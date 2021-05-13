Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 13, 2021

Why Selling Your Used Phone Is Great Idea

buy new phone you get mixed up in all the excitement to unbox your new device that you simply forget about your used mobile phones. A phone is an expensive gadget and even the phones in second hand condition have a monetary value attached to them. Simply passing on the phone or discarding makes little sense when you can sell and add a little extra to the budget of your new phone.
Resource URL:- https://xtracoverindia.blogspot.com/2021/04/why-selling-your-used-phone-is-great.html

  1. 1. Why Selling Your Used Phone Is Great Idea Whenever you a buy new phone you get mixed up in all the excitement to unbox your new device that you simply forget about your used mobile phones. A phone is an expensive gadget and even the phones in second hand condition have a monetary value attached to them. Simply passing on the phone or discarding makes little sense when you can sell and add a little extra to the budget of your new phone. These are the benefits of selling your used mobile phone
  2. 2. The extra cash surplus The most obvious reason to sell is that you can get some surplus cash by selling your second hand mobile. You can use this cash to either go for a better model or buy a certain accessory that you always wanted or even just keep it in your pocket and take a weekend trip. Helps someone who cannot afford to spend huge sums of money Everyone desires to have a fancy phone, but some people are not fortunate enough to buy the latest version as their pocket does not allow it. You can sell your old phone and help someone get the phone they desired at a lesser price than the latest model. Contribute to saving our planet Whenever you are selling your used mobile phone, you are essentially recycling it instead of throwing it in trash, which releases toxic and harmful chemicals that harm our planet. By selling it, you are increasing the
  3. 3. shelf life of the device which helps in reducing the carbon footprint and makes it more sustainable. This helps you in doing your bit for our ecology without too much hassle. Saves you unnecessary repair costs Once your phone starts giving trouble, it is best to replace it instead of spending money again and again on its repairs. You can get a great price for your second hand mobile if you sell it to resellers like xtracover who thoroughly check and fix the issues before selling it. However, before you sell your old phone you must ensure of the following things: Remove sim card and SD card There could be times where you might have to change you sim when you buy a new phone, but even in those cases it is advisable to take out your sim card as it may contain certain contacts or messages that you may have saved. Also, take out the SD card or the memory stick and take a backup of all your information. Take app and memory back Do not forget to take backups of apps like WhatsApp so that all your chats are saved and transferred automatically to your next device. You should also take a backup off everything in your phone’s memory, either on cloud storage or on an external hard disk.
  4. 4. Encrypt and wipe out all data Always make sure you go through every file and folder and erase everything from the phone before selling it. You must also ensure that you encrypt your phone’s data so that it cannot be accessed without a key, even if some of it is left behind by mistake. Also Read:- Why and How to Sell Your Smartphone Logout from all accounts
  5. 5. Phones contain all our email accounts as well as our banking and digital wallet details. To safeguard yourself from any possible theft, you must logout and delete all the apps.

