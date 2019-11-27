[DOWNLOAD] Flag Of Israel

https://tinyurl.com/se727yr <<--Copy And Paste Link To Download ZIP

Israel (/ z r i l, z r e ... Raising of the Ink Flag, marking the end of the 1948 ArabIsraeli War. After World War II, Britain found itself in intense conflict with the Jewish community over Jewish immigration limits, as well as continued conflict with the Arab community over limit levels.The Provisional Council of State Proclamation of the Flag of the State of Israel of 25 Tishrei 5709 (28 October 1948) provides the official specification for the design of the Israeli flag. The color of the Magen David and the stripes of the Israeli flag is not precisely specified by the above legislation.Flag of Israel The Israeli flag is composed of two blue stripes along the top and bottom edges and blue six-pointed star in the center, placed on a white background. White and blue colors are intended to express purity of Zionist´s ideals and the sky.The Zionist flag was displayed in Palestine and was raised when Israel proclaimed its independence on May 14, 1948. On November 12 of that year a law adopted by the Knesset, the parliament of Israel, went into effect recognizing the Zionist banner as the official national flag.Flag: Israel. The flag for Israel, which may show as the letters IL on some platforms. The Flag: Israel emoji is a sequence of the Regional Indicator Symbol Letter I and Regional Indicator Symbol Letter L emojis. These display as a single emoji on supported platforms. Flag: Israel was added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.