir las que...
Desarrollar habilidades Aprender a comunicarse usando medios digitales Identificar las herramientas digitales adecuadas se...
Tips: ¿por dónde empezar? Establecer nuevos contratos hogareños que permitan mantener tiempos y espacios de trabajo “como ...
Hagamos una práctica https://www.evernote.com/Login.action https://evernote.com/intl/es-latam/Página principal: Acceso de ...
Hagamos una práctica
USO DE HERRAMIENTAS Y RECURSOS DIGITALES DE APOYO PARA LA GESTION EDUCATIVA
USO DE HERRAMIENTAS Y RECURSOS DIGITALES DE APOYO PARA LA GESTION EDUCATIVA
USO DE HERRAMIENTAS Y RECURSOS DIGITALES DE APOYO PARA LA GESTION EDUCATIVA
USO DE HERRAMIENTAS Y RECURSOS DIGITALES DE APOYO PARA LA GESTION EDUCATIVA
USO DE HERRAMIENTAS Y RECURSOS DIGITALES DE APOYO PARA LA GESTION EDUCATIVA

  1. 1. EXPOSITOR Juan José Cuya Carrasco jcuya@servir.gob.pe Webinar “Uso de herramientas y recursos digitales de apoyo para la gestión educativa”. MINEDU
  2. 2. Habilidades digitales
  3. 3. Fortalecer las habilidades digitales para Seguir prestando el servicio educativo
  4. 4. Seguir prestando el servicio educativo Fortalecer las habilidades digitales para Incorporar los recursos digitales
  5. 5. Seguir prestando el servicio educativo Incorporar los recursos digitales Fortalecer las habilidades digitales para Trabajo remoto
  6. 6. Herramientas y recursos digitales
  7. 7. ✓ Google Suite
  8. 8. [Conversatorio] Uso de herramientas y recursos digitales de apoyo para la gestión educativa. Mariana Carranza Ancajima Fundadora Proyecto colaborativo Comuniteca Metodologías creativas para la gestión educativa
  9. 9. “Si buscas resultados distintos, no hagas siempre lo mismo” -Albert Einstein-
  10. 10. Design thinking Pensamiento de diseño Visual thinking Pensamiento visual 1 2
  11. 11. Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 ✓ Nos muestra caminos alternativos a los convencionales (soluciones). ✓ Desafía al pensamiento lateral/pensamiento creativo. ✓ Ayuda a generar ideas innovadoras. ✓ Centra su eficacia en entender y dar solución a las necesidades reales. ✓ Se centra en las personas. ✓ Ayuda a mejorar servicios (educativos). ✓ Integra miradas multidisciplinarias. ¿Qué es y para qué sirve? EMPATÍA COLABORACIÓN OBSERVACIÓN Características VALIDACIÓNLÚDICO
  12. 12. Visualthinking Pensamientovisual 2
  13. 13. Visualthinking Pensamientovisual 2 ✓ Representa y organiza ideas, conceptos, pensamientos a través de imágenes, dibujos. ✓ Aporta mayor retención de información. ✓ Ayuda al análisis. ✓ Enriquece y motiva el aprendizaje. ✓ Visualiza la información de forma global. ✓ Identifica problemas, soluciones. ✓ Imagen es más sencilla de decodificar. ✓ Apoya a la creación de contenidos. ¿Qué es y para qué sirve? Creatividad Pensamiento crítico Imaginación Análisis Comprensión Cerebro es más sensible a la imagen Observación, memoria y atención Combina pensamiento verbal y el visual ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Alcances
  14. 14. Design thinking Pensamiento de diseño 1
  15. 15. Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 EMPATIZAR IDEARANALIZAR PROTOTIPAR TESTEAR EVALUAR RETROALIMENTAR Doble diamante Descubrir Definir Desarrollar Probar
  16. 16. Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 ¿En qué consiste? ¿Cuál es el problema? Observar y descubrir Desafíos/necesidades/contextos ¿Por qué es importante? Investigar y comprender ¿Cómo lo resolvemos? ¿Cómo lo creamos? Experimentar Cultura del fracaso ¿Funciona? Implementar y afinar 4. PROTOTIPAR EVALUACIÓN Y RETROALIMENTACIÓN
  17. 17. Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 Técnicas y herramientas CON VISIÓN TRADICIONAL CON DESIGN THINKING 1. Árbol de problemas 2. Diagrama Ishikawa 3. FODA 1. Mapa de la empatía 2. Mapa de experiencia 3. Termómetro de emociones 4. Sesiones generativas 5. Carta y acción 6. Un día en la vida 7. Shadowing 8. Blueprint Para muestra, un botón VS
  18. 18. Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 Caja de herramientas Libros de Design thinking: https://bit.ly/38Y1tQu Técnicas de Design thinking: https://bit.ly/38ZAXpM MOOC Visual thinking: https://bit.ly/2WlNvmm Para profundizar
  19. 19. Designthinking Pensamientodediseño 1 Pizarras colaborativas ¿Se puede hacer Design thinking a distancia? Tutorial para usar Jamboard: https://bit.ly/3hay88v Miro
  20. 20. ¡Muchas gracias! comunitecaperu@gmail.com www.comuniteca.org /Comuniteca Perú [La colaboración es nuestro motor]
  21. 21. Kit de herramientas digitales para la educación remota ROBERTO ESTEBAN MUNAYCO Coordinador de Escuelas Digitales Dirección de Innovación Tecnológica en Educación
  22. 22. Fuente: Lori Lewis y Chadd Callahan
  23. 23. Recomendaciones, ideas, recursos y herramientas para trabajar conectados sin “enloquecer” en el intento.
  24. 24. Claves a la hora de trabajar en línea Fuente: FLACSO
  25. 25. Planificar estrategias Mantener tu autodisciplina para cumplir horarios y concentrarte. Pensar en franjas horarias. Desarrollar un plan de continuidad de trabajo. Diferenciar el tipo de teletrabajo. Planificar y diseñar escenarios posibles. Prepararse, practicar, instalar y configurar dispositivos.
  26. 26. Seleccionar herramientas digitales Charlar y hacer videoconferencia. Trabajar colaborativamente Compartir/guardar información Gestionar tareas o proyectos Construir espacios para clases en línea Compartir ideas y brainstorming Realizar presentaciones y organizar visualmente Retocar documentos y digitalizar Armar mapas conceptuales Compartir calendario y acordar encuentros
  27. 27. Tips: ¿cómo elegir herramientas digitales? Que te resulten sencillas, que estén a la mano. Preferentemente, elegir las que ya conozcas o utilices, y pensar cómo darles un mejor o nuevo uso. Pensar en las personas destinatarias: ¿qué pueden hacer? ¿cómo se comunican? ¿dónde ven el contenido? ¿cómo pueden interactuar? ¿cómo se producen las notificaciones? ¿es invasiva? ¿tiene reglas de uso claras?
  28. 28. Desarrollar habilidades Aprender a comunicarse usando medios digitales Identificar las herramientas digitales adecuadas según cada necesidad. Valorar las ventajas y desventajas de cada aplicación digital Manejar tiempos asincrónicos de trabajo, no todo tiene que ser en vivo y en directo Gestionar el tiempo en solitario y en comunicación con otras personas Anticiparse y armar agenda Pensar en la autodisciplina y la concentración
  29. 29. Tips: ¿por dónde empezar? Establecer nuevos contratos hogareños que permitan mantener tiempos y espacios de trabajo “como si no estuvieras en casa”. Seleccionar y probar las apps o software antes de utilizarlas. Establecer objetivos de los encuentros en línea, comunicarlos, retomarlos al final de la reunión para ver si se han cumplido. Dar seguimiento luego de los encuentros: ayuda memoria, entrega de producto, nueva agenda o próximos pasos.
  30. 30. Hagamos una práctica https://www.evernote.com/Login.action https://evernote.com/intl/es-latam/Página principal: Acceso de usuario:
  31. 31. Hagamos una práctica

