Company profile CoWin Bio Science

  1. 1. COWIN BIOTECH Committed to Molecular Diagnosis Whole Solution TEL: +86-523-86201352 Web: www.cwbiosciences.com Email: yangxue@cwbiotech.com
  2. 2. Founder 2 Wang Chunxiang Ph.D. Founder/CEO ➢ Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). ➢ Master's degree in Biology, Peking University ➢ Bachelor of Biology, Peking University ➢ Chairman of the Committee for the Promotion of the Biological Industry of the Chinese Genetic Society ➢ Experts from the National Advisory Group of Experts on Biotechnology Standardization ➢ Vice Chairman of the Biometrics Professional Committee of the China Metrology and Testing Society ➢ Special experts in the "thousand-person plan" of the Central Group Department
  3. 3. Company Profile 3 Jiangsu Production Center Committed to providing innovative biological products and services to life sciences research and applications worldwide. Cowin Biotech Core Capabilities: VTM, RNA/DNA extraction kit, PCR reagent and enzyme Area of expertise : Provide clinical diagnostic products whole solution ➢ Founded in 2007 ➢ More than 1, 000 products from independent research and development ➢ Covers an area of 20, 000 square meters Washington R&D Center Beijing Operations Center
  4. 4. Milestone 4 2007 Establishment ✓ Settled in China Pharmaceutical City (Taizhou) ✓ Built a 100, 000-level clean production workshop ✓ Won the Bio-Industry Award ✓ "Local Company of the Year" 2010 2014 2015 2019 2020 Pass ISO9001：2008&ISO13485： 2003 Quality Management System certification, providing high-quality products for users in the field of life sciences and molecular diagnostics Strike into the gene testing market, the first to develop a new product line - nucleic acid sample protection agent, magnetic bead nucleic acid extraction, second-generation sequencing library reagents Obtained molecular diagnostic raw materials engineering center identified enterprises. Assist non-plague detection, providing a holistic solution for nucleic acid detection in African swine fever Fight withCovid-19 detection by providing the overall solution. Fulfill the stock reform and prepare for the IPO
  5. 5. Innovations 5 ➢ Research and Development laboratories in Jiangsu, Beijing and Boston. ➢ More than 80% of the R&D team is composed of doctors and masters with many years of R&D experience, R&D investment ratio is more than 15% of total revenue each year. ➢ With over 50 national patents, CoWin launches more than 600 kinds of products per year and customizes products based on the various demand from customers
  6. 6. Enterprise 6 ➢ Passing ISO 9001:2015 & ISO13485 ➢ FDA EUA-FDA, CE Certificates and approvals from MOH of different countries ISO US FDA EUA FDA FDA MDC
  7. 7. Molecular Diagnostics Overall Solution 7 Sample Collection and Preservation Nucleic acid extraction Diagnostic tests and enzymes • Blood Free DNA • Swab DNA/RNA • Tissue DNA/RNA • Saliva DNA/RNA • Urine Free DNA • Stool DNA • Column Viral Extraction • Magbead Viral Extraction • Automatic Nucleic Acid Extractor • Fluorescent PCR • Constant temperature amplification • Second-generation sequencing Nucleic acid mass spectrometry
  8. 8. Introduction on Product 8 • Safety： Inactivate the virus, secure biosafety in the process of sample transferring and experiment; • Transportation at room temperature： Viral nucleic acid can be stored at 37°C for 1 week without degradation; • No damage on Viral Nucleic Acid by high temperature: 60°C treatment for 30 minutes has no effect on the integrity of viral nucleic acid. • CWBIO products have been sold to: USA, Germany, France, UAE, Malaysia, Netherland, Spain, Peru, Philippines, Brazil… —— Novel Coronavirus
  9. 9. Product Introduction 9 • Normal temperature transportation: effectively prevent hemolysis, genomic DNA contamination and degradation of DNA. • The cfDNA in blood can be stored stably at 4-37℃ for 14 days. • 5 ml/10 ml blood collection specification is optional according to the amount of blood used for detection to avoid collecting excessive blood. • Among the domestic brands, CoWin takes up the No. 1 market share in cfDNA preservation field. —— related to genetic detection Flagship products used for collection and preservation of cell free DNA samples, such as samples of prenatal screening, tumor detection as well as NIPT ect. Collection of saliva sample Collection of urine sample Collection of HPV sample Collection of stool sample
  10. 10. Product Introduction 10 • Rapid extraction: 1-32 or 1-96 samples can be processed within 5min after samples. • Simple and convenient: Fully-automatic nucleic acid extractors of different channels and supporting pre-installed kits. • Open reagent: It can be used with all kinds of various commercially available fully-automatic nucleic acid extractors for high-throughput extraction. • High quality: The obtained nucleic acid proves high yield, high purity and good stability; after the verification by coronavirus nucleic acid extraction experiment, it can successfully extract trace amount of coronavirus nucleic acid and improve the success rate of downstream detection. —— COVID-19 sample Flagship products used for collection and preservation of cell free DNA samples, such as samples of prenatal screening, tumor detection as well as NIPT ect. Flexibly matched with bottled reagents 32-channel pre-installed reagent 96-channel pre-installed reagent
  11. 11. Product Introduction 11 —— Other samples Sample Type Extraction Method Application Blood sample Column method, negative pressure method, paramagnetic particle method NIPT, tumor gene detection, genetic disease detection Swab sample Column method, paramagnetic particle method Respiratory infectious disease detection, public health detection Tissue sample Column method, paramagnetic particle method Tumor gene detection FFPE sample Column method, paramagnetic particle method Tumor gene detection Stool sample Column method, paramagnetic particle method Intestinal microflora detection, tumor gene detection Urine sample Column method, paramagnetic particle method Tumor gene detection Saliva Column method, paramagnetic particle method High-end physical examination, public health detection CWBIO nucleic acid extraction products are widely used by colleges and universities, such as Peking University and Tsinghua University, Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences, third-party inspection units and other well-known units.
  12. 12. Automatic Nucleic Acid Extractor 12 —— Other samples • The patented technology of magnetic rod self rotating stirring is adopted to greatly improve the extraction yield, purity and prevent aerosol pollution • With 8 channels, 32 channels、96 channels 3 options, CoWin’s extraction machine could meet various demand • Magbead Viral DNA/RNA Kit works perfectly with extraction machine
  13. 13. Product Introduction 13 —— Rapid detection kit for COVID-19 • Instant detection: simple operation, no need for extraction after sampling, and only a fluorescence quantitative PCR instrument required for detection. • Ultra-sensitivity: the lowest LOD of COVID-19 as low as 300 copies/ml. • Fast: 40min for the whole process from sampling to detection. • Room temperature: all components of the kit stored at room temperature to solve the problem of cold chain transportation and save transportation cost. 1. Collect a nasal swab or throat swab. 2. Put the swab head into the virus sampling tube, and shake it up and down for mixing. 3. Take a certain volume of mixed liquid, and pour it into the reaction amplification tube. 4. Put the reaction amplification tube into the fluorescence quantitative PCR instrument for detection, and determine the result.
  14. 14. Product Introduction 14 —— combined COVID-19, influenza A virus and influenza B virus detection kit • Enhanced prevention & control of epidemic situation, supervision & four focuses (on depth, strength, precision and breadth) to realize joint detection of COVID-19, influenza A virus and influenza B virus • Advanced lyophilization technology adopted and all components stored at room temperature to solve the problem of cold chain transportation • Applicable to a wide range of sample types, swabs, plasma, serum, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, etc. Combined detection kit for COVID-19, influenza A virus and influenza B virus with CE Certification
  15. 15. Product Introduction 15 —— Enzymes for molecular diagnostic Well-known leading supplier in the lab reagents and take largest market share in China Item No. Product Spec. Character CW2207S GoldStar Probe One Step RT-qPCR Kit 100 rxns the chemical modification is more stable and suitable for the detection of RNA virus and other trace RNA CW2695S Super Probe OneStep RT-qPCR Kit 100 rxns antibody modification is more rapid and suitable for the detection of RNA virus and other micro RNA CW0743S HiFi II M-MLV (H-) Reverse Transcriptase 10000U applies to the synthesis of first strand cDNA, RT-PCR, RT qPCR and construction of full-length cDNA library CW2677M FastStar DNA Polymerase 2500U applies to Hot Start PCR CW0938M GoldStar DNA Polymerase 2500U especially applies to PCR reaction with high specificity CW0596S RNasin 30μl widely used in RNA research CW0680M Taq DNA Polymerase 2500U applies to PCR amplification of DNA fragments, DNA sequencing and other experiments CW0722M UltraPure dNTP Mix(10 mM each) 5 ml can be used together with all heat resistant polymerases CW0612M RNase-Free Water 100ml applies to RNase-Free system
  16. 16. Product Introduction 16 —— Fluorescent quantitative PCR instrument • The unique edge thermal protection technology and intelligent temperature control technology to ensure the fast and uniform heating and cooling and to realize the uniformity of each hole • Compatible with a single tube and 8-tube strip, open fluorescent quantitative PCR reagent, and available system detection reagent 16-channel 96-channel
  17. 17. Partner 17 ◆ Hundreds of domestic third-party inspection institutes ◆ The hospital customer number has rapidly increased to dozens ◆ Cowin products have covered world widely
  18. 18. Make the test more accurate & advanced! TEL: +86-523-86201352 Web: www.cwbiosciences.com Email: yangxue@cwbiotech.com

