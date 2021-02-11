Fase 1 album_de_memorias_familiares_sobre_juegos_tradicionales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCCIÓN El juego en la primera infancia es una herramienta esencial para el aprendizaje, ya que a través de estos los...
LA LLEVA La lleva es un juego muy esencial para tres o mas jugadores. El juego consiste en que al azar una persona es esco...
LA CINTA El juego de la cinta es un juego que lo pueden jugar un sinfín de jugadores, mientras más sean los que jueguen, m...
EL QUIMBOL Se coloca un jugador en cada extremo dejando un espacio, en el medio de los jugadores estarán todos los partici...
LA YUCA Un jugador se agarra a un árbol y detrás de él en fila le siguen el resto, otro jugador trata de arrancar la yuca ...
LA CUERDA Dos auxiliares harán girar la cuerda de modo que pase debajo de sus pies y sobre sus cabezas de cada participant...
EL YO-YO Este juego consiste en tener un yo-yo, con una cuerda o pita, introducir el dedo en un agujero, echo en la cuerda...
AGUA DE LIMÓN El juego consiste en hacer una ronda se va cantando “agua de limón vinimos a jugar el que quede solo, solo q...
TROMPO Este juego consiste en envolver el trompo con una pita, después de haber enrollado toda la pita, el trompo es lanza...
Álbum de memorias familiares sobre juegos tradicionales.

  1. 1. Juego Lúdica Y Psicomotricidad. Actividad Inicial – Fase 1 Álbum De Memorias Familiares Sobre Juegos Tradicionales Presentado Por: Yajaris Saavedra Quintero Código: 10033382417 Docente: Laura Andrea Isabel Hernández Rivera Licenciatura En Pedagogía Infantil – LIPI Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia Valledupar/Cesar 2021
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN El juego en la primera infancia es una herramienta esencial para el aprendizaje, ya que a través de estos los niños y las niñas interactúan socialmente, a través del juego aparte que los niños exploran también aprenden por sí mismos, desarrollan sus capacidades, habilidades, actitudes y valores, que a lo largo de su infancia proporcionan al infante la destreza de resolver situaciones que ocurren en su entorno, particular de su edad. Por tal motivo el rescate de los juegos tradicionales en la primera infancia aumentan la capacidad de estrategias de aprendizaje involucradas en el juego como lo es, esperar el turno, compartir, ser solidarios, proponer estrategias de juegos, el manejo corporal, además los juegos tradicionales son los que marcan nuestra infancia, es por eso que en el presente trabajo se rescataran algunas vivencias de juego y el impacto que tuvo para el desarrollo integral en mi familia y amigos. Estos espacios son creados con el fin de que los pequeños exploradores reúnan la diversión, y el aprendizaje son excelentes herramientas para que los niños comiencen sus estudios. Los juegos infantiles, no sólo dan alegría, sino que fortalecen destrezas, habilidades, valores y actitudes que son muy necesarios para el desarrollo integral de los niños. Los niños son seres sensibles, con muchas expectativas, mucha energía, que necesitan un buen espacio propicio para el desarrollo de sus potenciales.
  3. 3. LA LLEVA La lleva es un juego muy esencial para tres o mas jugadores. El juego consiste en que al azar una persona es escogida como la lleva, ósea el antagonista con el poder en el juego, esta persona corresponderá correr y perseguir a los demás jugadores con el impulso de lograr tocar a alguien, cuando este logre alcanzar a uno de los jugadores y tocarlo deberá decirle “la llevas”, al decir eso inmediatamente este se libera mientras que al que agarraron pasa a ser la nueva lleva y tendrá que hacer el mismo proceso de perseguir al resto de los jugadores. Valores: Tolerancia Comunicación Respeto Humor Amistad
  4. 4. LA CINTA El juego de la cinta es un juego que lo pueden jugar un sinfín de jugadores, mientras más sean los que jueguen, mejor y aún más largo será el juego. El juego consiste en que eligen a dos niños de lideres para que cada uno tenga la oportunidad de elegir y crear su grupo. Todo el grupo se coloca de acuerdo y elige uno de los lideres para que inicie el juego. Y el juego comienza ,el líder a elegir de primero va al otro grupo dice un color, y el vendedor irá al grupo de cintas (que son el resto de los participantes) comprobara que existe un jugador al que se le ha asignado ese color. Si existe, podrá llevarse a la persona, y comenzar a hacer una cadena humana, en caso contrario, le responderá “No hay, pase más tarde”, y se irá con sin poder incorporar a nadie a su grupo. Una vez termine ese líder, pasará el otro a repetir el mismo proceso. Cuando ya no queden más jugadores en el grupo de cintas, formaran dos cadenas de jugadores que han ido consiguiendo. En este punto del juego, estas dos cadenas se enfrentaran y comenzarán a tirar, para ver quien acaba con el otro grupo, y se declarará el más fuerte, ganando el juego.
  5. 5. EL QUIMBOL Se coloca un jugador en cada extremo dejando un espacio, en el medio de los jugadores estarán todos los participantes del equipo; el objetivo del juego es lanzar una pelota de un extremo a otro, procurando pegarle a cualquiera de los participantes, para sacarlos uno a uno, los jugadores trataran de esquivar el balón para no ser golpeados. Se repetirá el proceso hasta quedar un solo jugador en el medio, a este jugador se le pregunta cuantos años tiene y depende de la cantidad de años que tenga, esas veces se le lanzara la pelota, si la logra esquivar todas, ganará.
  6. 6. LA YUCA Un jugador se agarra a un árbol y detrás de él en fila le siguen el resto, otro jugador trata de arrancar la yuca halando a uno por uno mientras los de la fila tratan de mantenerse sosteniéndose fuertemente. El juego finaliza cuando son desprendidos todos los jugadores.
  7. 7. LA CUERDA Dos auxiliares harán girar la cuerda de modo que pase debajo de sus pies y sobre sus cabezas de cada participante. La competencia consiste en que cada participante tendrá su turno para saltar la cuerda; irá acumulando los saltos que realice. Ganara el equipo que más saltos acumule.
  8. 8. EL YO-YO Este juego consiste en tener un yo-yo, con una cuerda o pita, introducir el dedo en un agujero, echo en la cuerda del mismo, y dejarlo caer, se pueden hacer piruetas en la mano, como el puente, dejarlo que patine, entre otros. Propósito: Habilidad y destrezas en las manos, agilidad para pensar, es un juego competitivo.
  9. 9. AGUA DE LIMÓN El juego consiste en hacer una ronda se va cantando “agua de limón vinimos a jugar el que quede solo, solo quedara, uno de los participantes esta por fuera y dice cuantos grupos se va a formar, (de 3 o 4) el numero que se quiera decir, el que quede solo pasa a ser el que dirige el juego.
  10. 10. TROMPO Este juego consiste en envolver el trompo con una pita, después de haber enrollado toda la pita, el trompo es lanzado con fuerza y técnica para hacerlo girar y girar. Mientras gira los competidores pueden hacer una serie de trucos.

