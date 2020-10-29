Successfully reported this slideshow.
XoLogistic Offers On-demand 3PL Services for all E-commerce and Land- based Distribution Companies
  1. 1. XoLogistic Offers On-demand 3PL Services for all E-commerce and Land- based Distribution Companies
  2. 2. XoLogistic is a renowned and reputable warehouse and distribution service provider. They are to businesses a “one stop” 3PL Company and are located in Boston. They offer warehousing solutions, distribution and cross docking services for all e-commerce and all land-based distribution business. XoLogistic has a team of experts that knows their work inside out, therefore providing businesses with seamless integration and great experience. They pride themselves in efficient, fast, flexible and on-demand logistics services. They also offer businesses warehouse rental by pallet or shelf, quick and convenient access to their facility, same-day order fulfillment and scalable pricing for increased profitability. In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of XoLogistic commented, “XoLogistic is a reputable one-stop third party logistics (3PL) company in Boston that handles warehousing, product distribution and cross-docking services for all businesses. We are anchored on four pillars, which are accuracy, reliability, security and fast. At Xologistic, we provide tailor-made supply chain solutions for all businesses across all verticals. We provide businesses with impeccable security from storage to shipping through our optimized solutions for customized features at a reasonable price. With our warehousing solutions and cross docking operations, we offer e-commerce the following services, efficient storage of all types of goods, streamlined supply chain management, segregated merchandize, integrated supply chain solutions, impeccable security, reduce logistics cost, efficient quality control checks and all-round assistance”.
  3. 3. XoLogistic is a full-service e-commerce and fulfillment center with warehouse logistics services customized to clients’ needs. They are essentially a public storage company with a large warehouse that store goods in pallets, provide unloading services from clients’ trucks, inspect goods and move them to the loading area, store them and distribute them. XoLogistic 3PL warehousing and distribution services are full-service. Thus, they provide labor, equipment, insurance, liabilities, workman’s comp, and software platforms to ensure the effective distribution of goods. XoLogistic has a professional and clean warehouse environment with uniformed employees that have passed the full background checks. Hence, businesses can get 3PL warehousing and distribution services through XoLogistic. The spokesperson of XoLogistic further commented, “We have a clean and large cross docking warehouse and we improve accuracy, lower costs and bring improvement to clients’ businesses. With our cross docking warehouse, we offer the following advantages over warehousing, reduce material handling and associated damage, increased product quality as stocks undergo quality checks in our cross docking warehouse, give you timely delivery, decreased damage to products, lower costs of goods, eliminate fixed costs of investing in warehousing equipment. Our cross docking services smoothens your supply chain. Though not all businesses need cross docking services but, at Xologistic, we help businesses identify goods that need cross docking warehouse services as against traditional warehousing. These include food and beverages, chemical products, pharmaceutical products on high demand or urgent goods, e-commerce and automobile prducts. At XoLogistic, our cross docking facility can handle all businesses cross docking needs, so our clients can run a competent supply chain and save cost”.
  4. 4. XoLogistic is redefining businesses. They have a public warehouse that provides On-Demand 3PL solutions and can handle small, medium and large orders. They handle most consumers and B2B business product lines. XoLogistic provides warehousing solutions to save cost and cross docking strategies to ensure efficient supply chain and reduce costs. XoLogistic’s Cross docking Facility helps businesses take care of large goods and transport them via an affordable route.
  5. 5. About XoLogistic: XoLogistic is a Logistics company that is based in Boston. They provide warehousing Services and are also a cross docking warehouse. They make use of a warehouse management software to help businesses get real-time data on inbound and outbound goods, reduce the cons of manual entry of goods through employing barcode scanning, track inventory within the cross docking warehouse, track and report task management for smoother operations. Source :-https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/xologistic- offers-on-demand-3pl-services-for-all-e-commerce- and-land-based-distribution-companies

