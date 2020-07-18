Successfully reported this slideshow.
BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP THỰC TRẠNG GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG ĐÔ Ngành: ...
PHẦN I: NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP VÀ TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP MỤC LỤC Trang 1. NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP ..................................
1 LỜI CẢM ƠN Qua 4 năm học tập và rèn luyện tại trường Trường ĐH Công Nghệ Tp.HCM được sự chỉ bảo và giảng dạy nhiệt tình ...
2 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi tên Nguyễn Trí Tường MSSV: 1511270613 Tôi xin cam đoan các số liệu, thông tin sử dụng trong bài Báo cáo...
3 KHOA LUẬT NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP MẪU NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Tên đề tài THỰC TRẠNG GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN ...
4 Tuần lễ Từ ngày đến ngày Nội dung Ghi chú 4 Từ ngày 28/02/2019 đến ngày 03/03/2019 -Đọc và nghiên cứu hợp đồng lao động,...
5 Tuần lễ Từ ngày đến ngày Nội dung Ghi chú 8 Từ ngày 25/03/2019 đến ngày 01/07/2018 -Được bày tỏ những suy nghĩ và những ...
6 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Họ và tên sinh viên : Nguyễn...
7 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc --------- NHẬN XÉT GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN Họ và tên sinh vi...
8 2. Tổng quan về đơn vị thực tập 2.1. Giới thiệu chung về đơn vị thực tập CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG ĐÔ Mã số thuế: 2300224999 ...
9 2.2. Vị trí công việc thực tập - Hỗ trợ các công việc thực hiện tại công ty theo sự chỉ đạo của NV quản lý. - Soạn thảo,...
i PHẦN II: ĐỀ TÀI THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP THỰC TRẠNG GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG ...
ii MỤC LỤC PHẦN I: NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP VÀ TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ..........2 2. Tổng quan về đơn vị thực tập .............
iii 1.6.Phòng tránh rủi ro khi giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng ..Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG II: THỰC TRẠNG GIAO KẾ...
iv 3.2.2. Một số kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện hơn hệ thống pháp luật điều chỉnh hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa ......................
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Nhắc đến hoạt động kinh doanh thương mại ta không thể không nhắc đến hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa. Mặc dù hoạt ...
2 Kết cấu của bài chuyên đề bao gồm 3 chương: Chương I: Khái quát chung về giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa...
3 CHƯƠNG I: KHÁI QUÁT CHUNG VỀ GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA 1.1. Khái quát chung về hợp đồng mua bán hà...
4 Hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa cũng giống như các hợp khác đều có những đặc điểm riêng thể hiện sự khác biệt đối với các loại...
5 Bộ luật dân sự 2005 và Luật thương mại 2005 không quy định nội dung cụ thể cho một hợp đồng nói chung và hợp đồng kinh d...
6 đóng giày theo yêu cầu của hợp đồng đã ký kết giữa hai bên. Trong trường hợp này giày là động sản được hình thành trong ...
  1. 1. BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP THỰC TRẠNG GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG ĐÔ Ngành: LUẬT KINH TẾ Giảng viên hướng dẫn: Nguyễn Anh Sao Sinh viên thực hiện: Nguyễn Trí Tường Mã sinh viên: 1511270613 Lớp: 15DLK06 TP. Hồ Chí Minh, 2019 BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HCM KHOA LUẬT
  2. 2. PHẦN I: NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP VÀ TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP MỤC LỤC Trang 1. NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP ...............................................................................................1 1.1. Lời cảm ơn ....................................................................................................................2 1.2. Lời cam đoan ................................................................................................................3 1.3. Nhật ký thực tập tốt nghiệp.........................................................................................4 1.4. Nhận xét của đơn vị thực tập......................................................................................5 1.5. Nhận xét giảng viên hướng dẫn .................................................................................6 2. TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP .................................................................7 2. Tổng quan về đơn vị thực tập ........................................................................................8 2.1. Giới thiệu chung về đơn vị thực tập ..........................................................................9 2.2. Vị trí công việc thực tập............................................................................................10
  3. 3. 1 LỜI CẢM ƠN Qua 4 năm học tập và rèn luyện tại trường Trường ĐH Công Nghệ Tp.HCM được sự chỉ bảo và giảng dạy nhiệt tình của quý thầy cô, đặc biệt là quý thầy cô khoa luật kinh tế đã truyền đạt cho em những kiến thức về lý thuyết và thực hành trong suốt thời gian học ở trường. Và trong thời gian thực tập tại Công Ty Cổ phần Đông Đô em đã có cơ hội áp dụng những kiến thức học ở trường vào thực tế ở công ty, đồng thời học hỏi được nhiều kinh nghiệm thực tế tại công ty. Cùng với sự nổ lực của bản thân, em đã hoàn thành luận văn tốt nghiệp của mình. Từ những kết quả đạt được này, em xin chân thành cám ơn: Quý thầy cô trường Trường ĐH Công Nghệ Tp.HCM đã truyền đạt cho em những kiến thức bổ ích trong thời gian qua. Ban Giám đốc Công Ty Cổ phần Đông Đô đã tạo mọi điều kiện thuận lợi cho em trong thời gian thực tập. Do kiến thức còn hạn hẹp nên không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót trong cách hiểu, lỗi trình bày. Em rất mong nhận được sự đóng góp ý kiến của quý thầy cô và Ban lãnh đao, các anh chị trong công ty để báo cáo tốt nghiệp đạt được kết quả tốt hơn.
  4. 4. 2 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi tên Nguyễn Trí Tường MSSV: 1511270613 Tôi xin cam đoan các số liệu, thông tin sử dụng trong bài Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp này được thu thập từ nguồn thực tế tại Đơn vị thực tập, trên các sách báo khoa học chuyên ngành (có trích dẫn đầy đủ và theo đúng quiđịnh); Nội dung trong báo cáo này do kinh nghiệm của bản thân được rút ra từ quá trình nghiên cứu và thực tế tại Công Ty Cổ phần Đông Đô KHÔNG SAO CHÉP từ các nguồn tài liệu, báo cáo khác. Nếu sai sót Tôi xin hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm theo qui định của Nhà Trường và Pháp luật. Sinh viên (ký tên, ghi đầy đủ họ tên) Nguyễn Trí Tường
  5. 5. 3 KHOA LUẬT NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP MẪU NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Tên đề tài THỰC TRẠNG GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG ĐÔ Giảng viên hướng dẫn: . Sinh viên thực hiện:. Nguyễn Trí Tường MSSV: . Lớp: . Tuần lễ Từ ngày đến ngày Nội dung Ghi chú 1 Từ ngày 07/02/2019 đến ngày 13/02/2019 -Sinh hoạt, nghe phổ biến nội quy văn phòng và được giới thiệu về lịch sử của công ty. -Giới thiệu và làm quen với các nhân viên của công ty. - Đọc các văn bản quy phạm pháp luật và các văn bản liên quan đến quy chế hoạt động, quản lý của công ty. 2 Từ ngày 14/02/2019 đến ngày 20/02/2019 -Đọc Luật Dân Sự 2015 - Đọc luật thương mại 2005 -Đọc Luật Lao Động 2012 -Trực văn phòng -Làm báo cáo tốt ngiệp 3 Từ ngày 21/02/2019 đến ngày 27/02/2019 -Đi khảo sát thực địa tại công ty. -Học cách soạn thảo hợp đồng lao động, tuyển dụng và cử đi đào tạo. -Trực văn phòng -Làm báo cáo tốt ngiệp
  6. 6. 4 Tuần lễ Từ ngày đến ngày Nội dung Ghi chú 4 Từ ngày 28/02/2019 đến ngày 03/03/2019 -Đọc và nghiên cứu hợp đồng lao động, những quy định của công ty. -Đi khảo sát thực địa tại công ty. -Nghiên cứu một số văn bản pháp luật về vấn đề hợp đồng lao động, tuyển dụng, đào tạo lao động. -Trực văn phòng -Làm báo cáo tốt ngiệp 5 Từ ngày 04/03/2019 đến ngày 10/03/2019 -Được hướng dẫn cách soạn thảo và chỉnh sửa hợp đồng, tuyển dụng nhân viên. - Soạn thảo và chỉnh sửa hợp đồng, tuyển dụng nhân viên. -Trực văn phòng -Làm báo cáo tốt ngiệp 6 Từ ngày 11/6/2018 đến ngày 17/03/2019 -Tìm hiểu về các công ty mà công ty liên kết để hỗ trợ việc thanh toán. -Trực văn phòng -Làm báo cáo tốt ngiệp 7 Từ ngày 18/03/2019 đến ngày 24/03/2019 -Nêu những thắc mắc trong quá trình thực tập để được giải đáp. -Đọc và góp ý vào công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực của công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK Chiếu Sáng Việt Nam -Trực văn phòng -Làm báo cáo tốt ngiệp
  7. 7. 5 Tuần lễ Từ ngày đến ngày Nội dung Ghi chú 8 Từ ngày 25/03/2019 đến ngày 01/07/2018 -Được bày tỏ những suy nghĩ và những thắc mắc phát sinh trong quá trình thực tập. -Được mọi người trong công ty nhận xét về những ưu điểm và hạn chế nhằm hoàn thiện bản thân. -Hoàn thiện bài báo cáo tốt nghiệp. Cán bộ hướng dẫn (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên) TP. HCM, ngày … tháng … năm ………. Sinh viên (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên) Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  8. 8. 6 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Họ và tên sinh viên : Nguyễn Trí Tường ................... Năm sinh : / / 19..... Thời gian thực tập : ...............................................Từ / /20....... đến / /....... 1. Đơn vị thực tập - Bộ phận thực tập .................................................................................................................................................. .................................................................................................................................................. 2.Ý thức chấp hành nội quy, quy chế Tốt  khá  bình thường  chưa tốt  3.Tinh thần trách nhiệm với công việc và hiệu quả công việc được giao Tốt  khá  bình thường  chưa tốt  4. Kết quả thực tập : ................................................................................................................................................. .................................................................................................................................................. 5. Nhận xét chung : .................................................................................................................................................. .................................................................................................................................................. Cán bộ hướng dẫn của cơ quan đến thực tập (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên) Ngày ....... tháng ........ năm ......... Thủ trưởng cơ quan (Ký tên và đóng dấu)
  9. 9. 7 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc --------- NHẬN XÉT GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN Họ và tên sinh viên : .............................................................................................................. MSSV : ............................................................................................................ Khoá : ............................................................................................................ 1. Thời gian thực tập ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... 2. Bộ phận thực tập ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... 3. Nhận xét chung ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... Giảng viên hướng dẫn
  10. 10. 8 2. Tổng quan về đơn vị thực tập 2.1. Giới thiệu chung về đơn vị thực tập CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG ĐÔ Mã số thuế: 2300224999 Địa chỉ: Số 170, đường Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Ninh Xá, Thành phố Bắc Ninh, Bắc Ninh Tên giao dịch: DONG DO., JSC Giấy phép kinh doanh: 2300224999 - ngày cấp: 03/06/2002 Ngày hoạt động: 01/06/2002 Điện thoại: 0241-830874 - Fax: (hide) Giám đốc: NGUYỄN TOÀN THỊNH / NGUYỄN TOÀN THỊNH Điện thoại: 0241-824309 Công ty Đông Đô, được thành lập vào năm 2005, công ty chúng tôi: chuyên phân phối các sản phẩm rượu vang có xuất xứ từ Mỹ, Chile của hãng Constellation và Vina Vistamar Ltd với các dòng sản phẩm nổi tiếng hàng đầu thế giới như: Ravenswood, Quintessa, Mount Veerder,Vistamar… Trong những năm qua, với đội ngũ nhân viên chuyên nghiệp và bằng sự tận tâm chúng tôi đã giúp nhiều khách hàng chọn lựa được những sản phẩm phù hợp với khẩu vị và sở thích của mình. Khách hàng là niềm vui, niềm tự hào của chúng tôi và hơn hết, thành công lớn nhất chính là chúng tôi đã có được sự an tâm, tín nhiệm từ họ. Từ 5 đến 10 năm trở lại đây, nhu cầu sử dụng rượu vang tại Sài Gòn tăng rất nhanh và dần trở thành một xu hướng thể hiện đẳng cấp. Theo đó, ngày càng có nhiều nhà cung cấp rượu vang với nhiều chủng loại, đa dạng hơn. Nhưng đó cũng là một trong những lí do làm cho khách hàng khó chọn lựa được sản phẩm thích hợp. Bên cạnh đó, cuộc sống ngày càng trở nên bận rộn thì người ta càng chọn phương thức mua rượu vang ở siêu thị hay cửa hàng để tiết kiệm thời gian hơn là mua rượu ở các công ty phân phối chính thống. Và điều này có thể dẫn đến việc khách hàng không hài lòng với sản phẩm mình đã mua hay mua phải những loại rượu vang không ngon mà giá thành lại cao hơn mức bình thường.
  11. 11. 9 2.2. Vị trí công việc thực tập - Hỗ trợ các công việc thực hiện tại công ty theo sự chỉ đạo của NV quản lý. - Soạn thảo, tổng hợp các văn bản luật - Tư vấn các quy định, thủ tục và các vấn đề của luật doanh nghiệp, đăng ký kinh doanh, thay đổi nội dung đăng ký kinh doanh, bổ sung ngành nghề, thành lập văn phòng đại diện, chi nhánh... - Tư vấn, thực hiện các thủ tục về sở hữu trí tuệ, đăng ký nhãn hiệu độc quyền, sáng chế, giải pháp hữu ích, kiểu dáng công nghiệp… - Đăng ký mã số mã vạch, tư vấn các thủ tục về công bố chất lượng sản phẩm… - Tư vấn chuyên sâu về pháp luật đầu tư và hỗ trợ pháp lý phát triển các dự án đầu tư; - Chi tiết công việc sẽ trao đổi cụ thể công việc hơn khi phỏng vấn. - Sau một thời gian thực tập ... sẽ có cơ hội làm việc trực tiếp tại công ty lâu dài.
  12. 12. i PHẦN II: ĐỀ TÀI THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP THỰC TRẠNG GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG ĐÔ
  13. 13. ii MỤC LỤC PHẦN I: NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP VÀ TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ..........2 2. Tổng quan về đơn vị thực tập ........................................................................................8 2.1. Giới thiệu chung về đơn vị thực tập ......................................................................8 2.2. Vị trí công việc thực tập..........................................................................................9 PHẦN II: ĐỀ TÀI THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP....................................................................i MỤC LỤC............................................................................................................................... ii LỜI MỞ ĐẦU..........................................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG I: KHÁI QUÁT CHUNG VỀ GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA .......................................................................................................3 1.1. Khái quát chung về hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa....................................................3 1.1.1. Khái niệm...............................................................................................................3 1.1.2. Đặc điểm................................................................................................................3 1.2. Khái quát về giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa ......................6 1.2.1. Nguyên tắc giao kết hợp đồng .......................................................................6 1.2.2. Đề nghị giao kết và chấp nhận đề nghị giao kết hợp đồng................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3. Ký kết hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa ................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.4. Thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa ..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.4.1. Nguyên tắc thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóaError! Bookmark not defined. 1.4.2 Cách thức thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa...Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5. Giải quyết tranh chấp khi vi phạm hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa............Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.1 Thương lượng giữa các bên........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.2 Hòa giải .........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.3 Giải quyết tranh chấp bằng Trọng tài thương mại ...Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.4 Giải quyết tranh chấp bằng Tòa án............Error! Bookmark not defined.
  14. 14. iii 1.6.Phòng tránh rủi ro khi giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng ..Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG II: THỰC TRẠNG GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG ĐÔ.......Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1. Thực tiễn giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa tại Công ty cổ phần Đông Đô ................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1. Quá trình giao kết hợp đồng..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1.1. Căn cứ giao kết ........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1.2. Chủ thể giao kết:......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1.3. Nội dung của hợp đồng:..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1.4. Hình thức của hợp đồng: ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2. Quá trình thực hiện hợp đồng: ......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.1. Thực hiện điều khoản chất lượng, số lượng của hàng hóa:............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.2. Thực hiện điều khoản về địa điểm, phương thức giao nhận hàng hóa ..................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.3. Thực hiện điều khoản về giá cả và thanh toán:....Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3. Trách nhiệm khi vi phạm hợp đồng và biện pháp giải quyết tranh chấp ......................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Nhận xét về quá trình giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa tại Công ty cổ phần Đông Đô ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Những kết quả đã đạt được............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Những khó khăn, tồn tại trong quá trình soạn thảo, ký kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa tại Công ty cổ phần Đông Đô ........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.Một số kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả trong việc giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa tại công ty cổ phần Đông Đô .Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Một số kiến nghị về giao kết hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa tại Công ty ......................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  15. 15. iv 3.2.2. Một số kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện hơn hệ thống pháp luật điều chỉnh hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN ........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO .......................Error! Bookmark not defined. PHỤ LỤC ...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  17. 17. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Nhắc đến hoạt động kinh doanh thương mại ta không thể không nhắc đến hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa. Mặc dù hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa nằm trong hoạt động thương mại nhưng nó vẫn mang những nét riêng thể hiện sự khác biệt của hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa với các loại hợp đồng khác. Theo đó, hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa cũng mang những nét đặc trưng riêng để phân biệt với các loại hợp đồng khác. Theo pháp luật Việt Nam trước đây hợp đồng này chịu sự điều chỉnh của pháp lệnh kinh tế. Hiện nay, khi Việt Nam trở thành thành viên chính thức của Tổ chức Thương mại thế giới (WTO), pháp luật điều chỉnh hợp đồng là Bộ luật dân sự 2005 và Luật thương mại 2005…Pháp luật Việt Nam đang sửa đổi, bổ sung và ngày càng hoàn thiện hơn pháp luật về hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa để phù hợp với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế thế giới, nhất là khi cánh cửa tự do hóa thương mại của Việt Nam đang ngày càng được mở rộng. Qua quá trình thực tập tại công ty Công ty cổ phần Đông Đô, em nhận thấy rằng hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa là một trong những lĩnh vực hoạt động phát triển nhất tại Công ty và cũng là lĩnh vực có nhiều những vấn đề pháp lý trong thực tiễn giao kết và thực hiện các hợp đồng kinh doanh thương mại nói chung và hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa nói riêng. Việc áp dụng pháp luật về hợp đồng đối với loại hợp đồng này chưa thật sự đầy đủ và đúng đắn nên đã dẫn đến tranh chấp giữa các bên. Sau một thời gian tìm hiểu về Công ty và tìm hiểu về thực trạng áp dụng pháp luật về hợp đồng tại Công ty cùng với kiến thức được trang bị ở nhà trường em nhận thấy rằng hợp đồng là một công cụ pháp lý không thể thiếu của hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa. Nó giúp các bên dẫn chiếu đến khi một trong hai bên không thực hiện nghĩa vụ, nhờ đó mà bảo vệ được quyền và lợi ích hợp pháp của các bên. Buộc các bên tham gia hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa phải thực hiện đúng nghĩa vụ của mình. Nhận thấy được vai trò quan trọng của hợp đồng trong hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa nên em chọn đề tài “Giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa tại công ty Công ty cổ phần Đông Đô” để làm chuyên đề tốt nghiệp này.
  18. 18. 2 Kết cấu của bài chuyên đề bao gồm 3 chương: Chương I: Khái quát chung về giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa. Chương II: Thực trạng giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa tại Công ty Công ty cổ phần Đông Đô Chương III: Một số kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả trong giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa tại Công ty Công ty cổ phần Đông Đô Em đã có nhiều cố gắng để hoàn thành bài viết này song do sự hiểu biết về kiến thức chuyên ngành còn nhiều hạn chế. Mặt khác, kinh nghiệm thực tế chưa có nhiều nên không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót, em mong nhận được sự giúp đỡ và chỉ bảo của các Thầy Cô để em có thể hoàn thiện bài viết của mình được tốt hơn. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn!
  19. 19. 3 CHƯƠNG I: KHÁI QUÁT CHUNG VỀ GIAO KẾT VÀ THỰC HIỆN HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA 1.1. Khái quát chung về hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa Trong hoạt động kinh doanh thương mại, hợp đồng là căn cứ để các bên thực hiện quyền và nghĩa vụ của mình. Hợp đồng thương mại giúp các bên bảo vệ lợi ích của chính mình và giúp các bên giải quyết tranh chấp trong kinh doanh thương mại nói chung và hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa nói riêng. 1.1.1. Khái niệm Khoản 1 điều 3 Luật thương mại 2005 có quy định: “hoạt động thương mại là hoạt động nhằm mục đích sinh lợi bao gồm mua bán hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ, đầu tư xúc tiến thương mại và các hoạt động nhằm mục đích sinh lợi khác”. Các hoạt động thương mại này được điều chỉnh bởi các hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa và hợp đồng cung ứng dịch vụ…Hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa là hoạt động quan trọng nhất trong kinh doanh thương mại, cơ sở pháp lý để hoạt động mua bán hàng hóa này được xác lập đó là hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa. Hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa chịu sự điều chỉnh của Bộ luật dân sự 2005, theo đó hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa mang đầy đủ bản chất của một hợp đồng dân đó là sự thỏa thuận giữa các bên về việc xác lập, thay đổi hoặc chấm dứt quyền, nghĩa vụ dân sự (theo điều 388 Bộ luật dân sự 2005). Ngoài Bộ luật dân sự, hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa còn chịu sự điều chỉnh của luật chuyên ngành là Luật thương mại 2005. Mặc dù không có quy định khái niệm cụ thể song có thể hiểu hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa là sự thỏa thuận bằng văn bản có tính chất pháp lý được hình thành trên cơ sở một cách bình đẳng, tự nguyện giữa các chủ thể nhằm xác lập, thực hiện và chấm dứt một quan hệ trao đổi hàng hóa. Hàng hóa trong hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa bao gồm: tất cả những loại động sản, kể cả động sản hình thành trong tương lai; những vật gắn liền với đất đai. Trong hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa gồm có hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa trong nước và hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa quốc tế. Hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa trong nước chịu sự điều chỉnh của luật nội địa như Bộ luật dân sự 2005, Luật thương mại 2005…Còn đối với hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa quốc tế ngoài luật quốc gia còn có các điều ước quốc tế mà điển hình là Công ước Viên 1980 về hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa quốc tế, các tập quán quốc tế khác về thương mại và hàng hải. 1.1.2. Đặc điểm
  20. 20. 4 Hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa cũng giống như các hợp khác đều có những đặc điểm riêng thể hiện sự khác biệt đối với các loại hợp đồng khác. - Về chủ thể: Chủ thể tham gia hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa là các bên tham gia vào giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng. Các bên ở đây có thể là: cá nhân, pháp nhân, hộ gia đình, tổ hợp tác1. Đối với pháp nhân còn được chia thành nhiều loại đó là: cơ quan nhà nước, đơn vị vũ trang nhân dân, tổ chức chính trị, tổ chức chính trị - xã hội, tổ chức xã hội, tổ chức xã hội - nghề nghiệp, quỹ từ thiện và các tổ chức khác có đầy đủ các điều kiện. Không phải sự thỏa thuận nào giữa các chủ thể cũng dẫn tới việc hình thành hợp đồng, cũng như không phải mọi quyền và nghĩa vụ của các chủ thể đối với nhau đều phát sinh từ sự thỏa thuận. Một thỏa thuận chỉ được coi là hợp đồng và được pháp luật công nhận và bảo vệ phải đáp ứng những điều kiện theo quy định của pháp luật như: được thành lập hợp pháp; có cơ cấu tổ chức chặt chẽ; có tài sản độc lập với cá nhân; tổ chức khác và tự chịu trách nhiệm bằng tài sản đó; nhân danh mình tham gia các quan hệ pháp luật một cách độc lập2. Theo Luật thương mại 2005 thì hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa phải có ít nhất một bên là thương nhân còn bên kia có thể là thương nhân hoặc là cơ quan, tổ chức, cá nhân khác không phải là thương nhân. Về hình thức thì cá nhân, tổ chức kinh tế sau khi được cấp phép đăng ký kinh doanh thì trở thành thương nhân và có quyền tham gia giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng. Hiện nay, các tổ chức kinh tế được thành lập hợp pháp theo nhiều loại hình doanh nghiệp như: doanh nghiệp nhà nước, doanh nghiệp liên doanh, doanh nghiệp 100% vốn nước ngoài, doanh nghiệp tư nhân và các loại hình công ty như: công ty cổ phần, công ty hợp danh, công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên, công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn hai thành viên trở lên và hợp tác xã. - Về nội dung của hợp đồng: Nội dung của hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa trong kinh doanh là các điều khoản do các bên thỏa thuận, thể hiện quyền và nghĩa vụ của các bên trong quan hệ hợp đồng. Theo đó, nội dung của hợp đồng được phân thành các loại: (i) điều khoản chủ yếu hay còn gọi là điều khoản cơ bản đây là những điều khoản quan trọng nhất của hợp đồng. Khi giao kết các bên phải thỏa thuận được các điều khoản chủ yếu của hợp đồng thì mới được giao kết; (ii) Điều khoản thông thường là những điều khoản đã được pháp luật quy định, nếu các bên mà không thỏa thuận được thì coi như mặc nhiên đã công nhận và cả hai bên đều phải thực hiện theo các quy định của pháp luật; (iii) Điều khoản tùy nghi là những điều khoản do các bên tự lựa chọn và thỏa thuận với nhau khi pháp luật không có quy định. 1 Bộ luật dân sự 2005 2 Điều 84 Bộ luật dân sự 2005
  21. 21. 5 Bộ luật dân sự 2005 và Luật thương mại 2005 không quy định nội dung cụ thể cho một hợp đồng nói chung và hợp đồng kinh doanh nói riêng, các bên không bắt buộc phải thỏa thuận nội dung cụ thể nào. Tuy nhiên, đối với từng hợp đồng cụ thể, pháp luật chuyên ngành có những nội dung bắt buộc, ví dụ nội dung chủ yếu của hợp đồng tín dụng được quy định việc cho vay phải được lập thành hợp đồng tín dụng. Hợp đồng tín dụng phải có nội dung về điều kiện vay, mục đích sử dụng tiền vay, hình thức vay, số tiền vay, lãi suất, thời hạn vay, hình thức bảo đảm, giá trị tài sản bảo đảm, phương thức trả nợ và những cam kết khác được các bên thoả thuận3. - Về hình thức của hợp đồng: Hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa được thể hiện bằng lời nói, bằng văn bản hoặc được xác lập bằng hành vi cụ thể. Có nhiều hình thức để thiết lập hợp đồng để được pháp luật công nhận và bảo vệ tính hợp pháp của hợp đồng. Thông thường để thiết lập một hợp đồng mua bán các bên tham gia giao kết hợp đồng chủ yếu sử dụng hình thức thiết lập bằng văn bản nhằm đảm bảo quyền và nghĩa vụ của các bên được thực hiện tốt nhất, giảm bớt các rủi ro phát sinh về sau này. Hình thức lập thành văn bản phải tuân theo các quy định của pháp luật về hợp đồng. - Về đối tượng của hợp đồng Trong hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa thì cả bên mua và bên bán đều hướng tới hàng hóa, hàng hóa là đối tượng của hợp đồng. Hàng hóa hiểu theo nghĩa thông thường thì đó là sản phẩm lao động của con người, được tạo ra nhằm mục đích thỏa mãn nhu cầu của con người. Dưới góc độ pháp lý được quy định trong Luật thương mại 2005 thì phạm vi điều chỉnh các quan hệ mua bán có đối tượng là hàng hóa là các động sản, kể cả động sản được hình thành trong tương lai; những vật gắn liền với đất đai. Theo quy định của pháp luật Việt Nam thì động sản là những tài sản không phải là bất động sản. Động sản là các tài sản bao gồm: đất đai; nhà, công trình xây dựng gắn liền với đất đai, kể cả các tài sản gắn liền với nhà, công trình xây dựng đó; các tài sản khác gắn liền với đất đai; các tài sản khác do pháp luật quy định4. Nhóm hàng hóa là các động sản như: máy móc, thiết bị, nguyên liệu, nhiên liệu, vật liệu và hàng tiêu dùng…kể cả các động sản được hình thành trong tương lai. Động sản được hình thành trong tương lai là các động sản chưa được hình thành tại thời điểm các bên giao kết hợp đồng. Ví dụ công ty giày da X ký hợp đồng bán 1000 đôi giày cho công ty Y vào ngày 01-06-2008 với thời hạn giao hàng là vào ngày 10- 12-2008. Tại thời điểm hai bên ký kết hợp đồng với nhau chưa có giày mà sau khi có hợp đồng mua 1000 đôi giày của công ty Y thì công ty X mới bắt đầu vào sản xuất 3 Điều 51 Luật các tổ chức tín dụng 1997(đã sửa đổibổ sung 2004) 4 Khoản 1 Điều 174 Bộ luật dân sự 2005
  22. 22. 6 đóng giày theo yêu cầu của hợp đồng đã ký kết giữa hai bên. Trong trường hợp này giày là động sản được hình thành trong tương lai. Luật thương mại 2005 không coi đất đai – quyền sử dụng đất là hàng hóa trong thương mại. Tuy nhiên, nhà và các công trình xây dựng luôn gắn liền với đất đai – quyền sử dụng đất. Quyền sử dụng đất cũng được chuyển nhượng (mua bán) nhưng giao dịch này do Luật đất đai điều chỉnh. Như vậy, hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa là nhà, công trình gắn liền với đất đai không những chịu sự điều chỉnh của Bộ luật dân sự 2005, Luật thương mại 2005 mà còn chịu sự điều chỉnh của Luật kinh doanh bất động sản 2006 và Luật đất đai 2003. Nên đối với các hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa gắn liền với đất có nhiều vấn đề phức tạp hơn. 1.2. Khái quát về giao kết và thực hiện hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa 1.2.1. Nguyên tắc giaokết hợp đồng Hợp đồng được giao kết hợp pháp trở thành “ luật” đối với các bên, làm phát sinh các nghĩa vụ cụ thể cho mỗi bên và họ phải thực hiện đầy đủ các nghĩa vụ đó thì mới đảm bảo quyền lợi cho bên kia và đảm bảo lợi ích chung mà cả hai bên cùng hướng tới. Để đảm bảo cho lợi ích chung của cả hai bên thì các bên khi tham gia Mã tài liệu : 600337 Tải đầy đủ luận văn theo 2 cách : - Link tải dưới bình luận . - Nhắn tin zalo 0932091562

