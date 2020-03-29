Successfully reported this slideshow.
Assignment 5: Logotype

Logotype design

  1. 1. Xintong Li fa 102 b Professor Klinkowstein Naming Words from the ITFF materials: • Modern • Automation • Technology Created product / service or organization / brand name: • Momagy
  2. 2. Xintong Li fa 102 b Professor Klinkowstein Logotype Research logotypes
  3. 3. Logotype Final logotype Xintong Li fa 102 b Professor Klinkowstein

