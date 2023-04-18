Successfully reported this slideshow.
HR interview common questions.docx

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes
  1. 1.  HR interview common questions for  Tell me about yourself.  Why should I hire you?  What are your strengths and weaknesses?  Why do you want to work at our company?  What is the difference between confidence and over confidence?  What is the difference between hard work and smart work?  How do you feel about working nights and weekends?  Can you work under pressure?  Are you willing to relocate or travel?  What are your goals?  What motivates you to do good job?  What makes you angry?  Give me an example of your creativity.  How long would you expect to work for us if hired?  Are not you overqualified for this position?  Describe your ideal company, location and job.  What are your career options right now?  Explain how would be an asset to this organization?  What are your outside interests?  Would you lie for the company?  Who has inspired you in your life and why?  What was the toughest decision you ever had to make?  Have you considered starting your own business?  How do you define success and how do you measure up to your own definition?  Tell me something about our company.  How much salary do you expect?  Where do you see yourself five years from now?  On a scale of one to ten, rate me as an interviewer.  Do you have any questions for me? Behavioral Interview Questions:  What was the last project you led, and what was its outcome?  Give me an example of a time that you felt you went above and beyond the call of duty at work.  Can you describe a time when your work was criticized?  Have you ever been on a team where someone was not pulling their own weight? How did you handle it?  Tell me about a time when you had to give someone difficult feedback. How did you handle it?  What is your greatest failure, and what did you learn from it?  How do you handle working with people who annoy you?  If I were your supervisor and asked you to do something that you disagreed with, what would you do?
  2. 2.  What was the most difficult period in your life, and how did you deal with it?  Give me an example of a time you did something wrong. How did you handle it?  Tell me about a time where you had to deal with conflict on the job.  If you were at a business lunch and you ordered a rare steak and they brought it to you well done, what would you do?  If you found out your company was doing something against the law, like fraud, what would you do?  What assignment was too difficult for you, and how did you resolve the issue?  What's the most difficult decision you've made in the last two years and how did you come to that decision?  Describe how you would handle a situation if you were required to finish multiple tasks by the end of the day, and there was no conceivable way that you could finish them.

