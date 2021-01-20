Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
premium perks you can’t wait to use Save more to buy more season Festive December 2020 Volume 4
Benefits of Premium Deals Steps to avail offers Dear Readers, Xoxoday offers you highly lucrative deals from multiple bran...
Online Doctore Consultation 1. Valid across 30+ specialities 2. Covers upto 6 members of the family 3. Each code can be re...
Read your articles from valid source Flat 300 off for WSJ + Mint E-Paper Annual Subscription 1. Offer is valid for users i...
Best Gift for Book Readers Get Flat 65% for GiftsOnAir 1.This Discount Code is redeemable at www.giftsonair.com on all cat...
Doctor on Phone 30% Off 1. Only Family members are allowed to use the offer 2. This offer code is not valid in any other p...
Buy your next earphone with Sports look Rs 200 Offon Bassbuds and Probuds Wireless Sports Earbuds 1. Valid across 30+ spec...
Online Counselling Sessions 20% off on Online Counselling Sessions 1. The offer is valid till 30 days of purchasing the co...
Dont let this lockdown, stop your learning Extra 50% Off on all Eduonix Courses 1. The discount is applicable sitewide 2. ...
Clear your tax with savings Save upto 20% on Multiple Form-16 & House Property Income Plan 1.Offer can not be clubbed with...
Decorate your home with amazing paintings GoingDesi Flat 10% Off 1. Applicable across all products on www.goingdesi.com 2....
Worried to buy Kids essentials in this lockdown Flat 20% Off on Me'n'Moms Products 1. The coupon can be redeemed only once...
Get your medecines home delivered Flat 15% off Apollo PL Products 1.Offer strictly not applicable on DPCO drugs 2.Discount...
Looking for doctor consultation, now get it online Flat Rs. 199 Off on Practo Online Consultation 1. A customer will get R...
Service at your Doorstep Get Flat 15% off Housejoy 1.Maximum discount will be Rs. 300 2.Minimum cart value is Rs. 999 3.Co...
Service at your Doorstep General physician consult at Rs.49 - Care.fit 1.The offer is valid till 31st December, 2020 2.The...
Plan your Personal Finance Flat 25% Off on MyWealthJunction Plans 1.Coupons can be redeemed only at www.mywealthjunction.c...
Schedule your medecine home delivered every month 20% off on prescription Medicine 1.The offer is valid on Web,App & Msite...
Gift customized message from celebrities 20% off on Personalized Video Messages from Celebrities Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31...
OFF on Pearl Jewellery by Sri Jagdamba Flat 25% OFF on Pearl Jewellery Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now Terms & ...
Dr. Vaidya's: New Age Ayurveda Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now Terms & Condition 1. This Offer is made solely a...
Planning for your Dream Home Get Exclusive Corporate Benefits upto 1.1 Lakh Terms & Conditions Offer applicable in below 3...
Let’s talk Here are some free perks to get the taste the Xoxoday Premium Perks cs@xoxoday.com www.xoxoday.com Australia | ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Festive Season : Premium Perks, digital rewards, rewards and recognition, digital gifting

6 views

Published on

Get the Best Premium Perks in this festive season by Xoxoday Plum. These perks will help in saving upto 90% on various brands.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Festive Season : Premium Perks, digital rewards, rewards and recognition, digital gifting

  1. 1. premium perks you can’t wait to use Save more to buy more season Festive December 2020 Volume 4
  2. 2. Benefits of Premium Deals Steps to avail offers Dear Readers, Xoxoday offers you highly lucrative deals from multiple brands. Find the best offers for products and services of your choice. This magazine consists of a wide selection of offers and deals across the categories from Health, Wellness, Daily Essentials, Fashion Wear, Gifting, and much more. This magazine is a snapshot of the offering that Premium Deals has to offer. 1. Visit the Xoxodat Premium Deals Catalog. 2. Search for the Premium deal of your choice. 3. Follow the instructions provided for the particular brand. 4. Avail the offer and enjoy your discount! 1. Savings from 10% to 90% across the brands and categories. 2. Makes it easy for readers to browse through the offers. 3. Compare multiple deals and offers and take your pick. 4. Seamlessly explore perks, experiences and benefits that Xoxoday has to offer. 5. A one-stop-shop for the most lucrative deals on the platform. 6. Save time with the Premium Deals magazine, instead of going to the website and browse every offer. 7. Don't miss out on premium deals - get them delivered straight into your inbox. Get Flat 65% on Certified Jewellery - Giftsonair Flat 40% Off On Zomato Gold
  3. 3. Online Doctore Consultation 1. Valid across 30+ specialities 2. Covers upto 6 members of the family 3. Each code can be redeemed only once 4. Offer is valid for new and existing users of MFine Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now 3 Months MFine Care Membership Worth Rs 1399 @ Just Rs. 99
  4. 4. Read your articles from valid source Flat 300 off for WSJ + Mint E-Paper Annual Subscription 1. Offer is valid for users in India only 2. Offer is non transferable or redeemed for cash 3. Offer is not valid for existing paid user of this subscription 4. This offer can be availed only once per user Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Mar 14, 2021 Redeem Now
  5. 5. Best Gift for Book Readers Get Flat 65% for GiftsOnAir 1.This Discount Code is redeemable at www.giftsonair.com on all categories 2.Discount Code also valid on shipping charges 3. Code can be used only for one time Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  6. 6. Doctor on Phone 30% Off 1. Only Family members are allowed to use the offer 2. This offer code is not valid in any other platform except Xoxday Platform 3. One offer code is valid per User 4. Offer codes cannot be clubbed Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now DocsApp Gold Subscription
  7. 7. Buy your next earphone with Sports look Rs 200 Offon Bassbuds and Probuds Wireless Sports Earbuds 1. Valid across 30+ specialities 2. Covers upto 6 members of the family 3. Each code can be redeemed only once 4. Offer is valid for new and existing users of MFine Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  8. 8. Online Counselling Sessions 20% off on Online Counselling Sessions 1. The offer is valid till 30 days of purchasing the coupon 2. The offer is redeemable only on www.goodhealthapp.com/wellness 3. The booking has to be done atleast 2 Business Days in advance 4. Each coupon code can be used for only 1 session Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31 , 2020 Redeem Now
  9. 9. Dont let this lockdown, stop your learning Extra 50% Off on all Eduonix Courses 1. The discount is applicable sitewide 2. The discount coupon are over and above existing cart coupons available on site 3. Only one product coupon can be applied on cart 4. Not applicable on Lifetime Membership Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  10. 10. Clear your tax with savings Save upto 20% on Multiple Form-16 & House Property Income Plan 1.Offer can not be clubbed with any other offer 2.Offer is non transferable or redeemed for cash 3.This offer can be availed only once per user 4.For any queries customers can reach out to support@cleartax.in Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  11. 11. Decorate your home with amazing paintings GoingDesi Flat 10% Off 1. Applicable across all products on www.goingdesi.com 2. Each voucher code is for a one-time use only 3. Voucher is valid for 1 year from the day of purchase 4. Please treat the voucher code as confidential information Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Sep 1, 2021 on website Redeem Now
  12. 12. Worried to buy Kids essentials in this lockdown Flat 20% Off on Me'n'Moms Products 1. The coupon can be redeemed only once per user 2. Offer cannot be clubbed with any other offers and is not transferable 3. Partial redemption of the coupon is not allowed 4. Minimum cart value 1,000/- Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  13. 13. Get your medecines home delivered Flat 15% off Apollo PL Products 1.Offer strictly not applicable on DPCO drugs 2.Discounts are applicable on Retail Apollo Pharmacy Stores and not on Hospital Based pharmacies 3.Return / Exchange of goods is not allowed. No minimum & Maximum limit for purchase of goods to avail discounts 4.Clubbing of any offer(s) / scheme(s) will be at the sole discretion of Apollo Pharmacy Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Mar 31, 2021 Redeem Now
  14. 14. Looking for doctor consultation, now get it online Flat Rs. 199 Off on Practo Online Consultation 1. A customer will get Rs 199 Flat Off on online instant consult for any specialist 2. Offer is open for all the users 3. Valid only on instant consultation 4. Valid for all specialties including ones priced at Rs 199 Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Jun 30, 2020 Redeem Now
  15. 15. Service at your Doorstep Get Flat 15% off Housejoy 1.Maximum discount will be Rs. 300 2.Minimum cart value is Rs. 999 3.Coupon applicable on selected services only 4.Coupon is not applicable on package Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  16. 16. Service at your Doorstep General physician consult at Rs.49 - Care.fit 1.The offer is valid till 31st December, 2020 2.The offer enables users to avail offer on first Video consultation 3.Once the benefit is activated, go to Cure.fit app/web, visit the care.fit section and proceed to the Consult tab 4.Proceed to General Physician, choose your doctor and slot to book your appointment Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  17. 17. Plan your Personal Finance Flat 25% Off on MyWealthJunction Plans 1.Coupons can be redeemed only at www.mywealthjunction.com 2.Valid for a period of 6 months from the date of issue and cannot be revalidated 3.Cannot be returned once purchased 4.Coupons cannot be clubbed with nay other offer Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  18. 18. Schedule your medecine home delivered every month 20% off on prescription Medicine 1.The offer is valid on Web,App & Msite 2.The offer is valid for all users 3.The minimum order value to avail the offer is INR 1999 4.The maximum discount on extra 5% is limited to INR 200 Terms & Condition Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now
  19. 19. Gift customized message from celebrities 20% off on Personalized Video Messages from Celebrities Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now Terms & Condition 1. Valid on Celebrity Shoutouts section only 2. Valid once per user (both new and repeat users) 3. User has to apply his/her unique code to avail this offer 4. Delivery of the video message is within 7 days
  20. 20. OFF on Pearl Jewellery by Sri Jagdamba Flat 25% OFF on Pearl Jewellery Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now Terms & Condition 1.Offer is Applicable only on Pearls 2.Vouchers are valid till 31 March 2021 3.Multiple coupon codes cannot be clubbed as one 4.Only one code applicable on 1 purchase
  21. 21. Dr. Vaidya's: New Age Ayurveda Offfer Valid upto: Dec 31, 2020 Redeem Now Terms & Condition 1. This Offer is made solely and entirely by Herbolab India Pvt. Ltd. with the brand name Dr. Vaidyas to the customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank (Bank) holding Kotak Debit Card or Kotak Credit Card or availing Net Banking facilities of the Bank 2. The Offer is non-transferable, non-encashable and non-negotiable 3. Offer cannot be clubbed with any other Offer 4. Offer can be avalied one per user Get Flat 15% Off on Dr. Vaidya's: New Age Ayurveda
  22. 22. Planning for your Dream Home Get Exclusive Corporate Benefits upto 1.1 Lakh Terms & Conditions Offer applicable in below 3 locations Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore
  23. 23. Let’s talk Here are some free perks to get the taste the Xoxoday Premium Perks cs@xoxoday.com www.xoxoday.com Australia | India | Ireland | Philippines | Singapore | UAE | UK | USA Click here for more free perks Get flat 30% Off on mattresses Get 16% discount Get Flat 10% Off on CherishX - Balloon & Room Decorations WFXOXO30 XOCM16 XOXO-SPECIAL-10

×