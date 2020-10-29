Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
XoLogistic: A Third-party Logistics Warehousing Company that also Serves as a Distribution Centre
XoLogistic is a Third-party Logistics (3PL) company that aims at sorting and handling enterprises' shipping and logistics ...
They also own various transportation facilities such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, etc., which are efficient and effecti...
About XoLogistic: Being a 3PL company established in the year 1997, XoLogistic offers a variety of warehousing services su...
XoLogistic: A Third-party Logistics Warehousing Company that also Serves as a Distribution Centre
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

XoLogistic: A Third-party Logistics Warehousing Company that also Serves as a Distribution Centre

37 views

Published on

Being a 3PL company established in the year 1997, XoLogistic offers a variety of warehousing services such as distribution management, automated pallet storage, cross docking services, long term warehousing, cross border, worldwide transport, kitting, hourly labor, mailing services, and many more. Enterprises that are on the verge to find top warehousing companies in the USA can reach out to XoLogistic as regards fulfilling their storage needs.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

XoLogistic: A Third-party Logistics Warehousing Company that also Serves as a Distribution Centre

  1. 1. XoLogistic: A Third-party Logistics Warehousing Company that also Serves as a Distribution Centre
  2. 2. XoLogistic is a Third-party Logistics (3PL) company that aims at sorting and handling enterprises' shipping and logistics needs. They have their location at East Coast, Boston and provide a wide range of warehousing services at affordable prices. These include kitting, automated pallet storage, mailing services, long term warehousing, cross border, worldwide transport, cross docking services, equipment rentals, packing and handling, etc. XoLogistic also provides services involving handling order fulfillments, e-commerce, and product distribution for enterprises. XoLogistic owns 16 docks which facilitate high-volume loading and unloading, overnight parking for trucks and trailers, and also offers other necessary advantages to enterprises. Answering a query, XoLogistic’s spokesperson commented, “XoLogistic is a popular and reputable provider of warehousing services. We are your one-stop 3PL company and we are located in Boston. We are readily available to offer you quality warehousing services as well as help you with your order fulfillments and product distribution. Once we have the stock, we can be your drop-shipping location for any region. We offer our services to businesses throughout the industry verticals". Furthermore, since a perfect distribution system is essential in making the whole supply chain operations successful, enterprises require a dependable and affordable distribution service for their business. At XoLogistic, they employ emerging technologies to hasten distribution process and get rid of supply chain delays.
  3. 3. They also own various transportation facilities such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, etc., which are efficient and effective in providing an improved delivery experience. Enterprises interested in hiring one of the top 3PL distribution centers can contact XoLogistic. More so, XoLogistic provides Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration with the retailers that eases the process by eliminating the method of manual document exchange and speeds up distribution. The spokesperson further added, “XoLogistic is a leading Third-party (3PL) company that is aware of the strong desire of enterprises to avail quality backed distribution services. We offer a large selection of distribution centers throughout the northeast region being part of the supply chain network that provides prompt customer services. Our talent pool redesigns unique capacity switching strategies for speedy material movement. We use the 4R’s formula for smooth accomplishment of customer orders which implies Right Cargo, Right place, Right customer, and Right time”. As a third-party distribution center, XoLogistic has contemporary and well-equipped distribution centers with the newest technology features in handling pick and pack, special handling, bulk or break-bulk delivery, kitting, or shipment consolidation, and every other order needs. XoLogistic is also acquainted with some efficient strategies for warehousing that facilitate the reduction of inventory operating costs and improves inventory turnover.
  4. 4. About XoLogistic: Being a 3PL company established in the year 1997, XoLogistic offers a variety of warehousing services such as distribution management, automated pallet storage, cross docking services, long term warehousing, cross border, worldwide transport, kitting, hourly labor, mailing services, and many more. Enterprises that are on the verge to find top warehousing companies in the USA can reach out to XoLogistic as regards fulfilling their storage needs. Source :-https://www.freeprnow.com/pr/xologistic-a- third-party-logistics-warehousing-company-that-also- serves-as-a-distribution-centre

×