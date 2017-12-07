Nombre de la institución: “Centro de bachillerato tecnológico Industrial de Servicios No.133 Manuel Velásquez Suárez” Mate...
1. ¿Qué es un navegador Web? Un navegador web (en inglés, webbrowser) es un software, aplicación o programa que permite el...
Fire Fox. Características.  1 Cumplimiento de estándares web.  2 Multiplataforma.  3 Seguridad.  4 Navegación por pest...
Safari.  Safari es un navegador web de código cerrado desarrollado por Apple Inc.  Antes del lanzamiento de Safari, Appl...
que en otros navegadores van un poco más allá en detalle como aclaré. 3. Fijar pestañas: reduce el tamaño del favicon y te...
Rendimiento. Las páginas web y las aplicaciones se cargan de forma más rápida y tienen una capacidad de respuesta superior...
Lista de cotejo. Puntos a tomar en cuanta Cumple 2P Cumple 1P medianamente No cumple Observaciones 1.- El trabajo cuenta c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nombre de la institución 1.0

13 views

Published on

Tecnología

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nombre de la institución 1.0

  1. 1. Nombre de la institución: “Centro de bachillerato tecnológico Industrial de Servicios No.133 Manuel Velásquez Suárez” Materia: Tecnologías de la información y comunicación. Especialidad: Construcción. Grado y grupo: 1°AC Turno: Vespertino. Nombre del alumno: Rodríguez Tapia Xiadani. Ciclo escolar: Agosto 2017-Enero 2018. Nombre del profesor: Lic. Gonzales Martínez Juan José
  2. 2. 1. ¿Qué es un navegador Web? Un navegador web (en inglés, webbrowser) es un software, aplicación o programa que permite el acceso a la Web, interpretando la información de distintos tipos de archivos y sitios webpara que estos puedan ser visualizados. 2. ¿Qué función tiene un navegador Web? La función principal del navegador es descargar documentos HTML y mostrarlos en pantalla. En la actualidad, no solamente descargan este tipo de documentos sino que muestran con el documento sus imágenes, sonidos e incluso vídeos en transmisión en diferentes formatos y protocolos. Google Chrome. Características.  Un cuadro para todo. Para navegar la web o hacer una búsqueda comienza a escribir en la barra de direcciones. ...  Página Nueva pestaña. ...  Acceso directo a diferentes aplicaciones. ...  Pestañas dinámicas. ...  Control de fallas. ...  Modo Incógnito. ...  Navegación segura. ...  Marcadores instantáneos. Google Chrome es un navegador web desarrollado por Google y compilado con base en varios componentes e infraestructuras de desarrollo de aplicaciones (frameworks) de código abierto, como el motor de renderizado Blink (bifurcación o fork de WebKit).
  3. 3. Fire Fox. Características.  1 Cumplimiento de estándares web.  2 Multiplataforma.  3 Seguridad.  4 Navegación por pestañas. 4.1 Barra de pestañas. 4.2 Nueva pestaña.  5 Marcadores y búsqueda. 5.1 Buscador.  6 Complementos. 6.1 Algunas extensiones.  7 Temas. 7.1 Por defecto (versión 3) ...  8 Sincronización entre dispositivos. El proyecto Firefox comenzó como una rama experimental de Mozilla a cargo de Dave Hyatt, Joe Hewitt y Blake Ross, quienes consideraban que las exigencias comerciales del patrocinio de Netscape y el gran número de características de Mozilla Application Suite, comprometían la utilidad de este. Modelo de desarrollo Software libre Desarrollador(es) Corporación Mozilla, Fundación Mozilla, David Hyatt, Joe Hewitt y Blake Ross Autor(es) Fundación Mozilla
  4. 4. Safari.  Safari es un navegador web de código cerrado desarrollado por Apple Inc.  Antes del lanzamiento de Safari, Apple incluía el navegador Internet Explorer para Mac de Microsoft a sus computadoras como navegador predeterminado. Seguramente si te hablo de Francisco Tolmasky no tengas ni idea de quien es, pero su figura es fundamental, ya que él fue uno de los creadores del Safari para iOS que usas a diario. Fue contratado por Apple en 2006 y se dedicó a trabajar en la versión móvil de Safari que correría el primer iPhone. Antes del lanzamiento de Safari, Apple incluía el navegador Internet Explorer para Mac de Microsoft a sus ordenadores como navegador predeterminado. La primera versión beta de Safari fue presentada en la exposición Macworld de 2003 y fue liberada en forma de beta pública. Opera. Características. 1. Gestión de pestañas: ofrece múltiples opciones para visualizar las web y navegarlas. Cascada, horizontal y vertical son algunas de ellas. Mosaico vertical es una de las que se destaca. 2. Configuración: múltiples opciones de configuración lo diferencian de sus pares gracias a su grado de detalles. Si bien son prácticamente las mismas
  5. 5. que en otros navegadores van un poco más allá en detalle como aclaré. 3. Fijar pestañas: reduce el tamaño del favicon y te permite abrir muchas más pestañas en la barra y hacer más comoda la navegación. 4. Opera Turbo: permite reducir la calidad de las imágenes de los sitios para navegar más rápido. La función se puede programar para que funcione todo el tiempo o cuando la carga es lenta. 5. Sus extensiones: si bien no son tantas como en Firefox o Chrome son excelentes y funcionan a la perfección. Opera es un navegador web creado por la empresa noruega Opera Software. Usa el motor de renderizado Blink. Tiene versiones para computadoras de escritorio, teléfonos móviles y tabletas. Creadores. Geir Ivarsøy Jon S. von Tetzchner Internet Explorer. Características. Aceleración de hardware. Los videos, los gráficos y los textos acelerados por hardware permiten que los sitios web y las aplicaciones de los usuarios finales sean aplicaciones que los usuarios instalan directamente en sus equipos. Los videos de alta definición se reproducen sin problema, los gráficos son más claros, tienen más respuesta, los colores son más auténticos y los sitios web pueden ser más interactivos.
  6. 6. Rendimiento. Las páginas web y las aplicaciones se cargan de forma más rápida y tienen una capacidad de respuesta superior debido al nuevo modelo de objeto de documentos (DOM), un nuevo diseño y el nuevo motor de Chakra JavaScript. El nuevo motor de JavaScript aprovecha los diversos núcleos de CPU a través de Windows para interpretar, compilar y ejecutar códigos en forma paralela. Instalación rápida. La instalación de Internet Explorer 9 es más rápida que la de Internet Explorer 8 debido a un proceso de actualización que requiere menos decisiones y menos tiempo total. También, los profesionales de TI pueden agregar Internet Explorer 9 a las imágenes existentes de Windows 7 para agilizar el proceso de implementación. Además de ser una experiencia web más rápida y con una capacidad de respuesta superior, Internet Explorer 9, también ayuda a controlar la aceptación del usuario al brindar a los usuarios finales una experiencia clara que se centra completamente en la página web. Diseño claro. La interfaz de usuario de Internet Explorer 9 proporciona, simplemente, los controles necesarios para admitir la navegación básica y, además, desempeña una función de soporte para la página web. Las notificaciones ahora aparecen en la barra de notificación que se encuentra en la parte inferior del explorador web y resultan más fáciles de comprender para los usuarios. La nueva pestaña muestra, de manera inteligente, los sitios web que los usuarios visitan con más frecuencia para que puedan obtener acceso a los sitios web más populares rápidamente. Un cuadro le ofrece a los usuarios un único lugar para visitar sitios web específicos y buscar en la web mediante su proveedor de búsqueda favorito. El proyecto Internet Explorer se inició en el verano de 1994 por Thomas Reardon y, posteriormente, dirigido por Benjamin Slivka, aprovechando el código fuente de Spyglass, Inc. Mosaic, uno de los primeros navegadores web comerciales con vínculos formales con el navegador pionero NCSA Mosaic.
  7. 7. Lista de cotejo. Puntos a tomar en cuanta Cumple 2P Cumple 1P medianamente No cumple Observaciones 1.- El trabajo cuenta con portada completa 2.- El trabajo esta presentable 3.- Se presenta de manera clara la definición de lo que es un navegador 4.- Presenta claramente la función que tiene un navegador Web 5.- El trabajo muestra completa y claramente las características de los 5 navegadores propuestos. TOTAL

×