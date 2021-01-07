Libro de esclavo a rey

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TITULO DE ESCLAVO A REY RESUMEN ESTA ES UNA HISTORIA , BASADOS EN HECHOS IMAGINARIOS , QUIERO NARRAR UNA AVENTURA DE ALGO ...
La historia de un esclavo que se hizo rey , en Europa ,cuando los hombres empezaron a explorar la tierra , con sus grandes...
ellos Y entonces se dijeron entre ellos ¿quiénes serán estas personas? Adelante presentémonos ante ellos y tratemos de apr...
usted y sus sufridos tripulantes , (dijo el rey ambicio) gracias majestad en deme una semana y partiremos de vuelta dijo e...
también muchas tribu y clanes nos acompañan alrededor de esta inmensa tierra unas son amistosas y otras enemigas Después D...
Eran cincuenta hombres los de la tribu bufia , los bouwis eran 7 y más los exploradores 22 , había una gran desventaja , p...
del rey pasaban a menudo preguntándole al curandero gufry de como seguía el capitán Josh y que era lo que tenía , entonces...
empezaron a destapar la embarcación donde estaban refugiados los espías , que el rey ambicio había mandado con el capitán ...
tribus. El rey helepo envió a sus hombres a buscar a su hijo y a los que con el estaban prisionero, a los buffias les toco...
El rey ambicio les dio la bienvenida a los hombres que llegaron en aquella embarcación , y formo una reunión con todos los...
que usted es un rey rico que hasta se limpia el trasero con oro , ( rey helepo como le dije no hay oro por aquí solo veget...
el comandante , señor que hacemos con esta gente diles que colaboren si no castigarle fuerte con azotes , y los niños preg...
hasta morían por las heridas profundas de los latigazos . Pasada una hora después de ellos haberse ido, con el comandante ...
justicia . Cinco años después, yowaka el príncipe de los bouwis que fue vendido como esclavo a una familia de ricos españo...
primero y que se fueran a otro lado los franceses se negaron a irse y que de allí no se moverían pues está bien dijo un ge...
Yowaka, continuo con sus labores y les dijo a sus camaradas esclavos que en la noche cuando todo esté en silencio hablaría...
cabo el plan y esto fue suficiente para atraer la atención de todos los guardas , los demás esclavos se escondieron y el r...
padres los reyes la princesa perlada dijo , que eres un príncipe también jejeje y sonrió ( yowaka dijo si y fui sacado de ...
ahora esperemos que ellos terminen de pelear y cuando vengan los aniquilaremos sin titubear, así que cada hombre y mujer, ...
La princesa perla se puso muy triste y a llorar al escuchar que su padre el rey frey lutia había muerto, y tu cuéntame hij...
AUTOR: YESION ANDRES CAICEDO Biografía: ESTE LIBRO ESTA ESCRITO POR: YEISON ANDRES CAICEDO BIUZA
Libro de esclavo a rey
  1. 1. TITULO DE ESCLAVO A REY RESUMEN ESTA ES UNA HISTORIA , BASADOS EN HECHOS IMAGINARIOS , QUIERO NARRAR UNA AVENTURA DE ALGO QUE PUDO HABER SUCEDIDO , SI NUESTROS ANTEPASADOS ESCLAVOS AFRICANOS HUBIESEN VISTO LA LLEGADA HA AMERICA DE OTRA FORMA Y NO ESTAR PENSANDO EN VOLVER A AFRICA , SI NO QUE APROVECHAR , LA SUPERIORIDAD NUMERICA DE HERMANOS ESCLAVOS Y PENSAR MAS BIEN EN UNA CONQUISTA REVOLUCIONARIA HACIA SUS MARTIRES , LLENARSE DE VALOR Y RECLAMAR SU LIBERTAD POR LA JUSTICIA DE SUS PROPIAS MANOS POR LA FUERZA PERO ESTO SOLO SE PODIA HABER DADO CON UN POCO DE MALICIA , APROVECHANDO EL INMENSO BOSQUE DE LAS SELVAS TROPICALES DEL CONTENETE AMERICANO EN ZONAS TROPICALES , NO SE QUE PASO TEMOR O COBARDIA O PENSAR MAS EN ALGO DE ESTRATEGIA PARA LIBERARSE DE LA HUMILLACION Y CASTIGOS CRUELES POR PARTE DE SUS AMOS BLANCOS …
  2. 2. La historia de un esclavo que se hizo rey , en Europa ,cuando los hombres empezaron a explorar la tierra , con sus grandes veleros y galeones en busca de nuevos mundos y también buscando la inmortalidad , comandados por reyes y cardenales y patrocinados por estos magnates de aquella época , cuando se creía que la tierra era plana y no redonda, también el mundo del comercio giraba en torno a Europa y Asia, en aquellos tiempos. Entonces, todas las embarcaciones de flotas marítimas y barcos pesqueros navegaban solo hacia Asia o a la india todos los barcos bucaneros que eran para el comercio viajaban por el mar intercambiando sal, arroz y hasta prendas de textil de lino fino. el capitán Josh dueño del velero llamado sin fronteras , era un marinero muy destacado por su experiencia en navegación en mar abierto y por descubrir nuevas islas alrededor de Europa he ingeniero de grandes flotas marítimas fue contratado por el rey llamado ( ambicio ) que le propuso una tarea de ir hacia el sur de Europa y buscar nuevas tierras y especies y plantas tierra donde haya más riqueza de minerales el capitán Josh dijo está bien mi lord pero necesitaré , un apoyo económico de su parte ya que el viaje será muy largo y costoso para mantener a mi tripulación , además usted sabe que el mar está lleno de misterios , no importa dijo el rey ambicio te ayudaré solo dime que necesitas oh has una lista , bueno haré una lista dijo el capitán Josh , entonces el capitán Josh se reunió con sus tropas y les dijo que el rey ambicio le había puesto una tarea, que lo enviaría a explorar en su nave hacia el sur de Europa y que lo patrocinaría en todo, su tripulación dijo bueno capitán estamos a su disposición iremos con usted, bien ya está dicho preparen todo en cuanto termine de hacer esta lista, partiremos .. horas después salieron en busca de un nuevo horizonte a navegar por los siete mares , eran 33 hombres entre estos el capitán , después de pasados tres días de navegar por el mar se encuentran con unos islotes y más haya con tierras con inmensos paisajes y montañas , los tripulantes asombrados gritaban miren eso son tierras, entonces el capitán dijo pasen me él binocular y dijo si ,se puede ver tierras con palmeras pero primero nos aseguraremos de que no estamos en Europa o navegando en círculos , (dijo un tripulante no todavía estamos en el mismo lugar de donde partimos hace unos días), el capitán del barco dijo bueno miremos si es cierto a orillen las naves vamos de prisa si capitán , después que toda la tripulación había desembarcado decidieron explorar esas tierras caminando por un inmenso bosque lleno de criaturas exóticas y con muchas riquezas de fauna y flora , ya de tanto caminar por todo el paisaje selvático se dieron cuenta de que no estaban en Europa , por el clima y las diversas clases de fauna y flora que había en esas tierras algunos se empezaron asustar y dijeron estamos perdidos , que lugar es este dijo el capitán, calma mejor empecemos hacer un mapa desde donde llegamos hasta dónde estamos y hasta donde podamos seguir porque quiero saber que más esconde estas tierras , y dijeron si capitán lo haremos , luego de elaborado el mapa siguieron explorando hasta encontrarse con más criaturas exóticas , como el león , los gorilas , cocodrilos , . etc. fascinados con lo que encontraron en estas selvas , dijeron que lugar tan hermoso entonces dijo el capitán miremos si estamos solos en este lugar , quizás tal vez haya civilizaciones bueno sigamos buscando unas horas más tarde ya de tanto caminar encontraron un pueblo lleno de chozas donde habitaban personas con un color de piel oscuro y muy extraño para
  3. 3. ellos Y entonces se dijeron entre ellos ¿quiénes serán estas personas? Adelante presentémonos ante ellos y tratemos de aprender su cultura e ideología cuidado capitán que tal si son salvajes o caníbales, tranquilo no hay porque temer solo venimos aprender de otras culturales y a explorar el mundo , los habitantes se sorprendieron al ver estos hombres de piel blanca , la curiosidad era inmensa entre los habitantes de la aldea viendo estos hombres de piel blanca y forma de vestir diferente , ambas cultura tratan de comunicarse pero se les dificulta entender ya que cada uno tiene un idioma distinto estas tribus hablaban en lenguas solu y los exploradores portugués , era tanta la frustración de quererse comunicar que empezaron hacer lenguajes de señas cuando se entendieron un poco de lo que expresaban los exploradores fueron llevados a donde estaba un rey llamado helepo yen yen , el rey les pregunto quiénes eran de donde vienen y que querían , entonces ellos se dieron a conocer y les dijeron que eran viajeros que venían a conocer y a explorar nuevas tierras y venían de Europa en un país llamado Portugal y mi nombre es Josh y esta es mi tripulación , entonces dijo el rey helepo yen yen nosotros somos los bouwis y esta es nuestra tribu así que son bienvenidos , después trataron de aprender cada cultura una de la otra , a los exploradores les tomo’ tiempo aprender . Los bouwis son un pueblo de gente que se dedica a la cacería a la pesca y la ganadería pero también son agricultores. Tiempo después de hacer se amigos con los habitantes de aquella aldea , decidieron volver a su tierra natal , el príncipe de la aldea yowaka les ofreció vasija de barro ,telas finas y cuero de animales y hermosas piedras de cristales , como obsequio de amistad así partió el capitán josh hacia Portugal con su tripulación ,… Pasaron tres días de navegación cuando llegaron a su tierra , todos contentos y feliz de volver a su hogar y de volver a ver a sus familiares hijos y esposas ...desembarcaron todo lo que traían , desde reliquias antiguas hasta imágenes de dioses de las tribus .. El rey ambicio se enteró de la llegada de los exploradores, y mando un mensaje al capitán Josh, este recibió una carta que venía de parte del rey ambicio, jhos se puso su mejor traje y se presentó ante el rey Se saludaron y el rey le dio la bienvenida con una buena cena real , el rey le pregunto cómo le había ido y como la pasaron sus tripulantes , que encontraron y que vieron .. El capitán jhos le contesto señor encontramos nuevas tierras, vaya fascinante dijo el rey, también en encontramos una civilización llena de diversas culturas con leguajes distinto a el Nuestro… Después de haber escuchado la experiencia de los navegantes , el rey ambicio , se quedó pensando , y le dijo al capitán jhos que le encomendaría una nueva misión hacia ese continente donde había estado antes , el capitán jhos le dijo mi lord me encantaría ayudarle pero no quiero volver a ese lugar el rey le dijo porque no quieres volver , es que estuve muy lejos de mi familia ese viaje es muy lejos y mis tripulanlantes están cansados algunos un poco enfermos , fueron picados por unos insectos muy extraños .. Muchos manifestaron vómito y diarrea algunos ni se le ha quitado la fiebre... Está bien en este caso le tendré que buscar una nueva tripulación (dijo el rey) , (entonces dijo el capitán jhos ) como así porque , yo sin mis marinero no voy a ninguna parte y además mi barco está dañado necesita mantenimiento , ósea que me veré obligado a buscar nueva embarcación con nuevos exploradores y otro capitán ya que usted capitán jhos rechaza mis peticiones , por eso yo le daré esta misión al capitán tyran y a sus renegados marineros (dijo el rey ambicio ), si está bien iré pero con mi tripulación dijo el capitán jhos , mmm bueno si quiere dese un descanso
  4. 4. usted y sus sufridos tripulantes , (dijo el rey ambicio) gracias majestad en deme una semana y partiremos de vuelta dijo el capitán jhos ….. Pero el rey ambicio hablo en secreto con el capitán tyran y le dijo que no le fuera a decir al capitán Josh sobre esta conspiración, ya que él también iba ir con otras embarcaciones, y que cuando llegaran el escondería sus barcos para no ser visto por ninguna tribu y el esperaría el momento cuando todos encontraran una aldea rica en minerales preciosos, ósea le vamos atender una trampa y robaremos todo su oro y nos quedaremos con sus tierras. Faltando un día para que se cumpliese la semana solo dos de su tripulantes se recuperaron de la enfermedad que habían adquirido durante la estadía en ese continente nuevo , el capitán jhos les aviso a sus dos compañeros lo que el rey ambicio le había dicho sobre la misión que iban a realiza de nuevo en la tierra que descubrieron , pero que ya no sería su capitán ya que su barco presento unos daños severos y que no tenía dinero para costear los arreglos de su barco les dijo también que si quieren se podían quedar sus dos compañeros le dijeron que quien sería su nuevo capitán entonces él les dijo que sería el capitán tyran y navegaremos en su barco rumbo hacia ese continente , bueno te acompañaremos capitán Josh, el capitán Josh les dijo bueno alístense que mañana al amanecer partiremos hacia haya, al día siguiente ya casi amaneciendo el capitán josh estaba en el muelle con sus compañeros de viaje… conversa va y conversa viene , uno de ellos le pregunto al capitán Josh de que nombre le colocarían ha dicho , continente nuevo , entonces el capitán Josh dijo le llamaremos áfrica ,,. Después de varios minutos de esperar llego el barco del capitán tyran, se ha orillaron y tiraron las anclas , entonces dijo un marinero su va capitán Josh y quienes los acompañan son bienvenidos también Su vieron a la embarcación se conocieron tomaron whisky, luego su vieron anclas y partieron rumbo hacia el continente africano… Pasaron tres días navegando en el mar, cuando después se escuchó una voz que gritaba tierra a la vista, tierra a la vista… Todos alegres se preparaban para estacionar las naves , después el capitán tyran le dijo a su tripulación preparen todo para la expedición medicamentos y comida , el capitán tyran le dijo a al capitán Josh que guiara a su tripulación hacia donde queda la aldea que encontraron él y sus tripulantes en su primer viaje que hizo , el capitán Josh le dijo no hay ningún problema capitán tyran los llevare hacia halla . Después de haber llegado se metieron a la jungla, poco a poco fueron explorando los paisajes Y la diversidad de fauna y flora de aquel continente y se maravillaron con tanta vegetación y con los animales y criaturas exóticas que allí habían, después de haber caminado tanto llegaron a una aldea la misma aldea donde a había llegado el capitán josh en su primer viaje El capitán tyran quedo sorprendido en ver por primera vez este tipo de gente con piel muy oscura y vestimenta distinta , después el capitán josh se comunicó con los de la tribu y les dijo que él era el capitán que había venido anteriormente y que esta vez había traído unos amigos que también quieren conocer más sobre esta cultura , el jefe de la tribu helepo les dio también la bienvenida y les dijo pasen deben de estar cansados y tener hambre , pasadas varias horas el jefe helepo les dijo ustedes que los trae por aquí y que les interesa de este lugar , el capitán Josh les dijo nosotros somos un grupo de exploradores que va en busca de tierras y saber que tan grande es la tierra nada más , el jefe helepo les dijo nosotros somos gente que vive de la tierra y somos uno con la naturaleza estas tierras son ricas en minerales , plantas animales de muchas especies ,
  5. 5. también muchas tribu y clanes nos acompañan alrededor de esta inmensa tierra unas son amistosas y otras enemigas Después Dijo: el capitán tyran ¿cómo hay otros grupos fuera de ustedes y no son amigables? dijo: helepo si hombre blanco como acabas de escuchar hay otras tribus que no permiten que ningún intruso case o pesque en su Territorio. Después de varias horas de charlar se fueron todos a dormir, al amanecer el capitán tyran y josh reunieron a todos sus hombres para seguir con su expedición y conocer a otras tribus saliendo de la aldea se encontraron con un grupo de hombres de la tribu bouwis y les dijeron que hacían y a donde iban el capitán josh les dijo vamos a seguir explorando, aquellos hombres les dijeron que si los podían a acompañar ellos dijeron si como no ustedes conocen más de estas tierras que nosotros Aquellos hombres de la aldea les dijeron a los capitanes que porque no se quedaban unos días más Para que aprendieran unas técnicas de supervivencia ya que había muchas criaturas e insectos peligrosos y venenosos (dijo tyran el capitán está bien como no , nos quedaremos y dejaron su expedición para después , pasado tres días aprendieron bien la lengua de los nativos africanos , técnicas de cacería de pesca y de preparar medicina . Después el rey de la aldea bouwis, llamado helepo les presento a sus hijos y que uno de ellos se iba a encargar de mirar si ya estaban listo para explorar el continente africano, él les presento a yowaka, su hijo mayor de sus cinco hijos ya que este era un chico atento y sabia desenvolverse muy bien en la selva Pero sin embargo por la razón que la tribu bouwis tenía muchos enemigos, y unos de sus rivales más cercano eran los bufiaa , entonces el jefe helepo envió seis de sus mejores soldados, el rey helepo le dijo a su hijo el príncipe yowaka que tuviera mucho cuidado con las tribus cercanas de la región y en especial con los buffia ya que con ellos tenemos un pacto de no pisar sus tierras almenas de que le llevemos ganado para ellos ofrecerlos a sus dioses , y ellos a cambio nos darían oro como agradecimiento , está bien papa tendré cuidado . Ya listos y preparados salieron muy temprano, hacia la inmensa selva, empacaron suficiente comida como para un mes después a medida que iban a avanzando el cartógrafo lutis miembro del capitán tyran dibujaba cada camino y paraje y relieves De cada sitio que iban conociendo hasta los ríos y lagunas… Más adelante se encontraron con una aldea enemiga llamados los bufiaa’ , cuyo jefe era lowas estos enemigos tenían un aspecto temerario se pintaban de blanco y sus cuellos estaban adornados con collares de cráneos de monos, estaban bien armados con lanzas y dardos venenosos , los de la tribu bouwis dijeron será mejor que guardemos silencio y pasémonos sin ser detectados , después caminando muy despacio un miembro de la tribu bouwis piso una trampa y cayó a un pozo lleno de chuzos y sus gritos se escucharon a kilómetros , aaaaaaaa , aaaaaa y este grito fue escuchado por la tribu enemiga bufiaà , así que se dio la alarma y fueron a buscar que había pasado , los guerreros de la tribu bouwis dijeron de prisa corran y escóndanse , luego hubo un silencio , que hasta se escuchaba el sonido de la brisa , de los nervios que ellos tenían se podía escuchar el corazón latir , pero después al capitán jhos le picó una víbora y no aguanto el dolor Y al moverse piso una rama seca y esto hizo ruido y fueron descubierto por aquellas tribus enemigas, pero ninguno estaba dispuesto a rendirse y se desato una batalla sangrienta……
  6. 6. Eran cincuenta hombres los de la tribu bufia , los bouwis eran 7 y más los exploradores 22 , había una gran desventaja , pero ellos dieron la lucha sabían que si los atrapaban bien serian asesinados o tratados como esclavos , después de dar una gran batalla , fueron vencidos y se vieron obligados a rendirse . Las bajas fueron muy pocas para ambos grupos, tan solo diez bajas para los exploradores y de los bufia solo fueron 25 bajas, y los de la aldea bouwis 4 bajas Después de ser capturados por los bufiaa , los exploradores y los bouwis fueron llevados a la aldea de los bufiaa y encarcelados en unas celdas en muy mal estado , mientras la salud del capitán Josh empeoraba por la picadura de aquella serpiente cuando estuvo escondido , sus amigos trataron de comunicarse con los bufiaa diciéndoles que si le podían ayudar con la salud de su capitán Josh ya que el veneno de la serpiente estaba recorriendo todo su cuerpo , los bufiaa lo examinaron y dijeron que no podían hacer nada por el que el veneno ya estaba muy avanzado , que lo mejor que ellos podían hacer era dejarlo ir , entonces uno de la tribu bouwis les dijo que si todos podían ser liberados , este les dijo no solamente este porque está enfermo y ya no nos sirve , entonces dijo yowaka hijo mayor del rey helepo de la tribu bouwis les dijo , por que que le hemos hecho , sé que nuestras familias han sido rivales por generaciones , pero estos hombres blancos y mi tribu solo les estábamos enseñando a explorar no estaban cazando en su territorio , si quisiéramos una guerra no vendríamos tan pocos . Entonces contesto kuipo comandante de la tribu bufiaa, no me importa ustedes pisaron nuestro territorio, y han violado nuestro pacto de pisar tierras bufiaa sin traer ganado para ofrecerlo a nuestros dioses, por lo tanto ahora nos pertenecen El capitán tyran les dijo que debemos hacer para nuestra liberación comandante kuipo , pues que tienes tu para ofrecerme hombre blanco le dijo el comandante kuipo , tengo una embarcación llena de vino y prendas de textil y lino fino con eso puedo pagarte mi liberta y la de mis hombres pues como sabes yo solo soy un explorador no tu enemigo , el comandante kuipo le dijo es cierto eso , si contesto el capitán tyran , y donde se encuentra tu nave a las orillas del mar cerca de la tribu bouwis ,pero podemos cruzar el rio , para evitar que se enfrente su tribu y la de los bouwis dijo el capitán tyran , está bien quedas libre tú y tus hombres blancos (entonces dijo el capitán. tyran ) espere un momento jefe kuipo , solo me llevo a mis hombres los demás y los de la tribu bouwis no me importan que dense con ellos , bueno está bien dijo el jefe kuipo , vamos deprisa antes que sea de noche . Yowaka de la tribu bouwis les dijo , pero no nos pueden hacer esto , dejarnos encerrados en esta jaula con un herido por picadura de serpiente , este hombre necesita ayuda de inmediato si no morirá , bueno pues entonces lo liberare a él solamente pero ustedes se quedaran aquí dijo el jefe kuipo , porque nos hacen esto libérenos , el jefe kuipo libero a el capitán Josh debido a que su estado de salud era muy grave debido a la picadura de serpiente , el resto de la tribu bouwis , quedaron prisioneros en aquella jaula , el joven yowaka le dijo al capitán Josh toma esta hoja se llama ( muaco ) si encuentras más de estas por el camino consúmelas con agua , ayudara a que el veneno demore en esparcirse por todo el cuerpo . El jefe kuipo y el capitán tyran y sus hombres se fueron a buscar dicha embarcación. Después de caminar un día entero, el capitán Josh llega a la aldea de los bouwis, todos los de los pueblos quedaron asombrados, cuando vieron a este hombre pálido y muy delgado como si fuera un cadáver caminante, el capitán jhos camino hasta el centro del pueblo y se desmayó. Entonces los habitantes de la aldea le dieron aviso de inmediato al rey de la tribu helepo , que había un hombre blanco tirado en el centro de la aldea , entonces el rey helepo y sus hombres corrieron deprisa hacia el zona céntrica del pueblo , cuando llego el rey helepo supo de que era el capitán jhos , pero lo que más le llamo la atención es que venía solo , de pronto el rey les dijo a sus hombres rápido llévenlo al curandero y cuando se cure me avisan , el capitán Josh fue llevado hacia una choza donde estaba el mejor curandero de la tribu , halla estuvo tres días , los hombres
  7. 7. del rey pasaban a menudo preguntándole al curandero gufry de como seguía el capitán Josh y que era lo que tenía , entonces el curandero les dijo ya está mejor solo fue una picadura de serpiente , lo que paso es que el veneno estaba empezando a esparcirse por todo el cuerpo si no fuera por unas hojas de muaco que consumió este hombre hubiese muerto . Entonces ya puede venir el con nosotros para hablar con nuestro jefe y le explique qué fue lo que paso durante su expedición , si él ya está listo despertara en unos minutos dijo el curandero gufry , los mensajeros del jefe helepo esperaron hasta que despertara el capitán Josh , luego que el capitán Josh despertara de su largo sueño después de estar a punto de morir por aquella picadura de serpiente , pregunto que donde estaba y cuánto tiempo había pasado , en la aldea había un viejo sabio y curandero le dijo estas en la aldea bouwis, ellos son los mensajeros del jefe helepo y yo soy gufry sabio y curandero de la aldea , ahora ve con ellos el jefe quiere hacerte unas preguntas , bueno está bien dijo Josh , gracias gufry por salvarme y este le contesto ayudar es mi deber . Después salieron de la casa del curandero y partieron rumba hacia el otro extremo del pueblo a caballo ya que estaban a una 1 hora de la casa del jefe y este reino era muy extenso , y llegaron al palacio del jefe helepo y este le dio la bienvenida y mando a sus servidores a que mataran bueyes para hacer una cena , porque sabía que el capitán no había comido en días , luego de tener una buena charla , el jefe helepo le dijo al capitán Josh que le dijera que había pasado con él y los demás , el capitán Josh le conto muy detalladamente lo que ocurrió de que una tribu enemiga llamada los bufiia los había envestido con flechas y dardos y lanzas y que también los superaban en números , y entonces empezaron a tacarlos pero los bouwis querían rendirse pero los hombres del capitán tyran no querían rendirse que primero darían la lucha , y entonces no tuvimos otra opción que luchar hasta que tuvimos muchas bajas y nos rendimos , y fuimos llevados a la aldea de los buffia donde hablamos con el jefe lowas y nos dijo invasores que hacen cazando en mis tierras ni por más que le dijimos que no era cierto que no estábamos cazando en sus tierras no nos creyó y le dijo a sus hombres que nos metieran en un calabozo , y entonces le dijo el jefe (helepo ) y como está mi hijo yowaca está el con vida , (cpt Josh ) si él está bien lo tienen cautivo como prisionero de guerra . Dijo (helepo) el y cuantos más están con vida. (Cpt :Josh ) pues de sus hombres solo quedan dos y con su hijo serian tres , de mis hombres uno y del capitán tyran diez , pero él y sus hombres fueron liberados un día después , porque les ofreció todo lo que trajo de su embarcación a los bufiia , . Dijo (helepo) ya veo entonces él está con ellos y los abandono a ustedes y no se preocupó por los demás, dijo ( helepo ) Bueno llego la cena a hora comamos y luego preparare mis tropas para ir a rescatar a nuestros hombres , luego de terminar de cenar el rey helepo , armo un ejército de hombres con flechas y lanzas y cerbatanas , para el rescate de sus hombres y el del capitán Josh Así que marcharon en busca de aquellos hombres secuestrados por los buffia, eran como trecientos hombres bien entrenados y con buen conocimiento del bosque y en medicina pero el rey helepo no dejo su reino solo dejo doscientos cincuenta centinelas y ciento cincuenta de infantería, fuera de los trecientos que llevaba… pero el capitán Josh se quedó por decisión del rey helepo. Más tarde el jefe kuipo y el capitán tyran llegaron a su destino donde estaba dicha embarcación varada, está la habían cubierto con ramas y enredaderas para no ser descubiertas, entonces
  8. 8. empezaron a destapar la embarcación donde estaban refugiados los espías , que el rey ambicio había mandado con el capitán tyran, destapando y destapando encontraron botellas de vino y telas finas espejos lujosos los hombres del capitán kuipo quedaron maravillados con tanta belleza y lujos, todos empezaron a bajar los cargamentos ,cuando uno de los hombres del jefe kuipo escuchó un ruido dentro del barco y dijo que fue eso y cuando fueron a ver se dieron cuenta que era una trampa y fueron envestidos por los piratas que había enviado el rey ambicio , los atraparon y los amarraron y también al jefe kuipo y dijo tu nos engañaste y nos ten distes una trampa te arrepentirás hombre blanco , el capitán tyran soltó una risa jajajaja , y dijo lo siento no hago negocios con desconocidos y además tus hombres mataron a unos de los míos además tu aldea tiene mucho oro y piedras preciosas que necesitare, y dijo unos de los hombres del capitán tyran llamado Lupo que hacemos con ellos , dijo el capitán tyran los criaremos como ganado ósea serán nuestros esclavos llévenlos y repártanlos cada uno entre los cinco barcos que trajimos , díganle al rey ambicio que me prepare cien de sus mejores hombres porque voy a saquear esa ciudad llena de oro y piedras preciosas , si mi capitán iré de inmediato y le avisaré al rey ambicio , .. Lupo llego hacia la embarcación donde estaba el rey ambicio y le aviso que ellos habían encontrado unas tierras ricas en minerales, pero que esta estaba habitada por tribus agresivas y que se necesitaría de una buena cantidad de hombres para conquistarlas y saquear toda la ciudad Entonces dijo el rey ambicio como cuantos hombres necesitaremos , unos cien hombres talvez de los mejores , unos de los sacerdotes que es el consejero y tesorero del rey ambicio le dijo esa cantidad no vino en esta embarcación solo vinieron cuarenta soldados, y veinte piratas ,diez ingenieros y veinte científicos , cinco expertos en cartografía y siete sacerdotes con migo , será mejor enviar un barco a la ciudad y que le digan al conde lujur que el rey necesita unos mil hombres bien entrenados , dijo el rey ambicio listo rápido háganle una carta al conde lujur diciendo que el rey necesita más hombres listo dijo el sacerdote ahora mismo la are señor y la enviare en unas de las flotas más rápidas. Después el sacerdote le dijo a uno de los capitanes de unos de los navíos , que barco estaba disponible para enviar esta carta al conde lujur ,para que envié más tropas , ya que el rey ambicio quiere apoderarse de estas tierras , entonces unos de los capitanes dijo yo me hare cargo de llevarle esa carta al conde lujur , luego a pareció el capitán tyran les dijo aquellos hombres de esa tripulación que si se podían llevar a estos prisioneros , y este capitán dijo , no los necesitamos que dense con ellos no quiero salvajes en mi barco , ( dijo cap. tyran ) pero piensen lo les puede servir , Para que les ayude a cargar los barriles y ayudando a remar el barco , no creen , bueno está bien los llevaremos con nosotros y si no obedecen y se rehúsan a trabajar los arrojaremos al mar , el jefe kuipo dijo que primero muerto antes de obedecer las órdenes de hombres blancos , y entonces un marinero lo azoto con un látigo y le dijo cállate y obedece , y el seguía rehusándose y más lo golpeaban , kuipo maldijo a estos hombres blancos, diciendo ustedes jamás serán dueños de estas tierras , juro que la madre tierra hará justicia y se los tragara a todos , porque están en mi tierra mi mundo aquí nacieron mis padres y ellos cazaban aquí , entonces uno de los marineros le disparo y lo mato los demás hombres del jefe kuipo fueron llevados a la embarcación rumbo a un destino desconocido . El rey helepo y sus hombres después de recorrer un día por la selva y cruzar ríos llego a donde estaba la aldea de los buffia , vieron que era muy grade y mejor decidieron a tacar de noche , ya que sería mucho más fácil atacar así ya que los buffias estarían cansados y ebrios debido a la fiesta que estaban celebrando a sus dioses . Pues al caer la noche los bouwis comenzaron el ataque y se desato una gran guerra, donde hubo muchas bajas para cada miembro de ambas
  9. 9. tribus. El rey helepo envió a sus hombres a buscar a su hijo y a los que con el estaban prisionero, a los buffias les toco huir de la aldea ya que estaban siendo derrotados por los bouwis, El rey lowas no quiso abandonar su ciudad, ni por más que sus hombres le rogaron, les dijo Váyanse, por el rio treeger y escóndanse en las cuevas que hay en las montañas yo caeré junto con mi ciudad, pues no esperaron más y se fueron, por el rio treeger nadando tanto hombres como mujeres y niños. Y así el rey lowas murió por una flecha, a mano de sus enemigos los bouwis, con su ciudad rica en oro y piedras preciosas, pero ahora destruida, por la tribu bouwis. Luego los prisioneros fueron liberados, yowaka y los que con el estaban secuestrados dieron las gracias a sus guerreros y en especial a el rey helepo, yowaka le dio un abrazo fuerte a su padre. Después de haber conquistado la ciudad de los buffia , el rey mando a sus hombres a saquear todas las riquezas de la ciudad y que tal vez extendería su reino y haría nuevas chozas en esta ciudad . Pasadas cinco horas ya casi amaneciendo el rey helepo volvió con su hijo yowaka y unos cincuenta hombres a la ciudad todos ellos a caballo , los demás miembros de la tribu se quedaron reconstruyendo la ciudad que habían conquistado , al llegar el rey helepo a su ciudad natal , todo el pueblo cuando lo vieron quedaron maravillados con la victoria del rey y con el rescate de su hijo el príncipe yowaka , el pueblo los recibió con elogios y cantos de alegría . tres días más tarde llego la embarcación que había enviado el rey ambicio , para pedir más hombres , para así llevar a cabo su plan de conquista y saquear los pueblos que había conocido en áfrica , el conde lujur le envió más de lo esperado , 1500 hombres y 350 mujeres de ellos 20 arquitectos , 30 topógrafos y 50 arqueólogos , 3 0bispos y 5 cardenales los demás eran 300 hombres de acaballo , 400 de infantería 250 de artillería pesada el restos eran poetas y escritores de aventuras también habían 70 pescadores y en las otras embarcaciones venían 350 mujeres entre estas mujeres había enfermeras , cocineras , y biólogas y maestras escolares . Todos bien pagados y patrocinados por el conde lujur. Todos venían en setenta y siete barcos y todos desembarcaron a las orillas de áfrica del norte. Más tarde en la aldea de los bouwis estaban todos celebrando la victoria y llegada del rey helepo con su hijo yowaka , el capitán Josh se reencontró con su tripulación , y le pregunto al que se había quedado prisionero que paso en esa aldea , croy le conto que el rey helepo y sus hombres tuvieron una fuerte batalla a muerte con los buffia , y el salió victorioso de la batalla y decidió saquear la ciudad y dejar a unos hombres , para así ellos quedarse con la ciudad y ampliar más su reino , a ya veo dijo el (capitán Josh ) pero ahora hay que avisarle al rey helepo que el capitán tyran volverá y de pronto planeara traer más hombres para saquear esta ciudad y quedarse con el e incluso si este pueblo se resiste quizás muchos sean asesinados por mandato del rey ambicio ellos no dudaron en avisarle al rey helepo , para que se preparasen ,a una nueva invasión por parte del (capitán tyran ) habían ya avisado al rey helepo , el rey mando a sus mensajeros a que le dijeran al resto del pueblo que estuvieran alerta , frente a cualquier intruso a si fueran de cualquier tribu cercana o hombres blancos , también dio la orden de que todo el pueblo se armara sus hombres también se armaron y afilaron las puntas de sus lanzas hechas de madera y con puntas de marfil de elefante , sus cerbatanas bañadas con arto veneno de serpiente mamba negra y flechas bien puntiagudas .
  10. 10. El rey ambicio les dio la bienvenida a los hombres que llegaron en aquella embarcación , y formo una reunión con todos los que llegaron , damas y caballeros estamos aquí para mejorar el futuro de nuestro país y el futuro de nuestros jóvenes del mañana no venimos aquí para traer caos y sembrar terror en las ciudades y pueblos que visitamos si no que venimos en son de paz y traer civilización y cultura de aquellos que ignoran el cambio de un mejor mañana , así que descansen beban y coman que mañana el mundo estará bajo nuestros pies , y todos aplaudieron muy feliz por las palabras de su rey . Al día siguiente el rey ambicio le dijo al capitán tyran que hablara con el comandante villane para que preparase a sus hombres para la conquista , así que el capitán tyran hablo con el comandante villane y este dio aviso a todas sus tropas y empezaron hacer un plan de ataque estratégico , el capitán tyran les dijo que primero deberían de atacar a los bouwis ya que estos tenían una tierra rica en oro y minerales preciosos y además estaban más cerca en donde ellos estaban y que los buffias no le atacarían ya que eran un grupo de incivilizados nómadas , entonces el comandante villane formo su ejército y se fue a la hacia la aldea de los bouwis , pero el capitán tyran dijo que se quedaba , con sus cincuenta hombres y sus veinte piratas renegados protegiendo al rey , pero el capitán tyran le dijo al comandante villane que si le podía prestar cien de sus hombres para ayudar a prestar guardia y protección al rey ambicio ya que los bouwis no eran un pueblo numeroso solo eran alrededor como mil habitantes ciento cincuenta campesinos , cincuenta se dedican a cuidar los templos de sus dioses y la magia y quinientos hombres de infantería y cien pastores de bueyes y doscientos pescadores , tanto hombres como mujeres trabajan ( el comandante villane dijo no hay problema solo diga qué tipo de soldados quiere ) el capitán tyran quiero veinte de hombres de artillería pesada cuarenta hombres de infantería y cuarenta hombres de a caballo el tan solo les dio el mapa ) Tenga comandante villane este es el mapa que lo llevará hacia la aldea donde están los bouwis. Gracias capitán tyran deséeme suerte, tranquilo que DIOS lo acompañe. Después de tres horas de largo recorrido de subir y bajar montañas y por terrenos inhóspitos por toda la selva , llegaron a la aldea de los bouwis , cuando llegaron los aldeanos estaban haciendo sus labores de siempre y parecía todo normal , pero al ver la gente estos hombres a caballos y con artillería pesada , la gente se alarmo y no quitaba la mirada de estos extraños hombres , y de pronto dijo el comandante y general villane de las tropas invasora europeas , yo soy el comandante y general del ejército del rey ambicio venimos en paz queremos hablar con su líder , la gente le dijo que su líder se había ido a dar un paseo por el bosque , ( dijo el comandante villane ¿y no dijo a qué hora regresaba? , ) los aldeanos dijeron no sabemos - entonces dijo el comandante villane nos quedaremos aquí hasta que vuelva su líder , unos de los aldeanos dio aviso al rey helepo de que unos hombres extraños con armadura y de piel blanca lo estaban buscando , entonces dijo el rey helepo tranquilos no teman hagan los pasar hasta el centro de la ciudad y diles a todos los ciudadanos que se armen pero que guarden las armas en sus chozas , y cuando ellos empiecen a tacar le tenderemos una trampa atacándoles desde nuestros árboles y chozas . Entonces el aldeano hizo como el rey helepo le dijo y los hizo pasar al centro de la ciudad , entonces , el rey apareció y les dijo hola caballeros soy el rey helepo que los trae por aquí y que se les ofrece , venimos a compartir culturas ,religión y también venimos por oro y diamantes , ( dijo el rey helepo pues en mi pueblo solo tengo arboles ríos y mares y mucho ganado y mucha vegetación , estas tierras no tienen tales minerales , ( dijo el comandante villane enserio escuche
  11. 11. que usted es un rey rico que hasta se limpia el trasero con oro , ( rey helepo como le dije no hay oro por aquí solo vegetación si quieren oro deben ir a tierra abajo hacia el sur , ) ( comandante villane - bueno pues entonces si no quieren decirme donde está el oro lo tomaremos por la fuerza ) el comandante villane dio la orden a sus tropas que incendiasen con fuego las chozas y mataran a todo aquel que se resistiera , entonces empezaron ellos a quemar las chozas y de repente toda la gente empezó a correr y a defenderse, también los que estaban escondidos en los árboles con sus cerbatanas otros con sus flechas y los que estaban escondidos en las chozas con sus lanzas de mano , entonces dijo el comandante villane es una trampa reagrúpense , y abran fuego , y se desato una guerra a muerte . Por otro lado el capitán tyran estaba planeando una estrategia para ir a tacar la aldea de los buffia y de pronto se le acerco el rey ambicio y le dijo porque haya , pues haya es que están los tesoros en tierras de los buffia , hay oro y diamantes , ¿entonces le mentiste al comandante villane? (Si dijo el capitán tyran) (Y por qué dijo el rey ambicio) Si no haga eso a usted le tocaría repartir toda la riqueza entre la iglesia y sus clericós y también con el conde lujur y todas sus mujeres , ( rey ambicio está bien vamos rápido a ese lugar antes de que llegue el comandante villane y sus hombres , sabiendo que tú le has mentido , debemos llegar primero antes que ellos , vamos de prisa se nos hace tarde cuanto tardaremos en llegar acaballo unas 3 horas listo marchaos, después todos salieron como viento en popa rumba hacia la tierra de los buffia . Pasadas las tres horas el capitán tyran y el rey ambicio como a diez metro de distancia de la llegada a la aldea de los buffia , le dijo a toda las tropas que se detuvieran la idea era llegar sin ser detectados , y que amarrasen los caballo en los árboles , y se fueron acercando lentamente en modo sigilo hasta llegar a la ciudad de los bufia fortificadas y de pronto el capitán tyran se sorprendió al ver la ciudad destruida y en ruinas y se preguntó pero que paso aquí , y vio unos de la tribu bouwis montando guardia y de pronto cayo en cuenta que aquí hubo una guerra y los buffia fueron derrotados por los bouwis . de pronto se escuchó un ruido en el bosque y dijo unos de los bouwis que fue eso y de pronto varios caballos venían corriendo de susto perseguidos por un leopardo y dijeron los bouwis que estaban prestando guardia esos caballos están con armadura esos no son caballos de nuestra aldea de prisa demos la alarma , y sonaron las a alarmas , ( dijo el rey ambicio y ahora que hacemos ) ( capitán tyran : pues ataquemos estamos mejor armados y los superamos en números solo hay que rodearlos y comenzó la guerra y todos los bouwis que estaban en esta ciudad fueron obligados a rendirse , fueron tomados como prisioneros y quizás vayan a convertirse en futuros esclavos . Mientras tanto en la otra aldea, la guerra no se detenía, había muertos e incendios por todos lados hombres decapitados y mutilados por es por espada y cuerpos hechos pedazos por ráfagas de los cañones, muchos también atravesados por lanzas y flechas. Hasta que el rey helepo de tanto ver cómo, masacraban a sus hombres y a su gente , se paró en un altar donde estaba una estatua dedicada a la madre naturaleza , y grito ya basta no más deténganse por favor nos rendimos , pero de pronto recibió un disparo y cayo, todo el pueblo que luchaba por el quedo como si sus almas hubiesen salido de sus cuerpos y poco a poco fueron soltando las armas y hubo un gran silencio , cuando vieron a su rey caer , yowaka el príncipe corrió hacia donde estaba su padre para socorrerle pero ya era muy tarde no se podía hacer nada por el rey , la bala le había atravesado el corazón . Entonces dijo el comandante villane su líder ha caído ahora no nos darán más guerra , así que tomarlos a todos como prisioneros y empezar a buscar el y oro , y dijo unos de los que venía con
  12. 12. el comandante , señor que hacemos con esta gente diles que colaboren si no castigarle fuerte con azotes , y los niños pregunto otra vez dejarlos en paz , y con las mujeres pueden hacer con ellas lo que les convenga . Después de poner a trabajar a los prisioneros , por largar horas , los soldados le dijeron al comandante villane , esta gente está diciendo la verdad aquí no hay oro , entonces el capitán tyran me mintió , y me envió acá para distraerme mientras él iba a la aldea de los buffia , para sacar todo el oro , pregúntenles a los prisioneros quien conoce el camino hacia la tierra de los buffia , sí señor , los soldados fueron y le preguntaron a todos los prisioneros que quien sabia donde habitaban los bufia , los prisioneros asustados , algunos hasta muriéndose de sed pedían más bien agua que responderles a ellos sobre donde Vivian los bufia , entonces los hombres del comandante villane les dieron agua de su cantimploras , pero aun así ellos se resistían hablar pues lo soldados no tuvieron más opción que darles con el látigo y amenazarlos de muerte , pero después apareció el príncipe yowaka y les dijo yo sé , pero libere a mis hombres , y dijo un soldado a con que tú sabes , pero eso de liberar a tus amigos no lo decides tú , de eso se encarga el comandante , pues entonces no diré nada , que acaso quieres morir simio , y él dijo soy el príncipe yowaka yen yen , hijo del rey helepo , en la tierra que ustedes están han vivido por muchas generaciones mis ancestros abuelos váyanse de nuestras tierras no son bienvenidos aquí , a los soldados las frases de yowaka el príncipe , les pareció una ofensa y también a la corona de su rey ambicio y comenzaron a golpearlo pero valiente y fuerte fue el príncipe que se defendió con valentía , hasta que el comandante villane hizo un disparo al aire , y termino la riña , y dijo que pasa por que lo están golpeando , entonces dijeron este salvaje puso resistencia a nuestras órdenes y el conoce el camino mi comandante , pero no quiere hablar hasta que liberemos a sus amigos . Entonces le pregunto el comandante cómo te llamas chicos mi nombre es yowaka y soy el príncipe de esta aldea , ( comandante villane) ah un príncipe , está bien los dejaremos en paz ya sabemos que aquí no hay nada , no sé cómo puedes llamarte príncipe en una tierra que no produce oro , solo veo plantas y hortalizas y vacas y este lugar apesta , hagamos un trato tú me muestras el camino hacia los buffia y yo dejo libre a tu gente , que dices majestad . Pero de repente, apareció el capitán Josh, y les dijo mejor llévenme a mí y dijeron y tú quién eres y que haces con esta gente, yo soy unos de los primeros exploradores que envió el rey ambicio. (comandante villane) dijo Vaya creo que he oído hablar de ti, si no me equivoco tú debes ser el capitán Josh, entonces cambio de planes ya no necesito a esta gente, te llevaremos con nosotros acompáñanos, de prisa antes de que ese bastardo del capitán tyran se vaya con todo el oro. Pero el comandante villane , les dijo a uno de sus hombres que solo trecientos cincuenta hombres necesitaba para ir hacia la aldea de los buffia , ya que el comandante villane vio que esta gente eran fuertes y buenos para la agricultura decidió tomar para así esclavos y que el resto de sus hombres , se quedara y que solo los prisioneros más fuertes y jóvenes los tomara como esclavo , pero después que se fueran ellos con el capitán Josh para no causar revuelo con la gente antes que él (capitán Josh friend )cambie de opinión , y quiero que lleven a los prisioneros hacia donde esta nuestro campamento para que el rey ambicio los vea . Bueno listo comandante así haremos dijo aquel soldado. El capitán Josh dijo prométanme que no le harán daño a esta gente, tranquilo capitán venga con nosotros a ellos no les va a pasar nada, vamos dese prisa por favor. Y salieron de la tierra de los bouwis rumbo hacia la tierra de los buffia. Los sacerdotes europeos , aprovecharon este momento para evangelizar a la tribu de los bouwis pero estos estaban llenos de ira y no querían saber nada del DIOS cristiano de sus opresores entonces al no querer dejarse evangelizar , eran golpeados con látigos hasta sangrar algunos
  13. 13. hasta morían por las heridas profundas de los latigazos . Pasada una hora después de ellos haberse ido, con el comandante villane , empezaron a llevarse a los prisioneros , hombres y mujeres fueron llevados los niños y los ancianos fueron dejados en sus tierras , aunque algunos aprovecharon para correr y esconderse de las manos de estos invasores europeos , los demás fueron amarrados con lazos y puestos en fila , entre estos prisioneros iba yowaka el príncipe heredero del rey helepo , de sus hermanos él fue tomado como rehén ya que dos de ellos murieron en batalla cuando enfrentaron a estos soldados y su hermana escapo con su hermano Menor. Todos estos prisioneros fueron llevados, al campamento donde ellos estaban asentados, y llegando al campamento después de tres horas de larga caminata, preguntaron por el rey ambicio y las personas que habían ahí les dijeron que el salió con el capitán tyran y con cien hombres fuertemente armados a buscar esa tierra donde hay oro, entre los soldados se dijeron el rey ambicio ha traicionado al comandante villane y al conde lujur, son unos traidores. tres horas más tarde cuando el comandante villane llego a la aldea de los buffia , vio que había muchos esclavos que trabajan y sacaban mucho oro , minutos después se encontraron con el rey ambicio y el capitán tyran , y les dijo son unos malditos creen que no me di cuenta de su traición me enviaron con engaño al pueblo de los bouwis solo para distraerme y ustedes venir y poder quedarse con el oro de estas tierras , querían ser los primeros , porque saben que yo le diría al conde lujur sobre esto , y dijo el capitán tyran tranquilo amigos no hay porque pelear hay suficiente oro para todos y además les íbamos a decir , ( comandante villane ) si ¿ cuándo después de que aniquiláramos a unos pobres negros campesinos ? pues ahora pagaran por su traición y todos empezaron a luchar, los esclavos que estaban en ese pueblo aprovecharon y huyeron , una batalla que acabo con la vida del capitán tyran .. Dos días después regreso el comandante villane junto con el capitán Josh, y ciento cincuenta hombres y entre ellos muchos heridos y un prisionero, este prisionero era nada más y menos que el rey ambicio que sobrevivió dando suplicas por su vida después de reconocer que su conspiración con el capitán tyran fracasara, traían una cantidad enorme de oro y diamantes El comandante villane después de su victoria salió junto con su gente y esclavos rumbo a Europa llevaba con el oro y prisioneros africanos que luego los convirtió en esclavos , el capitán Josh le dijo al comandante villane que porque no cumplió su palabra de dejar a los prisioneros libres , y dijo el comandante villane si dije eso ya no me acuerdo , entonces el capitán Josh se enojó y le dio un golpe en la cara al comandante villane , y este dijo arréstenlo pues si tanto te interesan esos negros pues acompáñalos al calabozo allí dormirás y comerás como ellos . Tres días después de navegar por los mares llegaron a su tierra natal Europa, desde aquí comienza otra historia, después de desembarcar, el rey ambicio recupero su corona y su reino, pero sabiendo que solo una parte del oro seria suya, porque el resto del oro y las piedras preciosas fueron a parar al castillo del conde lujur y después un resto sería repartido a la iglesia y a los cardenales. Los esclavos que con ellos venían fueron vendidos, a familias de ricos y famosos el príncipe yowaka fue vendido a una familia de españoles estos tenían estos tenían unas grandes fincas y un gran cargo en la política de ese país donde fue obligado aprender español y a trabajar forzosamente sin ningún pago , el capitán Josh y uno de sus tripulantes que lo acompañaba fueron puesto en libertad , se reencontraron con sus familiares y esposas pero uno de ellos no regreso más porque fue asesinado en manos de los hombres del comandante villane , cuando se dio la lucha en la tierra de los bouwis el capitán Josh le dio los pésames , a la esposa de aquel marinero que fue asesinado y esta mujer dijo que colocaría una de manda contra la corona y el capitán Josh le dijo si haces eso te asesinaran , no podemos hacer nada , que sea DIOS el que haga
  14. 14. justicia . Cinco años después, yowaka el príncipe de los bouwis que fue vendido como esclavo a una familia de ricos españoles, se encontraba en su nuevo hogar y con un grupo de otros esclavos proveniente de áfrica , todos trabajando forzosamente , recolectando plantas de arroz y hortalizas y también cortando leña de día y hasta altas horas de la noche , a pan y agua los tenían dormían en unos albergues encerrados junto a los gallineros y marraneras y establos muchos enfermaban de pulmonía y de fiebre alta sin ninguna ayuda hospitalaria hasta morir , con un pago de tan solo veinte centavos al mes , yowaka al ver que este sueldo no era suficiente , decidió hablar con sus amos y que por favor le subieran de sueldo y que le dieran mejor trato y una mejor alimentación ya que ellos estaban trabajando muy duro con esos soles fuertes en verano e incluso hasta los día cuando cae la nieve, su amo beltro Caicedo le dijo con una voz muy fuerte y enojado , Ni si quiera los otros se han quejado , por el sueldo y la comida y vienes tu a quejarte diciendo que quieres un mejor sueldo y una mejor comida , ya se te olvido quién eres , eres un esclavo y yo soy tu amo entendiste que no se te olvide quien manda aquí ahora lárgate o hare que te azoten y no quiero ver tu fea cara de nuevo , yowaka se fue enojado y triste , pensativo y sin tener a donde ir le toco acostumbrarse a la humillación de sus amo , hasta que dos años más tarde yowaka fue vendido sin darse cuenta por otros amos estos eran una pareja de príncipes franceses pero querían unos cuarenta esclavos para que estos les sirvieran en su viaje rumbo américa , ya que estos eran una paraje de aventureros , y querían conocer el continente que estaba recién descubierto y también ir a colonizarlo ya que crían que este nuevo mundo era una tierra de maravillas y misterios hasta se pensaba que allí estaba la famosa ciudad de oro y tal vez la fuente de la juventud . Y se llevaron a yowaka y a otros 39 esclavos entre estos treinta y nueve diez eran mujeres ya que su antiguo amo beltro Caicedo, tenía miles de esclavos, para criarlos y luego venderlo a personas ricas. Navegaron por el mar durante un mes y llegaron a américa del sur en las orillas de las costas de Brasil, luego de tener una hermosa vista esta familia de franceses desembarcaron, ellos y toda su tripulación y los demás barcos que venían acompañándolos, a los esclavos los pusieron a que bajaran las maletas y toda planta y animales que venían en los barcos. Yowaka siendo un hombre ya de 30 años, pisando estas tierras americanas se dijo el mismo en su mente, hasta aquí llegara mi sufrimiento y me hare dueño de estas nuevas tierras, sea lo que sea. Como había mucho bosque en aquel lugar, los príncipes franceses reunieron a todos sus ingenieros y cartógrafos y topógrafos y diseñadores a planear de como seria la nueva ciudad que ellos iban habitar, el dialogo y las decisiones tomo tres días. El príncipe francés beauza les dijo a sus generales, que para que las cosas se agilizaran más rápido les enseñaran francés a los esclavos después de cada descanso de su labor diaria y que también los marcaran con el nombre beauza por si alguno se llegara a volar se nos sería más fácil encontrarlo. Después de dada la orden por el príncipe beauza comenzaron la obra para colonizar y formar casas y caminos , pero primero derribando miles de hectáreas de bosques , lo primero que se hizo fue la construcción de la casa del príncipe un palacio de madera de tres pisos con ochenta habitaciones y nueve baños y una cocina grande para que estuvieran tres empleadas las demás se dedicarían a los que hacerles de la casa , y los hombres a trabajar duro para la construcción de edificios y a la pesca y los soldados de plomo a montar guardia día y noche para cuidar al príncipe y a la princesa , pasado un mes ya de tanto derribar árboles se encontraron con otra colonia habitada por portugueses y estos tenían a unos indios nativos americanos trabajando y unos quinientos esclavos africanos , al ser descubiertos , comenzó una disputo por el territorio entre portugueses y franceses, diciendo los portugueses que estas tierras ellos las habían descubierto
  15. 15. primero y que se fueran a otro lado los franceses se negaron a irse y que de allí no se moverían pues está bien dijo un general de los portugueses no me hare responsable de lo que pase . Entonces el general francés pebio, les dijo a sus esclavos que se detuvieran que era todo por hoy y que mañana continuarían trabajando. El general francés pebio le dijo a el príncipe beauza que los portugueses estaban a cincuenta kilómetros de aquí y que no nos iban a dejar pasar por que estas tierras fueron descubiertas por ellos primero , entonces el príncipe se fue con sus hombres hacia donde estaban ubicados los portugueses y les dijo soy el príncipe beauza de Francia y quiero hablar con su jefe y un soldado dijo bien alguien habla francés aquí y todos empezaron a burlarse del príncipe otro soldado dijo yo hablo francés y creo que quiere comunicarse con nuestro comandante y dijo el joven soldado portugués sígame lo llevare y llegaron donde estaba un general llamado conquer , se saludaron y empezaron a establecer relaciones pacíficas sobre las tierras que habían elaborado y sobre los límites , de cada uno , que deberían tener y llegaron a un acuerdo que ninguno pisaría a tierras de portugueses y de los franceses tampoco . yowaka después de haber visto tantos esclavos comenzó a armar estrategia de como fugarse o armar un ejército revolucionario con los demás esclavos y así pasaron varios meses y el príncipe beauza no dejaba de viajar y de viajar solo a otros lugares del continente y hasta que se encontró con españoles que habían llegado a estas tierras americanas el dejo de pensar en su relación con la princesa ya que el después que llego a américa empezó a conocer otras mujeres y beber alcohol más de la cuenta y esto hizo que la princesa se sintiera sola , entonces yowaka se llegó a ella con amabilidad y con buen trato y él se le se presentó y ella le dijo que quieres nada solo consolar a la princesa ya que desde que llego a este lugar no la veo muy feliz , siempre está triste y sola entonces ella le dijo enserio o es que has estado espiándome esclavo ( dijo yowaka no , no es eso majestad solo quería contarles chistes e historias aprendí muchas cosas viajando escuche muchas cosas de marineros si gusta su majestad se las puedo contar está bien cuéntame una historia que sea interesante , está bien dijo yowaka como cuales le gusta tengo de terror y de fracasos matrimoniales y de naufragios , entonces la princesa dijo una de fracasos matrimoniales bueno está bien dijo yowaka, comenzare a contarle una sé que esta le va interesar , después del contarle esta historia , ella se agradó mucho con él y cuando se fue adormir le dijo ella su nombre yo me llamo (perlada lutia ) después comenzó el a llevarle las mejores cosechas del campo , cantándole canciones e historias asombrosas , hasta que un guardia lo sorprendió y lo agredió en la cabeza dejándolo inconsciente y la princesa se enojó mucho con este soldado e hizo que lo arrestaran y el guardia dijo pero princesa yo pensé que él, la estaba molestando , solo quería protegerla . ya basta llévenselo dijo la princesa , después ella lo hizo llevar rápido a la enfermería , para que revisaran la herida causada por el golpe que le propino este soldado cuatro horas más tarde ella fue haberlo y le pregunto de como seguía él le dijo hasta hora que no estabas estaba mal , pero desde que llegaste empecé asentirme bien , y así conversa vino y conversa fue ella al ver que él se sentía bien decidió llevarlo a su casa , pero el muy apenado no quería entrar y ella insistió , hasta que lo convenció e hizo que le sirvieran cena , esa noche bebieron vino para ella era normal porque era costumbre de príncipes , pero para yowaka que era un esclavo y había vivido mucho en la selva estas bebidas eran extrañas para él , entre copas y copas , risa va y risa viene , hasta que terminaron en la cama los dos , cuando se escuchó , a fuera en las calles una voz que dijo llego el príncipe beauza , rápidamente la princesa perlada , dijo vamos levántate , llego mi esposo y él se arrojó por la ventana , ella se arregló y se alisto para recibir a el príncipe , luego haber llegado el príncipe, ella dijo de porque se fue sin ella y sin avisarle , el príncipe beuza le dijo no tuve tiempo y además era un viaje de negocio no de luna de miel , ella se quedó callada y no le quiso decir más nada .
  16. 16. Yowaka, continuo con sus labores y les dijo a sus camaradas esclavos que en la noche cuando todo esté en silencio hablarían de un plan para avisarles a los esclavos que están en la aldea de los portugueses pero hablando con un lenguaje distinto al francés para no ser escuchados, para decirles aquellos esclavos de que se preparen para armar una revolución y derrotar a todos estos hombres blancos, que los tenían como esclavo y viviendo como animales, listo está bien Al llegar la noche comenzó la reunión , pero uno de ellos le dijo a yowaka de como ejecutarían el plan si todo el territorio está lleno de guardas tanto de día como de noche y además no se sabe cómo lo tomaran ellos este plan si ni siquiera nos conocen , dijo yowaka a mi si entre esos hay un hombre que me conoce y sabe que yo soy yowaka el príncipe de los bouwis y su nombre es tefes un cazador de nuestra aldea fiel y lea al rey helepo mi padre , unas de las mujeres esclavas dijo yo tengo otro plan podemos utilizar palomas yo sé cómo adiestrarlas para enviar mensajes , en sus patas , a bueno haremos eso primero así estaremos más seguro y sabremos qué hacer y cuando atacar , tres meses después de estar enviando mensajes utilizando palomas estos facilito la comunicación y cada grupo sabia de la situación en que estaba estructurada cada colonia y de lo que conversaban sus amos , tefes le dijo a yowaka que los portugueses están molesto con los franceses porque estos están quedándose con todo el territorio y la cosecha , esto hizo que a yowaka se le viniera una idea a la cabeza y dijo ,llévenle esto a tefes y él se dará cuenta de que se trata , pero uno de ellos dijo tengo un plan pero esto solo es efectivo de noche y que vas hacer le dijeron , primero haremos una fogata y provocaremos un incendio , en unos de sus cuarteles y así los distraeremos ya que esta colonia está muy vigilada tanto de día como de noche , si está bien dijeron , hagámoslo ya me canse de estar en este infierno comiendo basura y soportando insultos , luego otro dijo pero el camino es largo y ya casi amanece , sucederá que cuando amanezca los guardas vendrán a contarnos y al ver que falta uno de nosotros , rápidamente le dirán al príncipe y después sonara la alarma de fuga , es cierto dijo yowaka , pero lo que haremos es lo siguiente , los esclavos portugueses son bastante tal vez haya unos quinientos hombres y unos doscientos hombres nativos nacidos en estas tierras y que ahora han sido esclavizados también , aprovecharemos las riñas que hay entre los portugueses y los franceses , uno de nosotros se quitara la cicatriz que tiene en su espalda , pues si no quieren lo hare yo o hagamos una votación para ver quien será que se quitara la cicatriz hasta que uno de ellos dijo mejor yo , no quiero tener este asqueroso nombre en mi espalda pero porque deberíamos hacerlo no hay un plan mejor , ( yowaka dijo este es mejor ya que los portugueses no marcaron a sus esclavos y la idea es que tu lleves el mensaje a tefes y cuando los franceses vayan a buscarte no te reconozcan y ustedes que , harán convenceremos a los franceses que varios de sus esclavos fueron robados por los portugueses, ósea que no será uno, mejor enviaremos a ocho de ustedes y así provocaremos una guerra para que ellos se maten entre sí luego aprovecharemos su descuido y cuando vuelvan de su guerra tendremos toda la ciudad fortificada y amurallada y así los venceremos más fácil, otro chico esclavo dijo y a ti quien te nombro líder que tal si tu idea no funcione , mejor no voy con ustedes yo me retiro ( dijo yowaka está bien quédate esclavo para siempre aquí nunca serás feliz y jamás conformaras una familia así que piensa lo bien todo o nada . Pues no se esperó más, y empezaron hacer fuego con madera seca y con grasa de cerdo y hierva reseca hicieron antorchas y también yowaka preparo el mensaje encriptado para tefes junto con el mapa de la aldea donde estaban los franceses , algunos guardas cercanos les llamó la atención el humo y se acercaron a el establo donde estaban los esclavos y unos de los esclavos dijo cuidado allí vienen los guardas , entonces dijo yowaka yo los distraeré y ustedes vayan por atrás y no duden en golpear su cabeza con rocas y así hicieron , luego taparon los cuerpos y comenzaron a incendiar los cuarteles más cercanos , solo tres cuarteles bastaron para llevar a
  17. 17. cabo el plan y esto fue suficiente para atraer la atención de todos los guardas , los demás esclavos se escondieron y el resto se fue a la fuga . Minutos después empezaron a escucharse voces de personas que estaban alrededor , diciendo fuego , fuego , traigan agua rápido , sonaron las alarmas y dieron aviso a el príncipe de lo sucedido , el incendio se extendió más de lo esperado quemando hasta los establos donde dormían los animales , la cuarta parte de la ciudad sufrió daños provocados por el incendio tanto fue así que les cogió el amanecer apagando aquel incendio , después el príncipe beauza , dijo , que fue lo que ocurrió y quien causo este incendio alguien estuvo fumando cerca a los bosques y tiro una colilla de cigarrillo , o dejaron caer una lámpara en la granja de los animales .estos dijo unos de los soldados que presta guardia yo creo su majestad que esto fue un ataque de parte de los portugueses , ya que ellos se están quedando sin árboles y minas y nosotros tenemos más territorio y recursos que ellos , ( dijo el príncipe beauza donde están los esclavos , no se majestad quizás escaparon , ( dijo el príncipe como que escaparon búsquenlos ) salieron a buscarlos y estos estaban recogiendo la cosecha como si nada hubiese pasado y les dieron captura y se los llevaron al príncipe , aquí están príncipe beauza los encontramos recolectando trigo y arroz , entonces él les pregunto alguno de ustedes sabe o se dio cuenta de lo que paso aquí , no amo , pero luego dos de ellos dijeron pero si creímos haber escuchar unos pasos y nos levantamos por que los caballos estaban muy inquietos pero fuimos a ver y era un puma que se paseaba cerca a los establos , ( dijo el príncipe beauza y el resto de ustedes que se hizo , no sabemos señor y ustedes guardas no vieron a unos esclavos entre lo que se quemó , no señor , de pronto uno de los soldados dijo señor encontramos dos de los nuestros muertos , El príncipe se puso a pensar y dijo dos soldados asesinados y ocho esclavos desaparecidos , que raro y mis guardias no se dieron cuenta , luego hablo con su general y le dijo que preparase hombres para la batalla , este le dijo sí señor, el resto quiero que se quede montando guardia a la ciudad y a estos esclavos enciérrenlos ellos no trabajaran hoy , las herramienta cortantes quítenselas y guárdenlas , si señor y se marchó el príncipe con setecientos hombres a la colonia portuguesa . Después que el príncipe salió con sus tropas hacia donde estaban los portugueses. La princesa perlada fue haber yowaka peros los guardas no la querían dejar pasar , ella les dijo porque no dejan pasar , por orden del príncipe , entonces ella dijo a si el príncipe , pues ahora yo estoy a cargo así que retírese soldado o no respondo , entonces el soldado se retiró y la dejo pasar ella fue y se encontró con yowaka yen yen y le dijo que estaba embarazada y que estaba esperando un hijo de él , entonces él le dijo enserio , pero el príncipe ya se enteró si pero le dije que era de él , pero no es de él, llevábamos años intentándolo , pero él piensa que soy yo la estéril pero es el , y tu como sabes le dijo yowaka y la princesa perlada le contesto , lo he visto cogiéndose a las esclavas incluso me fue infiel con mi hermana y él no ha podido engendrar hijos hasta se lo dijo a mis padres los reyes de Francia , a mi madre sodaguelia y a mi padre frey lutia e incluso él se lo dijo a sus padres y a sus familiares también , pero es lo que él cree , porque mis padres ya lo saben y creo que la del también supongo , yowaka dijo y que haremos ahora que el niño nazca quizás salga parecido a mi o a ti pero algo tendrá de mi raza ( princesa perlada dijo si es cierto , yowaka dijo no te preocupes yo y los demás esclavos tomaremos esta ciudad esta noche y ella dijo como durante meses hemos estado planeando una plan de revolución para cobrar nuestra liberta enviando mensajes con las palomas a los otros esclavos que están en la colonia de los portugueses diciéndoles sobre cuántos hombres hay y cuantos tienen en guardia y como está estructurada la ciudad , la princesa le dijo como confías en estas personas que tal si le dicen de tu plan a su amo , ( yowaka le dijo a la princesa tranquila , entre esos esclavos hay muchos de la tribu donde yo era y muchos de esos hombres eran trabajadores y servidores de mis
  18. 18. padres los reyes la princesa perlada dijo , que eres un príncipe también jejeje y sonrió ( yowaka dijo si y fui sacado de mis tierras y vendido como esclavo , ( princesa perlada le dijo a ya veo entonces estaré lista para tu conquista príncipe yowaka , pero le diré a las esclavas que preparen limonada para los soldados y que le echen el sumo de los tallos de la planta de valeriana a la limonada , ya que esta planta tiene un químico que relaja el cuerpo y causa mucho sueño , está bien dijo yowaka empecemos ya , entonces ella hizo liberar a todas las esclavas mujeres para preparar la limonada y se las sirvieron a unos soldados , tres horas más tarde ellos empezaron a quedarse dormidos . El príncipe beauza llego a la colonia portuguesa , donde hablo con el general conquer , donde él le comento que si él había visto unos esclavos , el general conquer , le dijo cuales esclavos , de que estas hablando , es que ayer alguien se metió a mi colonia e incendio mis cuarteles y mato dos de mis hombres y se llevó ocho de mis esclavos ( general conquer dijo y porque vienes aquí quizás fueron tus mismos esclavos que planearon su fuga , entonces dijo el príncipe beauza , no creo porque encontré esta prenda con sus insignias y también sus emblemas junto a mis establos ( general conquer dijo , que no puede ser cierto , quizás alguien nos tendió una trampa , si quieres revisa a todos mis esclavos , el general conquer dijo , a sus soldados chicos traigan a todos los esclavos , y trajeron a todos los esclavos , dijo el general conquer ya puedes revisarlos príncipe beauza , los hombres del príncipe empezaron a revisar a los esclavos y entre muchos de esos esclavos encontraron a cuatro de ellos sangrando y cuando se fijaron le dijeron al príncipe creo que estos esclavo es de los nuestros, pero creo que con un cuchillo le han borrado la cicatriz pero se puede ver la marca de su nombre que es el nombre del príncipe beauza , dijo el general caos de Francia, mejor no digamos nada majestad y acabemos con estos malditos , ( dijo el príncipe beauza si lo haremos , está bien nos retiramos usted dice la verdad general , y el príncipe retiro a sus tropas y se escondieron en el bosque y le dijo a su general que es mejor a tacar de noche cuando ellos estén más descuidados ahora no podemos tienen una colonia muy fortificada y hombres con ballestas por todos lados, sería casi un suicidio enfrentarlos , . Llegada la noche se prepararon para a tacar y con la bombarda derribaron la puerta de las murallas de la ciudad, luego se avanzaron hacia la colonia portuguesa donde se desato una sangrienta batalla, los esclavos y los nativos amerindios, aprovechando esta guerra escaparon a la colonia francesa, para ejecutar su plan de libertad y conquista. Los esclavos que estaban encerrados y encadenados en los calabozos fueron liberados por la princesa perlada , luego yowaka dijo debemos darnos prisa y desarmarlos y encadenarlos para que cuando despierten queden indefensos , uno de ellos dijo que tal si huimos con todas esta armas , (yowaka dijo si lo hacemos ellos irán a buscarnos y nos mataran a todos o quizás nos dejen con vida para seguir siendo sus esclavos , después de desarmar a los soldados y encadenarlos ellos también se colocaron sus ropas y les quitaron las botas , yowaka dijo ahora esperemos que tefes envié su paloma y nos diga que estemos listos para recibirlos . Cuando llego la noche ya algunos estaban preocupándose , diciendo que tal si tefes no alcanzo a salir y murieron en ese enfrentamiento , hasta que llego una paloma , con el mensaje de que si estaban listos , entonces toda la preocupación de los esclavos se fue , después yowaka le envió la misma paloma y le dijo si ya es era hora estamos listo todos los guardas están neutralizados . Pasada una hora llego tefes y el tocó la puerta y le abrieron y pudo pasar a la colonia de los franceses y se prepararon con armas de fuego y cañones con pólvora, barriles llenos de dinamitas que estaban en la armería, eran más de setecientos esclavos entre ellos mujeres y nativos americanos , yowaka dijo bueno
  19. 19. ahora esperemos que ellos terminen de pelear y cuando vengan los aniquilaremos sin titubear, así que cada hombre y mujer, tambien se armaron hasta los dientes y se atrincheraron en la ciudad , después como casi a las cinco de la madrugada venían los franceses con muchos heridos y mutilados se notaban muy cansados , cuando acercándose , se preguntaron qué ha pasado por que esta todo en oscuras , se sentía un frio del silencio que había en aquella colonia amurallada , solo las antorchas de ellos era la única luz que había por ahí , uno de ellos dijo abran que llego el príncipe gritaban y gritaban lo mismo y nadie respondió , entonces se decían entre ellos preocupados y asustados , pero que pasa , así que se acercaron a la puerta uno de ellos se asomó por una rendija del portón cuando sin tío un disparo en el ojo , y comenzó la balacera , y dijeron quiénes son los que nos disparan , hasta que dijo el príncipe beauza son los esclavos , que y como se preguntaban los soldados , todo fue una trampa ellos fueron los que provocaron el incendio y esta guerra , para poderse escapar y avisarles a los esclavos de lo que pensaban hacer , desde un principio tuve sospecha pero no le di mucha importancia y ahora que hacemos príncipe la princesa esta con ellos , ( el príncipe beauza dijo si esta con ellos pero de su lado , entonces dijo el general caos y porque dice eso majestad , creo que unos de mis guardias la veían conversando mucho con ese tal yowaka , así que no importa mátenlos a todos , preparen cañones , listo señor , a la carga y todos derribaron las murallas y lograron entrar a la colonia donde encontraron una fila de soldados vestidos de esclavos con armas , pero esto es nada más que una trampa que planeo yowaka para hacerles gastar municiones a los franceses , cuando ellos dijeron fuego terminaron fue matando a sus mismo compañeros el general caos , dijo alto el fuego y cuando fueron a ver y se dieron cuenta de que no eran esclavos a los que ellos habían disparado y dijo es una trampa todos alerta cuando de pronto , se sintieron bombardeados por barriles de dinamitas y flechazos de ballestas terminaron masacrados , en una guerra que pelearon valientemente , pero que terminaron siendo derrotados por los esclavos y aborígenes americanos . Y todos los esclavos gritaron fuertemente libertaaaaaaaa, y celebraron su victoria, y a si yowaka yen el esclavo , logro su anhelada libertad formando estrategias y uniendo fuerzas , después de restaurar la ciudad y fortificarla formo alianzas con los nativos amerindios para fortalecer más su colonia , tomo posesión de los barcos y logro formar alianza con los portugueses ya que él les dijo que había derrotado a los franceses y él se ganó el respeto del general conquer y además él les ayuda a pelear contra los españoles donde también salieron victoriosos un año después de derrotar a los franceses , tiempo después yowaka con treinta y cinco años de edad , se casó con la princesa juntos estaban criando a su hijo , después llegaron cuatro barcos y se ha orillaron donde estaban ellos , ( la princesa dijo ese barco que llego es francés , no disparen hasta saber quiénes bajaran de esos barcos , cuando todos bajaron ella vio a su madre y se alegró mucho al ver la otra vez , ella corrió hacia ellos y dijo bajen las armas es mi madre , la abrazo y ella le dijo que paso aquí hija , la princesa le dijo es una larga historia mama y los hizo pasar a su mansión donde le conto lo que había sucedido , Y su hija le pregunto y donde esta papa, su madre le dijo que su padre el rey había muerto en una batalla cuando hombres del rey ambicio y el general villane intentaron a apoderarse de la ciudad pero nuestros hombres lograron la victoria gracias a un capitán llamado josh ya que este hombre los conocía y sabia como combatirlos y con la ayuda de los esclavos que se revelaron con el rey ambicio y el general villane fueron asesinados ,
  20. 20. La princesa perla se puso muy triste y a llorar al escuchar que su padre el rey frey lutia había muerto, y tu cuéntame hija de quién es ese niño, este niño es de un esclavo que conocí, no vi en él un salvaje vi un hombre consentimientos y sueños de ser feliz y conformar una familia, mientras tanto del príncipe beauza solo recibí humillaciones y maltratos cuando llego a estas tierras se volvió un alcohólico, mujeriego. está bien hija lo mejor es que ahora eres feliz , hija podrías presentarme al esclavo que te enamoraste , si madre , entonces la princesa lo llamo y el paso y él dijo mucho gusto majestad mi nombre es yowaka yen yen , hola joven el placer es mío , la rey mando a llamar a sus generales y con el mandato y sello del rey fallecido ella hizo que yowaka firmara un papel a él y la princesa donde los proclamaría como reyes de este nuevo continente y también tendrían mandato en Francia . Y el rey yowaka yen yen y la reina perlada lutia, se casaron en ese momento durante la ceremonia, fueron coronados reyes y fueron felices durante el resto de sus vidas y tuvieron muchos hijos e hijas.
  21. 21. AUTOR: YESION ANDRES CAICEDO Biografía: ESTE LIBRO ESTA ESCRITO POR: YEISON ANDRES CAICEDO BIUZA

