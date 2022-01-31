Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital Freight Forwarder Network | Xpert-log | Online Network

Jan. 31, 2022
Xpert-Log Network is a Digital Freight Forwarder Network exclusive for Freight Forwarders that helps to smoothen & enhance their business. Our policies make sure of maximum security, transparency, friendship, and a high level of trust. Our members personally know each other & they grow together

  1. 1. Digital Freight Forwarder Network A perfectly designed & maintained
  2. 2. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK Xpert-Log is an online platform exclusive for Freight Forwarders that helps to smoothen & enhance their business. Our policies make sure of maximum security, transparency, friendship, and a high level of trust. Our members personally know each other & they grow together! Xpert-Log Digital Network admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  3. 3. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK • We offer Freight Forwarders to connect directly with customers located anywhere around the world • Only 1 Freight Forwarder will be approved by location Why Xpert-Log? admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  4. 4. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK • Enables to receive direct requirements from Customers • Credibility checking before membership • Only 1 member per location (depends on countries) • Direct working with Shippers & Buyers that enhances business Key Highlights! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  5. 5. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK • An efficient and easy processing platform • Robust system with all resources to work on your shipment • A proper communication channel • Transparent process and maximum security Key Highlights! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  6. 6. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK • Right time support • Improved long-term relationship • Attractive offers and bonus for active members • Annual Global Meeting Key Highlights! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  7. 7. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK • 1 Member per Location • Bonus system for active Members • Online Payment without bank fees/commission • Cargo Insurance Online Limited Membership boosts opportunities! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  8. 8. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK Introducing QUUOTE.ME that helps direct connection here! QUUOTE.ME online platform where a lot of customers connecting for online shipping quotes everyday Direct Customer Connections! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  9. 9. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK Xpert-Log officially joins hands with QUUOTE.ME, that helps receiving shipping orders directly from customers. As Xpert-Log approves only one Freight Forwarder per location, the chances are high for Freight Forwarders to get maximum business Direct Customer Connections! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  10. 10. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK Payment Protection Plan: Working inside the group guarantee a payment protection up to $20,000 Our Special Services! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  11. 11. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK Cargo Insurance: Competitive Rates | All Commodities | Door-to-Door Coverage | Chubb Insurance Our Special Services! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  12. 12. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK Xpert Pay: Completely safe and secure, e-wallet online software allows members to manage and maintain their account payables and receivables in a simple and effective manner. This is FREE for our members. Our Special Services! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  13. 13. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK We always provide quality service, but we really pride ourselves on the additional features we offer. Our business is complete with professional resources and experienced service providers to benefit all clients Our Bonus System! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  14. 14. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK Shipment Commitment: 25 Shipments per year as a commitment must be shared inside the group Bonus: Receive an amount of $12 for every shipment you share inside the group Our Bonus System! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  15. 15. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK All information always at your fingertips: . DESKTOP . TABLET . MOBILE PHONE Available on all Devices! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  16. 16. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK 3 Days exciting Meeting of Xpert-Log Family once a year! Xpert-Log Global Annual Meeting is the best and unique chance to strengthen your Network relationships and meet so many new contacts at once avoiding extra representation costs Annual Global Meeting! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  17. 17. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK QUUOTE.ME : Shipping Marketplace for Freight Quotes & Bookings Cargo Insurance Online : Cargo Insure Online to secure every shipment WMS-lite.com : Warehouse Management Software with e-Commerce & Carriers' integration Our brands are officially linked! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497
  18. 18. DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER NETWORK Get in touch! admin@xpert-log.com ©2021 | xpert-log.com | All Rights Reserved +65-315-81497 Our team is set to explain you! Talk to us today! 60, Benoi Road, #02-15 Singapore, 629906 +65-315-81497 admin@xpert-log.com

