VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH QUÁN CƠM CHAY...
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E -LEARNING NHẬN XÉT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP ...................................
PHIẾU BÀI TẬP VẬN DỤNG TRƯỚC TỐT NGHIỆP I. Yêu cầu Anh/Chị hãy nêu từ 3 đến 5 vấn đề và giải pháp tương ứng có thể vận dụn...
MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN .....................................................................1 1.1. Giới th...
4.1. Trang phục nhân viên ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2. Quy trình phục vụ ...
1 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Giới thiệu ý tưởng 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc ý tưởng Quan niệm ăn chay thường chỉ dành cho các...
2 Tâm lý khách hàng nhiều khi cũng rất lo ngại khi đến với các nhà hàng vì lo sợ vấn đề vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm. Nhằm ma...
3 b. Nguồn điện nước Nguồn cung cấp: công ty nước sạch Sài Gòn và sở điện lực Sài Gòn. Hệ thống điện nước trong nhà hàng đ...
4 không còn chỗ ngồi cho khách, vì vậy khi mở thêm quán ăn chay sẽ san sẻ lôi kéo khách hàng từ quán chay khác đến với quá...
5 - Đặc trưng nhận diện; Chất lượng phục vụ: Quán được thiết kế mang đậm chất truyền thống xưa, được trang trí theo nghệ t...
6 CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING 2.1. Phân tích môi trường Môi trường marketing là một tập hợp những lực lượng “không khống ...
7 nhà hàng ẩm thực đang rất hấp dẫn và thu hút nhiều nhà đầu tư. Đặc biệt là ở những thành phố lớn như Sài Gòn. Giới trẻ n...
8 thanh lọc cơ thể bạn, thải bớt những chất độc ứ đọng trong cơ thể để bạn có thể sống khỏe mạnh và kéo dài tuổi thọ hơn. ...
9 làm một công việc gì đó, nếu chu toàn sẽ ăn chay như một cách thể hiện sự thành tâm” hay mong muốn tâm thức được trong s...
10 2.1.2. Phân tích SWOT SWOT CÓ NGHĨA LÀ ĐIỂM MẠNH CỦA CÔNG TY (Strength ) Nhân viên có trình độ chuyên môn Đội ngũ cán b...
11 bản và trang trí lại nhà hàng khá cao làm ảnh hưởng đến lợi nhuận trong những năm đầu, ảnh hưởng đến tính cạnh tranh củ...
12 động kinh doanh như: chi phí cá nhân, chi phí đi lại, chi phí điện, điện thoại cố định... - Rủi ro trong các vấn đề về ...
13 tiêu thụ của Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh cũng cao hơn nhiều so với các tỉnh khác của Việt Nam và gấp đôi thủ đô Hà Nội. Thu n...
14 Chiến lược định vị sẽ được thể hiện thông qua bản đồ định vị. Trục tung của Bản đồ biểu thị giá. Trục hoành của Bản đồ ...
15 phật bà Quan Thế Âm ngồi xung quanh đóa NYNAMI, điều này chúng tôi nhằm ý thức được việc thuần hóa tâm hồn đến với Đức ...
  1. 1. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH QUÁN CƠM CHAY NYNAMI Họ và tên: …HOÀNG Ý THƠ………. Lớp: ……OD-24…………. Mã sinh viên: …15C-42-40.1-01403… Ngành: Quản trị Kinh doanh TP.HCM – Tháng 10 năm 2018
  2. 2. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E -LEARNING NHẬN XÉT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ TP.HCM, Ngày Tháng Năm 2018 Giảng viên hướng dẫn (Ký, ghi rõ họ tên)
  3. 3. PHIẾU BÀI TẬP VẬN DỤNG TRƯỚC TỐT NGHIỆP I. Yêu cầu Anh/Chị hãy nêu từ 3 đến 5 vấn đề và giải pháp tương ứng có thể vận dụng tại doanh nghiệp nơi anh/chị đang công tác hoặc thực tập. II. Thông tin Sinh viên: Họ và tên Sinh viên: H O À N G Ý TH Ơ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Mã Sinh viên: 15C-42-40.1-01403................................................................................................ Lớp: OD24 ................................................................................................................................... Ngành: Quản trị kinh doanh ................................................................................. Đơn vị thực tập (hoặc công tác): ................................................................................................ Cán bộ quản lý trực tiếp tại đơn vị thực tập (hoặc công tác):......................................................... Điện thoại: 0962484058................................................................................................................... Email: thohy32974@student-topica.edu.vn..................................................................................... Tên báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp: XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH QUÁN CƠM CHAY NYNAMI............................... III. Nội dung bài tập STT VẤN ĐỀ ĐÃ GẶP GiẢI PHÁP ĐÃ NÊU MÔN HỌC LIÊN QUAN GiẢNG VIÊN HD MÔN HỌC LIÊN QUAN KIẾN THỨC THỰC TẾ ĐÃ HỌC LIÊN QUAN 1 …..ngày …. tháng …. năm …. Xác nhận của đơn vị công tác (hoặc đơn vị thực tập) (Ký tên và đóng dấu) Sinh viên (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  4. 4. MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN .....................................................................1 1.1. Giới thiệu ý tưởng........................................................................................................1 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc ý tưởng....................................................................................................1 1.1.2. Cơ sở thực hiện .........................................................................................................1 1.2. Tầm nhín và sứ mệnh ..................................................................................................2 1.3. Mục tiêu kinh doanh ....................................................................................................2 1.4. Nguyên liệu đầu vào ....................................................................................................2 1.5. Sơ lược về tính khả thi của ý tưởng kinh doanh. .....................................................3 CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING......................................................................6 2.1. Phân tích môi trường...................................................................................................6 2.1.1.Nghiên cứu thị trường...............................................................................................6 2.1.2. Phân tích SWOT .....................................................................................................10 2.1.3. Phân tích rủi ro từ môi trường bên ngoài.............................................................11 2.2. Chiến lược Marketing............................................................................................... 12 2.2.1. Thị trường mục tiêu................................................................................................12 2.2.2. Định vị thị trường ...................................................................................................13 2.2.4. Slogan và logo.........................................................................................................14 2.2.5. Chiến lược truyền thông ........................................................................................15 2.2.6. Quan hệ cộng đồng............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.7. Tiếp thị trực tiếp.................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.8. Chiến lược Giá – Sản phẩm............................... Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: NỘI DUNG KẾ HOẠCH TÀI CHÍNH..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Chi phí đầu tư ban đầu ..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Dự báo doanh thu và tiền vốn...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Dự báo giá............................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2. Dự báo doanh số ................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3. Dự báo doanh thu................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. Đánh giá dự án .......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 4: KẾ HOẠCH NHÂN SỰ.......................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  5. 5. 4.1. Trang phục nhân viên ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2. Quy trình phục vụ ..................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. ..........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3. Trình độ chuyên môn: Nguồn nhân lực có trình độ và kinh nghiệm trong các lĩnh vực nhà hàng, tài chính, quản lý,... cụ thể là:.....Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.4. Đào tạo ....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 5: DỰ PHÒNG RỦI RO ...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.1 Rủi ro từ khách hàng...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.2 Rủi ro về đối thủ cạnh tranh ..................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ .....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. PHỤ LỤC .......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. 1 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Giới thiệu ý tưởng 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc ý tưởng Quan niệm ăn chay thường chỉ dành cho các bậc chân tu và những người theo tín ngưỡng Phật giáo giờ đã thay đổi. Đối tượng ăn chay ngày nay đa dạng hơn và ăn chay đang trở nên thịnh hành trong đời sống hàng ngày. Thực phẩm chay đang trở thành món ăn được nhiều người ưa chuộng, nhiều người tìm đến với ăn chay như một phương thuốc tốt cho sức khỏe và tinh thần, kinh doanh đồ ăn chay đang trở thành một phân khúc thị trường đầy tiềm năng. Bên cạnh đó nguyên liệu để chế biến món chay chủ yếu lấy từ thực vật nên giá tiền không cao, nhưng khi chế biến ra sản phẩm thì thường có giá bán cao hơn các món ăn có nguồn gốc từ thịt, cá…. Hiện nay, Món chay ngày càng được coi trọng và nâng lên tầm nghệ thuật ẩm thực chay với đủ cung bậc cao thấp, cầu kỳ, tinh túy không khác gì các món mặn ngon hấp dẫn người thưởng thức trên một bàn yến tiệc sang trọng. Chính vì thế hứa hẹn lợi nhuận khi kinh doanh sẽ rất lớn. Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh (Sài Gòn) là một trong những thành phố hiện đại và phát triển nhất cả nước. Cùng với sự phát triển của kinh tế xã hội là việc nâng cao dần lên những nhu cầu của người dân về ăn mặc, vui chơi, giải trí,… Trong đó, ăn chay đang là một xu thế rất thịnh hành tại Việt Nam, nhất là ở những thành phố lớn như thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Các nhà hàng chay ra đời rất nhiều trong hơn mười năm qua. Điều ấy đã giúp tôn vinh ẩm thực chay, ẩm thực chay dần dần xác lập vị trí quan trọng của mình trong nghệ thuật ẩm thực của người Sài Gòn nói riêng và người Việt Nam nói chung. “Văn hóa ăn chay” không còn dành riêng cho các bậc tu sĩ nữa mà đã là văn hóa phổ biến của mọi tầng lớp nhân dân. Các đầu bếp tài hoa của ba miền Bắc – Trung – Nam đã tôn vinh ẩm thực chay Việt, đã giúp ẩm thực chay Việt vươn đến các giá trị chân – thiện – mỹ. Ẩm thực chay đã cùng với các phương diện văn hóa khác góp phần giúp cho con người sống khỏe, sống tốt và sống đẹp hơn ... 1.1.2. Cơ sở thực hiện Hiện nay, có rất nhiều nhà hàng được xây dựng chỉ vì mục đích lợi nhuận, vi phạm những nguyên tắc và luật pháp về chế biến thực phẩm và vận hành nhà hàng .
  7. 7. 2 Tâm lý khách hàng nhiều khi cũng rất lo ngại khi đến với các nhà hàng vì lo sợ vấn đề vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm. Nhằm mang đến cho người tiêu dùng những sản phẩm tốt, giá cạnh tranh, phục vụ tận nơi và kịp thời cho nhu cầu ẩm thực hiện nay, tôi quyết định cho ra đời Nhà hàng chay NYNAMI. 1.2. Tầm nhín và sứ mệnh Cơ hội kinh doanh sẽ là rất lớn nếu nhà hàng đáp ứng được nhu cầu của khách hàng mục tiêu, tạo được uy tín với khách hàng, có những chiến dịch quảng bá và lựa chọn được những vị trí phù hợp. Chính vì vậy, tiềm năng cho việc mở một quán cơm chay phục vụ cho nhu cầu này và đem lại lợi nhuận còn rất lớn. Nhà hàng chay NYNAMI sẽ là một địa chỉ quen thuộc, một không gian ấm cúng, thoải mái để gia đình, bạn bè tụ họp thưởng thức những món ăn ngon mỗi ngày sau những giờ làm việc mệt mỏi. Thông qua đó nhà hàng sẽ góp phần quảng bá những món ăn Chay đậm chất Việt Nam đến thực khách nước ngoài đồng thời tạo ra công ăn việc làm cho xã hội. 1.3. Mục tiêu kinh doanh Công ty đặt ra mục tiêu kinh doanh có lãi ròng trong tháng đầu tiên đạt mức trên 10 triệu đồng, hoàn vốn trong vòng 3 tháng khi nhà hàng đi vào hoạt động, mở thêm 1 chi nhánh nhà hàng trong vòng 1 năm sau. 1.4. Nguyên liệu đầu vào a. Nguyên vật liệu Nguồn cung thực phẩm: Mua tại các chợ đầu mối lớn ở đây như là Chợ đầu mối Nông sản Tân Xuân, Bình Điền, Thủ Đức hoặc trực tiếp nhập khẩu từ Đức, Nhật,..Nhà hàng lựa chọn rất nhiều những điểm cung cấp thực phẩm vì thế luôn đảm bảo nguồn thực phẩm tươi ngon, rõ nguồn gốc xuất xứ và chi phí rẻ. Đáp ứng được nhu cầu của khách hàng. Đặc biệt, Nhà hàng còn liên kết với một số hộ nông dân ở Thủ Đức, Quận 9, Long An để chuyên trồng nông sản "sạch và xanh" (không sử dụng hóa chất, chất tăng trưởng, thuốc trừ sâu... có hại cho sức khỏe) cung cấp cho nhà hàng. Bảo quản nguyên vật liệu đúng qui cách, không sử dụng những nguyên vật liệu không rõ xuất xứ hoặc đã thối, hỏng. Hệ thống tủ lạnh, khu vực bảo quản theo đúng tiêu chuẩn vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm.
  8. 8. 3 b. Nguồn điện nước Nguồn cung cấp: công ty nước sạch Sài Gòn và sở điện lực Sài Gòn. Hệ thống điện nước trong nhà hàng được lắp đặt đảm bào an toàn về kĩ thuật lắp ráp và cung ứng phục vụ hoạt động của nhà hàng. Hệ thống điện nước đều được lắp đặt âm bên trong tường. Để phòng tránh tình trạng mất điện thì nhà hàng sẽ trang bị thêm một máy phát điện công suất lớn để đảm bảo phục vụ khách hàng được tốt nhất. 1.5. Sự độc đáo, mới lạ của ý tưởng. - Quán nằm ngoài mặt đường, gần các địa điểm tâm linh như chùa Phật Tích, Tháp Phật Tích, Chùa Ỷ Lan phu nhân, không gian thoáng mát, tĩnh lặng, không khí trong lành. - Phong cách bài trí gây ấn tượng mạnh với chất truyền thống xưa, theo nghệ thuật của Phật giáo đem lại cảm giác bình yên, đậm chất “Thiền” cho khách hàng. - Đồ ăn chay ngon, đa dạng về chủng loại, đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm. - Đội ngũ nhân viên phụ vụ: Chuyên nghiệp, nhanh nhẹn, nhẹ nhàng, trang phục ưa nhìn. 1.6. Sơ lược về tính khả thi của ý tưởng kinh doanh. - Khu vực đường ba tháng hai, quận 10, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh hiện mới chỉ có 01 quán phụ vụ đồ chay; Tuy nhiên chất lượng của sản phẩm; chất lượng phục vụ của quán không tốt, thường xuyên bị khách hàng phàn nàn, vì vậy khi quán chay của chúng tôi được mở với mô hình phục vụ chuyên nghiệp, đảm bảo chất lượng chắc chắn sẽ thu hút một lượng khách tương đối lớn ở đây. - Quán sử dụng nhà riêng, tự có nên không phải thuê nhà, vì vậy không mất chi phí thuê vị trí, có lợi thế cho việc kinh doanh. - Quán cơm chay mang tính chuyên nghiệp, tinh thần phục vụ chu đáo, nhiệt tình, giá cả không cao hơn so với thị trường, Sản phẩm đảm bảo chất lượng và đa dạng về chủng loại … sẽ là những yếu tố thu hút khách hàng đến với quán. - Qua khảo sát nghiên cứu cho thấy thị trường bán đồ ăn chay ở đường ba tháng hai, quận 10 chưa đáp ứng được cầu, các giờ cao điểm quán đông, thậm chí
  9. 9. 4 không còn chỗ ngồi cho khách, vì vậy khi mở thêm quán ăn chay sẽ san sẻ lôi kéo khách hàng từ quán chay khác đến với quán của chúng tôi. 1.7 Các sản phẩm của Quán cơm chay NYNAMI. Cơm xuất chay Cháo chay Bánh chay Đồ uống 1. Cơm chay văn phòng 2. Cơm chay thập cẩm 3. Cơm chay sa tế 4. Cơm chay trắng 1. Cháo chay thập cẩm 2. Cháo Nấm 3. Cháo Ngô 4. Cháo Rong biển 5. Cháo Hạt sen 6. Cháo hầm đậu tương 1. Bánh bao chay 2. Bánh đa ngũ sắc 3. Bánh tằm bì chay 4. Bánh giò chay 5.Bánh chuối nếp nướng 6. Bánh tráng xúc gỏi lá sen. 1. Nước trái cây các loại. 2. Nước trà xanh Ấn Độ. 3. Nước La hán quả. 1.8. Lợi ích mà sản phẩm mang lại: - Sản phẩm, dịch vụ của cửa hàng được thiết kế sản xuất để hướng đến việc phục vụ, đáp ứng đa dạng mục đích, nhu cầu ăn chay của khách hàng như: + Ăn chay trường theo tín ngưỡng (các tăng li, phật tử….) + Ăn chay để cầu an vào các ngày rằm, mồng một, lễ phật vv… + Ăn chay để phòng bệnh, trị bệnh ( giảm ung thư, giảm gout, vv…) + Ăn chay để có vóc dáng thon gọn ( chủ yếu đối tượng nữ nhằm giảm cân) 1.9. Các yếu tố quyết định thành công. - Địa điểm kinh doanh: Quán cơm chay NYNAMI nằm ngay tại mặt đường chính ở khu vực đông dân cư, Quán nằm gần Chùa Việt Nam Quốc Tự và Chùa Phước Hải. Quán có mặt bằng rộng rãi, tầm nhìn không bị che khuất, có chỗ đỗ xe thuận tiện cho khách hàng. - Chất lượng sản phẩm: Các sản phẩm đa dạng, ngon miệng, phù hợp thị hiếu của khách hàng. Sản phẩm sạch, đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm từ khâu lựa chọn nguyên liệu cho tới khâu chế biến. - Ưu thế về Giá của sản phẩm: Giá của sản phẩm được nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng, mức giá đưa ra cho từng sản phẩm đảm bảo phù hợp với các đối tượng khách hàng có thu nhập trung bình trở lên. Quán luôn cố gắng giữ giá bán trong khoảng lợi nhuận cho phép.
  10. 10. 5 - Đặc trưng nhận diện; Chất lượng phục vụ: Quán được thiết kế mang đậm chất truyền thống xưa, được trang trí theo nghệ thuật của Phật giáo, cách thức bài trí của quán khiến mọi vật không phô trương, đơn giản nhưng lại tinh tế chạm tới sự thuần khiết. Chất lượng phục vụ nhẹ nhàng, chuyên nghiệp tạo cho khách hàng tâm lý thoải mái, dễ chịu, hướng con người đi sâu vào nội tâm để thưởng thức trọn vẹn vị ngon của ẩm thực.
  11. 11. 6 CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING 2.1. Phân tích môi trường Môi trường marketing là một tập hợp những lực lượng “không khống chế được” mà các công ty phải chú ý đến khi xây dựng các hệ thống marketing - mix của mình. Môi trường marketing được hiểu như sau: Môi trường marketing của công ty là tập hợp những chủ thể tích cực và những lực lượng hoạt động ở bên ngoài công ty và có ảnh hưởng đến khả năng chỉ đạo bộ phận marketing, thiết lập và duy trì mối quan hệ hợp tác tốt đẹp với các khách hàng mục tiêu. Do tính chất luôn biến động, khống chế và hoàn toàn bất định, môi trường marketing động chạm sâu sắc đến đời sống công ty. Những biến đổi diễn ra trong môi trường này không thể gọi là chậm và có thể dự đoán trước được. Nó có thể gây ra những điều bất ngờ lớn và những hậu quả nặng nề. Vì thế công ty cần phải chú ý theo dõi tất cả những diễn biến của môi trường bằng cách sử dụng vào mục đích này việc nghiên cứu marketing và những khả năng thu thập thông tin marketing thường ngày bên ngoài công ty hiện có. Môi trường marketing gồm có môi trường vĩ mô và môi trường vi mô. Môi trường vi mô là những lực lượng có quan hệ trực tiếp với bản thân công ty và những khả năng phục vụ khách hàng của nó, tức là những người cung ứng, những người môi giới marketing, các khách hàng, các đối thủ cạnh tranh và công chúng trực tiếp. Môi trường vĩ mô là những lực lượng trên bình diện xã hội rộng lớn hơn, có ảnh hưởng đến môi trường vi mô, như các yếu tố nhân khẩu, kinh tế, tự nhiên, kỹ thuật, chính trị và văn hóa. 2.1.1.Nghiên cứu thị trường Người xưa có câu « Dân dĩ thực vi thiên ». Điều này cho thấy ăn uống là nhu cầu thiết yếu, là vấn đề được quan tâm hàng đầu. Ngày nay, mức sống của người dân đang ngày càng cải thiện hơn dẫn đến nhu cầu của con người vì thế dần được nâng cao. Thay vì những bữa cơm ở nhà thì nhiều người đã cùng với gia đình, bạn bè, khách hàng,…đến những nhà hàng để thưởng thức những món ăn đặc sản, mới lạ mà ở nhà khó có điều kiện chế biến, và họ sẵn sàng chi những khoản tiền lớn để thưởng thức những món ăn ngon, lạ, bổ dưỡng này. Vì thế, thị trường về lĩnh vực
  12. 12. 7 nhà hàng ẩm thực đang rất hấp dẫn và thu hút nhiều nhà đầu tư. Đặc biệt là ở những thành phố lớn như Sài Gòn. Giới trẻ ngày nay ưa thích những món ăn mới du nhập từ nước ngoài như KFC, MC donald, Pizza,...Tuy nhiên đây là những loại thức ăn chứa nhiều chất béo không tốt cho sức khoẻ, dễ gây béo phì và tiềm ẩn nguy cơ gây ung thư… Vì thế về lâu dài các món ăn truyền thống, món ăn chay - phương pháp ăn với nhiều rau, củ, quả và giảm các loại thịt động vật, chất đường, chất béo…sẽ mang lại cho con người một thân hình cân đối và khỏe mạnh, chính vì vậy, ăn chay trở thanh một xu hướng và trào lưu mới. Ở các nước phương Tây, theo một thống kê chưa đầy đủ, có khoảng 5% dân số Anh và Mĩ cho biết họ ăn chay trường hay ăn chay thường xuyên. Ở nước ta, tuy chưa có số liệu chính thức, nhưng sự có mặt của các nhà hàng và quán ăn chay cùng lượng thực khách đông đảo cho thấy số người ăn chay đang tăng dần trong thời gian gần đây. Hiện nay ở Việt Nam, việc ăn chay không còn là một trào lưu nữa mà đã trở thành một xu hướng. Xu hướng ăn chay hiện đại bao gồm: i. Ăn chay theo tín ngưỡng Ăn chay là tập tục tín ngưỡng, văn hóa truyền thống lâu đời của các nước Á Đông, trong đó có Việt Nam. Cùng với chiều dài lịch sử Phật giáo gắn liền với đời sống người dân, việc ăn chay trở thành một thành tố trong văn hóa ẩm thực nước nhà. Những người quy y cửa Phật, Phật tử, hay người dân mộ đạo bắt đầu từ việc ăn chay kỳ, dành một số ngày trong tháng cho món chay. Theo quan điểm của Phật giáo ăn chay là nuôi dưỡng pháp thiện, phát triển tình thương rộng lớn đối với con người và vạn vật, bởi thế, ăn chay cũng là một cách để biểu hiện lòng trân trọng sự sống. ii. Ăn chay vì sức khỏe Ăn chay đúng cách, biết kết hợp hài hòa, không những giúp chúng ta có đầy đủ chất dinh dưỡng nuôi cơ thể, phát triển trí não, mà còn tránh xa được bệnh tật. Trước hết bạn sẽ có một trái tim khỏe mạnh, tránh xa tiểu đường, xơ vữa động mạch bởi những chất béo có hại từ động vật. Các món ăn chay thường giàu chất xơ, vitamin, khoáng chất, những món này lại vô cùng lành tính,
  13. 13. 8 thanh lọc cơ thể bạn, thải bớt những chất độc ứ đọng trong cơ thể để bạn có thể sống khỏe mạnh và kéo dài tuổi thọ hơn. Rất nhiều nghiên cứu khoa học trong 20 năm qua đều cho thấy ăn chay có lợi cho sức khỏe, vì giảm nguy cơ mắc các bệnh liên quan đến “hiện đại hóa” như tim mạch, tai biến mạch máu não, đái tháo đường, và ung thư. Trong một nghiên cứu, cứ trên 47.000 người Mĩ, nhóm những người ăn chay có nguy cơ mắc bệnh tim mạch thấp hơn nhóm những người ăn mặn khoảng 20%. Ngoài ra, ăn chay và ăn nhiều rau quả còn giảm nguy cơ tai biến mạch máu não đến 22%. Đây là những lý do khiến cho việc ăn chay trở nên quan trọng. iii. Ăn chay để có vóc dáng thon gọn, đẹp Trong vài năm gần đây, tỉ lệ béo phì trong dân số nước ta càng ngày càng tăng. Theo nghiên cứu dịch tễ học, tại Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, cứ 3 người trên 40 tuổi thì có 1 người béo phì. Do đó, khi ăn chay, khẩu phần ăn không dùng thịt và tăng cường các thức ăn có lợi cho sức khỏe như: các loại rau củ, quả, đậu, lạc, vừng, gạo còn nguyên lớp cám, chất béo không no. Người đang ăn mặn mà chuyển sang ăn chay có khuynh hướng tăng hoạt động thể lực, hướng đến việc tập yoga, thiền, tránh khói thuốc lá, không muốn uống rượu… khả năng chịu đựng stress cũng tốt hơn trước đây. iv. Ăn chay để cầu an, tu thân, tích đức. Theo triết lý “Tứ diệu đế” của nhà Phật thì 4 chân lý diệu kỳ: khổ – tập – diệt – đạo hướng con người ta đến giá trị sống chân-thiện-mỹ. Muốn thoát khổ phải từ bỏ mọi ham muốn thái quá trong cuộc sống, muốn vậy phải thực hành đạo. Một trong nhiều phương cách giúp con người đạt tới chân lý trên là ăn chay. Ở góc độ tâm linh, không chỉ bậc tu hành ăn chay trường mà phật tử cùng những người có tâm hướng về Phật cũng thường thực hành ăn chay theo nhiều mức độ thời gian: tuần, tháng, năm. Có người ăn chay 3 tháng/năm, có người ăn chay 1 tháng vào dịp rằm tháng 7, lại có người ăn tháng đôi ngày mồng 1 và rằm … tùy điều kiện và tâm nguyện của mình. Bên cạnh đó, có những phát sinh từ đời sống tâm linh người Việt gắn việc ăn chay với một hành vi thệ nguyện. “Có người tự nguyện với thần Phật trước khi
  14. 14. 9 làm một công việc gì đó, nếu chu toàn sẽ ăn chay như một cách thể hiện sự thành tâm” hay mong muốn tâm thức được trong sáng an bình. v. Ăn chay vì lo sợ thịt động vật không an toàn - Ăn chay để tiết kiệm Gần đây các khoa học gia đã tìm thấy rất nhiều chất hóa học độc hại tiềm ẩn trong thịt các loài động vật. Trong quyển Poisons in Your Body (Chất độc trong cơ thể của bạn), Gary và Steven Null đã nói về những mánh khóe của một số cơ xưởng sản xuất thực phẩm: Người ta đã dùng nhiều loại thuốc kích thích tố, thuốc an thần, thuốc trụ sinh và hơn 2700 loại dược chất khác dể cho súc vật tăng trưởng một cách nhanh chóng bất thường và làm cho chúng béo mập nặng cân cũng như không bị chết chóc vì các loại bệnh tật. Trên thế giới và tại Việt Nam, trong những giai đoạn cao điểm dịch bệnh gia súc, gia cầm, việc trao đổi mua bán thịt, trứng không an toàn gây nên những kinh hoàng và bất an cho sức khỏe và tính mạng của con người. Vì vậy dành một phần cuộc sống cho các bữa ăn chay, cũng là một phương thức bảo đảm an toàn thực phẩm trong bối cảnh toàn cầu đang có nhiều dịch bệnh đến từ gia súc, gia cầm. Sự đồng hành của món chay theo đời sống người dân còn linh hoạt đến mức hiện nay, bữa ăn của những gia đình thu nhập thấp cũng đang có xu hướng “chay hóa” vì vật giá đang tăng nhanh. vi. Ăn chay để bảo vệ môi trường và động vật Theo các nhà khoa học, để sản xuất đạm động vật, ta phải tiêu tốn từ 3-15 lần lượng nước so với sản xuất đạm thực vật, để sản xuất 1 calorie thịt bò thì mất khoảng 78 calorie năng lượng nhiên liệu hóa thạch; 1 calorie thịt heo mất 35 calorrie năng lượng nhiên liệu hóa thạch… nhưng 1 calorie đậu nành thì chỉ bằng 1 calorie năng lượng nhiên liệu. Việc ăn chay sẽ giúp tiết kiệm nguồn nước, động vật …do đó xu hướng ăn chay để bảo vệ môi trường đang ngày càng trở nên phổ biến đặc biệt là đối với giới trẻ.
  15. 15. 10 2.1.2. Phân tích SWOT SWOT CÓ NGHĨA LÀ ĐIỂM MẠNH CỦA CÔNG TY (Strength ) Nhân viên có trình độ chuyên môn Đội ngũ cán bộ lãnh đạo nhiệt tình và luôn có tinh thần đổi mới, sáng tạo. Đội ngũ nhân viên trẻ tuổi, năng động, có trách nhiệm đối với công việc. Chất lượng dịch vụ cao Chất lượng món ăn đáng tin cậy, an toàn, đảm bảo do nguồn nguyên liệu kiểm soát tốt (về số lượng, chất lượng và giá cả). Dịch vụ được thực hiện chu đáo và được giám sát để luôn thoả mãn nhu cầu khách hàng khả năng tiếp cận thông tin tốt Có thể kiểm soát được nhà hàng cũng như quan hệ với các đoàn thể, địa phương tốt đặc tính sản phẩm nổi bật Luôn tạo ra các món ăn mới, đa dạng về nội dung lẫn hình thức, đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng cao của thực khách, Vị trí thuận lợi Vị trí nhà hàng thuận tiện, có bãi giữ xe bên cạnh Nằm trong khuôn viên của khách sạn, an toàn, tận dụng được lượng du khách tại đây Lợi thế về văn hoá Thấu hiểu văn hoá của ngưởi Việt Nam cũng như nhu cầu, khẩu vị, mong muốn của họ… ĐIỂM YẾU CỦA CÔNG TY (Weaknes ses) Quy mô công ty nhỏ Hạn chế về tài chính khi có nhu cầu phát triển theo hệ thống chuỗi Sự cạnh tranh gay gắt Các đối thủ ra đời từ trước, đã có thị phần nhất định với một lượng khách riêng Thương hiệu chưa được định vị Do mới thành lập nên gắp rất nhiều khó khăn khi xây dựng thương hiệu Phải đầu tư cơ Chi phí thuê, đầu tư trang thiết bị, cơ sở vật chất ban đầu
  16. 16. 11 bản và trang trí lại nhà hàng khá cao làm ảnh hưởng đến lợi nhuận trong những năm đầu, ảnh hưởng đến tính cạnh tranh của công ty CƠ HỘI CỦA THỊ TRƯỜN G (Oportuni ties) Môi trường đầu tư tốt Tốc độ phát triển của thành phố Hồ Chí Minh ở mức cao, thu nhập bình quân đầu người cao Ngân sách chi tiêu cho ăn uống của dân Thành phố khá cao. Nhu cầu thị trường đang tăng Dân số Việt Nam tăng nhanh, sự đô thị hoá ngày càng cao làm dân cư ở thành phố HCM ngày càng đông. Tỷ lệ người ăn chay ngày càng tăng. MỐI ĐE DỌA CỦA THỊ TRƯỜN G (Threats) Tốn thời gian và chi phí để đa dạng hóa món ăn Do thực phẩm chủ yếu là từ thực vật, tạo sự đơn điệu trong các món ăn. Để đa dạng hóa thực đơn cần có thời gian và chi phí để tìm hiểu, sáng tạo ra món mới hay hình thức trang trí, ... Tâm lý thích của người tiêu dùng và khó có thể thay đổi trong thời gian ngắn. Mất thị phần Các đối thủ đi trước đều có những món ăn đặc trưng, đã tạo được vị trí trong lòng khách Các đối thủ cạnh tranh đều có những chương trình khuyến mãi hấp dẫn đối với thực khách Sự cạnh tranh của các quán ăn không chuyên về các món chay cũng sẽ tham gia làm giảm thị phần của phân khúc này 2.1.3. Phân tích rủi ro từ môi trường bên ngoài Không có hoạt động kinh doanh nào là tuyệt đối an toàn, luôn luôn có những rủi ro rình rập, cho nên lường trước được những rủi ro trong tương lai để biết được có loại rủi ro phải chấp nhận, có loại rủi ro cần phòng tránh, khắc phục… - Rủi ro chi phí tốn kém : nhất là những chi phí phát sinh nhỏ, khó kiểm soát được trong quá trình chuẩn bị cho nhà hàng cũng như sau khi nhà hàng đi vào hoạt
  17. 17. 12 động kinh doanh như: chi phí cá nhân, chi phí đi lại, chi phí điện, điện thoại cố định... - Rủi ro trong các vấn đề về tiếp thị như không thu hút đủ lượng khách hàng cần thiết, tinh thần phục vụ của nhân viên bán hàng chưa tốt… - Quản lý phụ liệu lưu kho kém dẫn đến các nguyên phụ liệu trong kho còn tồn đọng nhiều, gây hư hỏng. - Không kịp thời giải quyết vấn đề vốn, để vốn đọng dưới dạng tài sản như: quá nhiều hàng lưu kho, mà lại không đủ tiền mặt để chi trả cho nhu cầu hoạt động hàng ngày… - Trộm cắp, gian lận xảy ra trong khi nhà hàng đông khách, nhân viên không bao quát hết được toàn bộ khu trưng bày, nhân viên phục vụ chưa tốt - Tai họa đột ngột có thể xảy ra do những nguyên nhân khách quan như hoả hoạn, bão lụt… - Chủ mặt bằng chấm dứt hợp đồng cho thuê mặt bằng đột ngột khi thấy công ty kinh doanh tốt, đông khách dẫn đến ngưng việc kinh doanh, mất khách quen… 2.2. Chiến lược Marketing 2.2.1. Thị trường mục tiêu Hiện nay, xu hướng ăn chay ở Việt Nam nói chung và người dân Sài Gòn nói riêng đang biểu hiện rõ hơn bao giờ hết. Ngày nay, món chay Việt Nam đã vượt khỏi biên độ tôn giáo trong tâm thức như vừa đề cập. Món chay hiện diện trong các tiệc chiêu đãi thực khách sang trọng của giới doanh nhân không hoàn toàn mang tính tôn giáo. Không còn gói gọn ở những bữa ăn chay kỳ của những bà mẹ quê nơi thôn dã, món chay Việt Nam ngày càng được thực khách quốc tế biết đến nhờ những tiệc buffet chay trang trọng giữa lòng Sài Gòn. Ăn chay đang trở thành một xu hướng mới của lối sống hiện đại. Theo số liệu của NYNAMI thu thập được từ Tổng cục thống kê dân số thành phố HCM là 90.493.352 người, chiếm 8,73% dân số của Việt Nam, mật độ dân số cao đạt khoảng 3.731 người/km2. Về thương mại, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh có một hệ thống trung tâm mua sắm, siêu thị, chợ đa dạng. Trong những thập niên gần đây, nhiều trung tâm thương mại hiện đại xuất hiện như Diamond Plaza, Vincom, Cresent Mall, Aeon Mall... Mức
  18. 18. 13 tiêu thụ của Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh cũng cao hơn nhiều so với các tỉnh khác của Việt Nam và gấp đôi thủ đô Hà Nội. Thu nhập của người dân thành phố tăng lên rõ rệt thể hiện qua tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế của thành phố trong các năm qua. Thu nhập bình quân của người dân thành phố năm 2016 đạt 5.131USD, bằng 2,5 lần so với bình quân đầu người cả nước, GDP bình quân đầu người khoảng 5.000 USD/người. Trong đó, tỷ trọng chi tiêu cho ăn uống tương đương với xấp xỉ 50,84% chi phí sinh hoạt. Tỷ lệ người ăn chay ước tính chiếm khoảng 15-20% dân số thành phố. Mọi người ăn chay theo các hình thức khác nhau, và rõ ràng với một tỷ lệ như vậy thì có thể thấy kinh doanh trong lĩnh vực này sẽ là một tiềm năng, khi mà xu hướng ăn chay vì sức khỏe, thẩm mỹ hay vì môi trường cũng đang đặc biệt được giới tri thức và văn nghệ sĩ ủng hộ, tiên phong đi đầu. Ngoài ra, theo bình chọn của trang web Expatify thì Việt Nam được xếp hạng thứ 3/10 quốc gia tốt nhất cho người ăn chay; như vậy có thể thấy món chay của Việt Nam không chỉ đang thu hút nhóm đối tượng người dân trong nước mà còn hấp dẫn các du khách nước ngoài. Khi mà lượng khách du lịch đến với Việt Nam ngày một đông thì cơ hội giới thiệu với các du khách về một nét ẩm thực chay nhiều màu sắc, phong vị mới lạ từ dân dã đến hiện tại có thể xem như một sự độc đáo khẳng định sự thu hút và gây ấn tượng đẹp trong mắt bạn bè du khách quốc tế. Theo ước tính thì số lượt khách trung bình của một quán chay bình thường dao động từ 100 đến 120 lượt khách một ngày. Với những quán có tên tuổi thì dao động từ 200 đến 250. Vào đợt cao điểm như ngày rằm, đầu tháng hay ngày lễ, tết thì số lượng có thể tăng lên gấp 3, 4 lần. Do đó, có thể thấy, mảng kinh doanh ẩm thực Chay sẽ là thị trường rất tiềm năng. 2.2.2. Định vị thị trường Thông qua tìm hiểu và đánh giá thì chúng tôi quyết định sẽ định vị cho nhà hàng dựa trên 2 tiêu chí là giá và chất lượng dịch vụ. Giá ở đây là chi phí trung bình một người phải bỏ ra để có một bữa ăn bình thường và đầy đủ chất gồm cơm, các món thịt, cá, món canh và đồ uống. Chất lượng dịch vụ là những tiện ích dịch vụ đem đến cho thực khách khi đến thưởng thức tại nhà hàng như phong cách phục vụ, thái độ của nhân viên, tiết mục biểu diễn,…
  19. 19. 14 Chiến lược định vị sẽ được thể hiện thông qua bản đồ định vị. Trục tung của Bản đồ biểu thị giá. Trục hoành của Bản đồ biểu thị chất lượng dịch vụ. 2.2.4. Slogan và logo Khẩu hiệu của Nhà hàng là “Vị tại tâm”. Khẩu hiệu này như muốn nhắn nhủ với thực khách rằng: ăn chay là để tâm hồn thanh tịnh, do đó thưởng thức các món ăn chay không chỉ bằng vị giác mà còn là cả bằng tất cả những giác quan để thưởng thức các món ăn chay. Thông qua đó, cũng phần nào giới thiệu được với thực khách không gian lý tưởng của “NYNAMI” – nơi yên tĩnh để cảm nhận hương vị các món chay. Biểu tượng cánh NYNAMI tựa cho sự tịnh tâm trong tâm trí cũng như tấm lòng từ bi của đức phật. Thoạt nhìn sơ lược ta có thể nhìn thấy được hình ảnh của
  2.2.5. Chiến lược truyền thông Để cạnh tranh, nhà hàng sẽ có những hình thức hoạt động nhằm nâng cao hình ảnh thông qua các hoạt động văn nghệ dân gian kết hợp ẩm thực ví dụ như khách hàng vừa thưởng thực thức ăn ngon vừa có thể nghe các nghệ sĩ biểu diễn nhạc cụ truyền thống như đàn bầu, sáo, trúc,… Nhà hàng có không gian mở để khách hàng có thể chiêm ngưỡng người đầu bếp trổ tài làm những món ăn dân tộc ngay trước mắt. Thực khách khi đến với nhà hàng còn được sống trong một không gian giản dị mà tinh tế, được tận hưởng những giây phút thoải mái và ấm cúng. a. Quảng bá: Xây dựng chiến lược quảng bá truyền thông cho nhà hàng, có biển biểu bắt mắt để lôi cuốn khách hàng : Xây dựng website riêng cho nhà hàng, nhằm giới thiệu những món ăn và không gian của nhà hàng, một phần là nơi để khách hàng đánh giá, đóng góp ý kiến cho nhà hàng. Địa chỉ trang web là senvang.com và senvang.com.vn. Trên trang web này chúng tôi sẽ để những thông tin về các món ăn,

