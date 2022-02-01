Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Role of Efficient File Management in Salesforce is Transforming!

Feb. 01, 2022
In today's hyper-connected world, where more & more enterprises are adopting the best practices to boost their file management experience in Salesforce, it's important to be aware of what the latest trends are in this respect. Here we present to you what experts are predicting file management in Salesforce will be like in 2022.

The Role of Efficient File Management in Salesforce is Transforming!

  1. 1. The Role of Efficient File Management in Salesforce is Transforming! Are You Keeping Up With It?
  2. 2. Enterprises that use Salesforce are aware of the recent developments in technology & cloud adoption, forcing them to adapt themselves accordingly. Here are five trends that will give you some insight into what 2022 holds for file management… 1
  3. 3. FOCUS MORE ON SUSTAINABILITY ⬢ Always have a long-term, sustainable practice in place in order to mitigate competition & stay relevant ⬢ Using a proper file management system will help your business stay sustainable ⬢ Cut back your paperwork, track the Salesforce files & documents better, & maintain proper scalability of the file storage 2
  4. 4. TAKE INTO ACCOUNT : REMOTE WORKING ⬢ In 2022, implement strategies to accommodate the remote working & improve business continuity ⬢ Give more emphasis on workflow capabilities, disaster recovery, reporting, & automation to maintain business continuity ⬢ Make use of Artificial Intelligence file management techniques like intelligent document processing, optical character recognition, & content analysis to improve productivity 3
  5. 5. PAY ATTENTION TO SYSTEM COLLABORATION ⬢ With more companies adopting the multi-cloud strategies, the need for seamless file collaboration increases manifold ⬢ Use proper content management systems to properly store files & documents and manage other business operations ⬢ Though there are native options available in Salesforce, leveraging third-party file collaboration providers will be more beneficial 4
  6. 6. DON’T TAKE CYBER SECURITY LIGHTLY ⬢ As employees work remotely, cybercrime is on the rise; making having robust cybersecurity measures a must ⬢ File management systems need to implement security measures like encryption, multi-factor authentication, etc to mitigate risks ⬢ Continue to streamline & secure your internal file management processes to protect your files & other assets from cyber threats 5
  7. 7. SALESFORCE COLLABORATION IS THE FUTURE ⬢ Going forward, collaborating Salesforce with different external storage systems will be a key factor for success ⬢ Make use of cloud storages like SharePoint, AWS S3, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or even leverage your own on-premise storages for collaboration ⬢ Leverage the best features from both the systems to increase your business productivity & efficiency 6
  8. 8. Seamlessly Integrate Salesforce With Any External Storage System of Your Choice ⬢ Cloud Storages: SharePoint, Google Drive, AWS S3, OneDrive, Dropbox ⬢ On-premise Storages: SMB, SFTP, Network Drive XfilesPro: Your Trusted File Management Partner 7
  9. 9. 8
  10. 10. For any more queries sales@xfilespro.com 9

