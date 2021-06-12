Successfully reported this slideshow.
La jornada laboral
Jornada complementaria, extraordinaria, recuperable

  1. 1. Son los días de descanso obligatorio que tienen derecho todos los trabajadores, estos días son sábado y domingo, en caso de que le solicite trabajar estos días serán devueltos cualquier otros días de la semana pero consecutivos es decir dos días seguidos de descanso, y si no, serán remunerados con el 100% de recargo ya que son consideradas horas extraordinarias.
  2. 2. Son conocidas como horas extras que son remuneradas con el 100% adicional a la hora de trabajo normal, la que será calculada en relación a su remuneración mensual del cual se desglosa el valor hora normal, son las horas adicionales de trabajo desde las 24h00 hasta las 06h00 y los días de descanso forzoso que son sábados, domingo y feriados obligatorios sin recuperación.
  3. 3. Son horas suplementarias las cuales son remuneradas con el 50% adicional a la hora de trabajo normal, son las horas adicionales de trabajo hasta las 24h00 del día. EJEMPLO: Un trabajador labora desde las 8h00 hasta las 20h00, con una hora de almuerzo, su jornada normal es hasta las 17h00, desde las 17h00 a las 20h00 tiene derecho al pago de 3 horas suplementarias es decir deberá cobrar con el recargo del 50% adicional al valor hora normal.
  4. 4. Cuando por causas accidentales o imprevistas, fuerza mayor u otro motivo ajeno a la voluntad del empleador o trabajador, se puede recuperar la jornada perdida de la siguiente manera: a) Aumentando hasta por tres horas las jornadas de los días subsiguientes, hasta completar el número de horas no laboradas, sin estar obligado al pago del recargo; b) Si el empleador tuviere a los trabajadores en el establecimiento o fábrica hasta que se renueven las labores, perderá el derecho a la recuperación del tiempo perdido, a menos que pague el recargo respectivo;
  5. 5. c) El trabajador que no quisiere sujetarse al trabajo de recuperación, devolverá el valor de la remuneración recibida, correspondiente al tiempo de interrupción; d) La recuperación del tiempo perdido, podrá exigirse a los trabajadores, previa autorización del Inspector del Trabajo; y,
  6. 6. e) En los días lunes y martes de carnaval se suspenderán las actividades en el sector público, y las jornadas laborables en el sector privado, debiendo recuperarse las dieciséis horas no laboradas, a criterio de la máxima autoridad o representante de cada institución o empresa, respectivamente.

