Conceptos de Dreamweaver
mientras se codifica. Definición de Dreamwaver: Dreamweaver es un entorno de desarrollo integrado (IDE). Puedes vivir la v...
Definición de HTML5: HTML5 es la última versión de HTML. El término representa dos conceptos diferentes: Se trata de una n...
10 principales editores de HTML 1. Sublime Text Sublime Text es uno de los editores de HTML más conocidos. Disponible para...
3. Dreamwaver Es difícil pensar en un editor de HTML y no tener en cuenta a Dreamweaver. Como uno de los productos estrell...
5. Netbeans Netbeans es un editor que soporta múltiples lenguajes, entre los que se incluyen HTML, PHP o JavaScript. Entre...
7. Amaya Amaya es un editor de páginas web que inicialmente empezó como editor de HTML y CSS, pero progresivamente ha aume...
9. Kompozer Kompozer es uno de los editores web más populares. Perfecto para editar tanto HTML como CSS, Kompozer permite ...
5 programas más populares para editar páginas web OK Builder Este está considerado como uno de los mejores programas para ...
WordPress Con WordPress podrás disfrutar de infinidad de posibilidades en la creación de tu sitio web, y todo de una maner...
Adobe Muse Adobe Muse es otro increíble software para crear páginas web que te dará grandes ventajas, porque no necesitará...
mientras se codifica. ¿Qué es PHP? PHP (acrónimo recursivo de PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor ) es un lenguaje de código abier...
mientras se codifica. ¿Qué es JavaScript? JavaScript es el lenguaje de programación encargado de dotar de mayor interactiv...
mientras se codifica. ¿Qué es CSS? CSS son las siglas en inglés para «hojas de estilo en cascada» (cascading style sheets)...
Ximena Orrantia
Presentación sobre conceptos de Dw

  1. 1. Conceptos de Dreamweaver
  2. 2. mientras se codifica. Definición de Dreamwaver: Dreamweaver es un entorno de desarrollo integrado (IDE). Puedes vivir la vista previa de los cambios para el frontend. Dreamweaver se posiciona como una herramienta versátil de diseño y desarrollo web que permite la visualización del contenido web mientras se codifica. Definición de HTML: HTML es un lenguaje de marcado que se utiliza para el desarrollo de páginas de Internet. Se trata de la sigla que corresponde a HyperText Markup Language, es decir, Lenguaje de Marcas (o marcado) de Hipertexto, que podría ser traducido como Lenguaje de Formato de Documentos para Hipertexto.
  3. 3. Definición de HTML5: HTML5 es la última versión de HTML. El término representa dos conceptos diferentes: Se trata de una nueva versión de HTML, con nuevos elementos, atributos y comportamientos. Contiene un conjunto más amplio de tecnologías que permite a los sitios Web y a las aplicaciones ser más diversas y de gran alcance.
  4. 4. 10 principales editores de HTML 1. Sublime Text Sublime Text es uno de los editores de HTML más conocidos. Disponible para Windows, Linux y OS X, destaca por su soporte para muchos lenguajes de programación, además de HTML o CSS. Este editor cuenta con numerosos plugins y un sistema de pantallas múltiples que permite crear proyectos y trabajar cómodamente con varios archivos al mismo tiempo. La interfaz de Sublime Text es muy sencilla, pero también muy completa. 2. Notepad++ Notepad ++ es un editor de código abierto disponible solo para Windows. Este editor aumenta las funcionalidades de cualquier bloc de notas. Entre sus funcionalidades, se encuentran el resaltado de sintaxis, la estructuración del código o la función de autocompletado. Además, es posible añadir diferentes plugins para su personalización. Al tratarse de un editor muy popular, hay muchos entre los que elegir.
  5. 5. 3. Dreamwaver Es difícil pensar en un editor de HTML y no tener en cuenta a Dreamweaver. Como uno de los productos estrella de Adobe, Dreamweaver permite trabajar no solo con código en HTML y CSS, sino también entre otros, en lenguajes, como PHP, XML o JavaScript. Como editor WYSIWYG, Dreamweaver permite trabajar en una vista preliminar y que el propio editor genere el código HTML, lo que resulta especialmente atractivo para aquellos que se inician en el diseño web. 4. Brackets Brackets es un editor de código abierto creado y mantenido por Adobe. Brackets está especialmente diseñado para trabajar en HTML, CSS y JavaScript. Una de las principales ventajas que tiene Brackets es la posibilidad de realizar cambios en el código y ver al instante el resultado en el navegador, sin necesidad de presionar ninguna tecla. Pero esa no es la única ventaja de Brackets. Este editor gratuito, que recibe actualizaciones frecuentes, facilita trabajar en línea sin necesidad de tener que saltar entre pestañas, archivos, etc. Además de poder editar y trabajar con archivos HTML y CSS, con Brackets también es posible editar archivos PHP en vivo.
  6. 6. 5. Netbeans Netbeans es un editor que soporta múltiples lenguajes, entre los que se incluyen HTML, PHP o JavaScript. Entre sus características, se encuentran el soporte para base de datos o control de versiones. Netbeans es otro de los editores gratuitos que no tiene nada que envidiar a otros del mercado. Además, su código abierto y el hecho de que esté respaldado por una gran comunidad de usuarios hacen que sea muy fácil encontrar plugins y tutoriales para sacarle el máximo partido. 6. Microsoft Visual Studio for Web Microsoft Visual Studio proporciona un entorno en el que desarrollar HTML, CSS o JavaScript. Incluye depurador de código, validador de seguridad y accesibilidad, ayuda contextual para todos los lenguajes y visualización real del resultado final de las páginas web. Se trata de un editor muy completo y gratuito. Su única desventaja es que solo está disponible para Windows, por lo que, si se trabaja con Mac o Linux, se deberá optar por otro de los editores de esta lista.
  7. 7. 7. Amaya Amaya es un editor de páginas web que inicialmente empezó como editor de HTML y CSS, pero progresivamente ha aumentado sus funcionalidades y en la actualidad ofrece soporte para XML y otras aplicaciones relacionadas. Amaya es un software disponible para Windows, Linux y Mac OS. Desarrollado por el Consorcio de la World Wide Web (W3C), Amaya cuenta con un sencillo editor gráfico que permite la inserción automática de etiquetas HTML e incluye corrección ortográfica y código de limpieza. Además, Amaya facilita acceder a la vista previa del documento en tiempo real. 8. JetBrains Webstorm Considerado uno de los mejores editores del mercado, JetBrains Webstorm permite no solo trabajar con HTML, CSS y JavaScript, sino también con otros lenguajes, como CoffeeScript, TypeScript y Node.js. JetBrains Webstorm está disponible para entornos Windows y Mac. Es un editor que destaca por la velocidad con la que posibilita ver los cambios en tiempo real en navegadores como Chrome. JetBrains presenta múltiples ventajas, como el control de versiones o testeo unitario. Sin embargo, en este caso se trata de un software de pago.
  8. 8. 9. Kompozer Kompozer es uno de los editores web más populares. Perfecto para editar tanto HTML como CSS, Kompozer permite acceder a una vista previa de la página, así como trabajar con varias pestañas abiertas al mismo tiempo. Ideal para aquellos usuarios poco experimentados, Kompozer tiene una interfaz sencilla e intuitiva. Además de ser gratuito, es un editor multiplataforma disponible para Windows, Mac y Linux. 10. Aptana Studio Este editor sirve para programar, además de HTML, JavaScript, PHP, Python y Ruby. Es totalmente gratuito y está disponible para Windows y Mac. Aptana Studio destaca principalmente porque incluye una ayuda para HTML que permite conocer si existen errores en el código, dónde se encuentran y los motivos por los que el código falla. Además, informa de las variaciones que existen entre navegadores y cómo pueden afectar a la visualización y el funcionamiento de la página que se esté desarrollando.
  9. 9. 5 programas más populares para editar páginas web OK Builder Este está considerado como uno de los mejores programas para crear páginas web que encontrarás en el mercado. Especialmente si no sabes mucho sobre el tema de programación o de lenguajes informáticos este será uno de los mejores que encontrarás, y lo mejor de todo es que podrás probarlo gratuitamente. Con esta aplicación podrás tener hasta 172 plantillas que te permitirán crear una página web profesional en instantes, con diseños muy elegantes y acordes a lo que es tendencia en internet. Incluso podrás crear el sitio desde tu móvil, para que puedas hacerlo desde cualquier parte con un editor que será muy fácil de utilizar. Weebly Te ofrece herramientas de alto nivel para que puedas crear tu página web sin tener tantos conocimientos en el tema. Además, es una plataforma sencilla y rápida, que te permitirá tener siempre un rendimiento excepcional. Además de la opción gratuita, también podrás encontrar plataformas más avanzadas pagando un coste extra, haciendo que sea una herramienta que te permitirá tener siempre una excelente opción para todos los gustos. Ofrece muchos tipos de plantillas diferentes, para que escojas la que más se adapte a tus necesidades, y con solo arrastrar y soltar elementos podrás crear una página web de manera muy rápida.
  10. 10. WordPress Con WordPress podrás disfrutar de infinidad de posibilidades en la creación de tu sitio web, y todo de una manera muy sencilla. Pero si eres un usuario avanzado, no hay límites en cuanto al diseño gracias a que puedes editar todo lo que quieras: código HTML, JS, CSS… haciendo que puedas tener siempre un sitio web adaptado a todas tus necesidades. En esta plataforma podrás utilizar elementos de todo tipo, como imágenes, animaciones, textos, plugins, etc. Con esto podrás personalizar tu sitio por completo y ofrecer a tus visitantes la mejor experiencia en tu página web. Wix Es una plataforma que ofrece ventajas sin igual, especialmente porque cuenta con un editor visual que te permitirá diseñar sin conocimiento de lenguajes de programación. Encontrarás diferentes opciones para personalizar tu página web y jugar con diferentes elementos para conseguir tu objetivo. A pesar de ser una opción gratuita para diseñar tu página web, si quieres añadir un dominio propio tendrás que pagar por ello. Sin embargo, si buscas programas de diseño web y que sean gratuitos, este será siempre una excelente opción. En especial porque te ofrecerá herramientas prácticas para que puedas crear un sitio web profesional sin tener ningún tipo de conocimiento respecto al diseño web.
  11. 11. Adobe Muse Adobe Muse es otro increíble software para crear páginas web que te dará grandes ventajas, porque no necesitarás conocer el código para poder hacer desarrollos simplemente increíbles. Es un potente software desarrollado también por Adobe, lo que significa que es de pago, por lo cual no es una herramienta que podrás utilizar de manera gratuita. Con esta podrás distribuir todos los elementos de tu página web de manera manual y podrás ir creando por capas. Es muy parecido al programa de diseño gráfico Adobe Photoshop en este aspecto, haciendo que puedas tener una opción más fácil para crear lo que tienes en mente sin tener que esforzarte mucho. Además, te permite pre visualizar todos los cambios que hiciste en tu diseño directamente en el navegador web, así podrás disfrutar siempre de grandes beneficios en tus diseños. Con su herramienta de elementos SVG o Scaled Vector Graphic, podrás evitar el uso de JPG o PNG, porque podrás tener las imágenes en cualquier tamaño y se escalarán sin problema. Para esta aplicación encontrarás widgets y plantillas completamente gratuitas dentro de la biblioteca oficial del software. Con ellos podrás conseguir siempre un excelente rendimiento y podrás diseñar una página web profesional en tan solo unas horas.
  12. 12. mientras se codifica. ¿Qué es PHP? PHP (acrónimo recursivo de PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor ) es un lenguaje de código abierto muy popular especialmente adecuado para el desarrollo web y que puede ser incrustado en HTML. PHP se utiliza para generar páginas web dinámicas.(aquellas cuyo contenido no es el mismo siempre) ¿Cómo trabaja PHP? El lenguaje PHP se procesa en servidores, que son potentes ordenadores con un software y hardware especial. Cuando se escribe una dirección tipo http://www.aprenderaprogramar.co m/index.php en un navegador web como Internet Explorer, Firefox o Chrome, ¿qué ocurre? Se envían los datos de la solicitud al servidor que los procesa, reúne los datos (por eso decimos que es un proceso dinámico) y el servidor lo que devuelve es una página HTML como si fuera estática.
  13. 13. mientras se codifica. ¿Qué es JavaScript? JavaScript es el lenguaje de programación encargado de dotar de mayor interactividad y dinamismo a las páginas web. Cuando JavaScript se ejecuta en el navegador, no necesita de un compilador. El navegador lee directamente el código, sin necesidad de terceros. Por tanto, se le reconoce como uno de los tres lenguajes nativos de la web junto a HTML (contenido y su estructura) y a CSS (diseño del contenido y su estructura). ¿Para qué sirve JavaScript? JavaScript es capaz de detectar errores en formularios, de crear bonitos sliders que se adapten a cualquier pantalla, de hacer cálculos matemáticos de forma eficiente, de modificar elementos de una página web de forma sencilla. Pero también JS es el encargado de que existan herramientas como Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel y tantas otras, que son claros ejemplos de JavaScript. Existe una tecnología llamada AJAX que permite intercambiar información con el servidor sin tener que recargar la página.
  14. 14. mientras se codifica. ¿Qué es CSS? CSS son las siglas en inglés para «hojas de estilo en cascada» (cascading style sheets). Básicamente, es un lenguaje que maneja el diseño y presentación de las páginas web, es decir, cómo lucen cuando un visitante las visita. Funciona junto al lenguaje HTML, que se encarga del contenido básico de las páginas.
  15. 15. Ximena Orrantia

