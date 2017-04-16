Animales y plantas en vía de extinción en Colombia

Colombia Animales en vía dee tinción Andrés Bedoya Tobón Sara Escobar Botero
Se tendrá en cuenta que una especie amenazada es aquella que ha sido declarada como tal por tra- tados o convenios interna...
Una especie está amenazada cuando sus poblaciones naturales se encuentran en riesgo de desaparecer por cumplir con alguno ...
ENen Peligro CRen Peligro crítico VUvulnerable Aquellas que están enfren- tando un riesgo de extin- ción extremadamente al...
ENCR VU 264 422112 19 6 49 invertebrados amenazadosplantas amenazadas 50 164 99 vertebrados amenazados En Peligro Vulnerab...
Se ve afectado por su caza, en lo que va corrido de este año fueron asesina- dos dos osos de an- teojos en el territorio c...
Manatí Tiene un proceso de reproducción lento. En el país hay caza indiscriminada de esta especie por su piel, carne y gra...
Rana Habita las selvas del Chocó y se encuentra amenaza- da por la minería ilegal y la tala de árboles.
Oso Es una especie que es apetecida para tener como mascota, por lo que ha aumentado el tráfico ilegal de esta.
En la actualidad se encuentra en pe- ligro por la desforestación del habi- tad donde habitan, lo que los obliga a traslada...
Guacamaya Está ave es apeteci- da por los colores de sus plumas, vive en bosques lluviosos y vive en grupos de hasta 30 gu...
PAlma En 47 años, el árbol nacional , el más alto en su especie a nivel mundial, podría extinguirse en el valle de Cocora,...
Comino Antes había comino crespo (Aniba perutilis) en todo el país, ahora solo quedan algunos árboles en cuatro departamen...
El abuso en la utilización de la cor- teza labrada para construcciones, corrales, cercos y canales, puentes e incluso casa...
Silvestre
CONCEPTO FORMA TEXTURA COLOR TIPOGRAFÍA Equilibrio natural Planeta en peligro Impacto ambiental Unión de especies RUSTIC I...
humanos
super humano ¡Super protector! SUPER AHORRADOR
antes de lo que espera- bamos Esta llegando el tiempo, el cuál todos sabían iba a llegar algún día... HOLA,TE QUEREMOS REC...
Reacciona plantas amenazadas Debemos empezar a pagar las deudas más dificiles de pagar. Las que no se pueden dejar para de...
Sólo hasta que se haya talado el último árbol, contaminado el último mar y muerto el último pez, el hombre entenderá que n...
Guacamaya 1 Oso perezoso Se ha documentado que algunos perezosos comen insectos, pequeños reptiles y aves como suplemento ...
humanos
Animales y plantas en vía de extinción en Colombia
  1. 1. Colombia Animales en vía dee tinción Andrés Bedoya Tobón Sara Escobar Botero
  2. 2. Se tendrá en cuenta que una especie amenazada es aquella que ha sido declarada como tal por tra- tados o convenios internacionales aprobados y rati- ficados por Colombia o haya sido declarada en alguna categoría de amenaza por el Ministerio de Ambiente y Desarrollo Sostenible. Artículo 2, Resolución N° 0192 de 2014
  3. 3. Una especie está amenazada cuando sus poblaciones naturales se encuentran en riesgo de desaparecer por cumplir con alguno o varios de los siguientes criterios: Rápida reducción en tamaño poblacional, Areal pequeño, fragmentado, en disminución o fluctuante, Población pequeña y en disminución, Población o areal muy pequeño, Análisis de viabilidad poblacional. Artículo 3, Resolución N° 0192 de 2014 1 2 3 4 5
  4. 4. ENen Peligro CRen Peligro crítico VUvulnerable Aquellas que están enfren- tando un riesgo de extin- ción extremadamente alto en estado de vida silvestre Aquellas que están enfren- tando un riesgo de extin- ción muy alto en estado de vida silvestre Aquellas que están en- frentando un riesgo de extinción alto en estado de vida silvestre
  5. 5. ENCR VU 264 422112 19 6 49 invertebrados amenazadosplantas amenazadas 50 164 99 vertebrados amenazados En Peligro Vulnerable En peligro crítico http://www.sibcolombia.net/biodiversidad-en-cifras/
  6. 6. Se ve afectado por su caza, en lo que va corrido de este año fueron asesina- dos dos osos de an- teojos en el territorio colombiano. oso de http://www.elespectador.com/noticias/medio-ambiente/especies-estan-via-de-extincion-colombia-galeria-623862
  7. 7. Manatí Tiene un proceso de reproducción lento. En el país hay caza indiscriminada de esta especie por su piel, carne y grasa. Sobreviven en las partes de los ríos donde hay mucha vegetación.
  8. 8. Rana Habita las selvas del Chocó y se encuentra amenaza- da por la minería ilegal y la tala de árboles.
  9. 9. Oso Es una especie que es apetecida para tener como mascota, por lo que ha aumentado el tráfico ilegal de esta.
  10. 10. En la actualidad se encuentra en pe- ligro por la desforestación del habi- tad donde habitan, lo que los obliga a trasladarse a otros espacios donde es difícil que sobrevivan.
  11. 11. Guacamaya Está ave es apeteci- da por los colores de sus plumas, vive en bosques lluviosos y vive en grupos de hasta 30 guacamayas
  12. 12. PAlma En 47 años, el árbol nacional , el más alto en su especie a nivel mundial, podría extinguirse en el valle de Cocora, Quindío, a causa de la ganadería, y de las tradiciones religiosas durante la semana santa.
  13. 13. Comino Antes había comino crespo (Aniba perutilis) en todo el país, ahora solo quedan algunos árboles en cuatro departamentos: Antioquia, Magdalena, Valle del Cauca y Amazonas. .Por las características y cualidades de su madera, el Comino crespo ha sido, histórica- mente, una de las especies de mayor demanda
  14. 14. El abuso en la utilización de la cor- teza labrada para construcciones, corrales, cercos y canales, puentes e incluso casas, pueden en pocos años acabar los bosques de caimo.
  15. 15. Es toda aquella folletería que sea propia de una com- pañía y que la represente. El brochure abarca desde trípticos publicitarios de un nuevo producto o servicio que su compañía ofrezca hasta las carpetas de pre- sentación de proyectos que circulan de manera interna o externa. Es decir, el brochure abarca casi todo el material impreso propio de una empresa y cada uno de los diferentes tipos de brochure debe ser diseñado de manera diferente.
  17. 17. sinergiasinergia
  18. 18. Silvestre
  19. 19. CONCEPTO FORMA TEXTURA COLOR TIPOGRAFÍA Equilibrio natural Planeta en peligro Impacto ambiental Unión de especies RUSTIC IMPACT CHINESE ROCKS Segoe Script
  20. 20. humanos
  21. 21. super humano ¡Super protector! SUPER AHORRADOR
  22. 22. antes de lo que espera- bamos Esta llegando el tiempo, el cuál todos sabían iba a llegar algún día... HOLA,TE QUEREMOS RECORDAR que... SABÍAS QUE: pe HAY HUMANOS QUE NO CREEN EN EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO
  23. 23. Reacciona plantas amenazadas Debemos empezar a pagar las deudas más dificiles de pagar. Las que no se pueden dejar para después...
  24. 24. Sólo hasta que se haya talado el último árbol, contaminado el último mar y muerto el último pez, el hombre entenderá que no se puede comer el dinero. se acabaron los plazos ¿CUÁL tú DECISIÓN? dejamos de matar por placer y pensamos en la tierra. te conviertirás facilmente en un: humano
  25. 25. Guacamaya 1 Oso perezoso Se ha documentado que algunos perezosos comen insectos, pequeños reptiles y aves como suplemento a su dieta. Los perezosos están completamente adaptados a la vida arborícola, desplazándose muy lentamente entre las ramas. 14 La guacamaya es poseedora de un iridiscente plumaje rojo. Parte de las plumas de las alas son de color azul, amarillo y en menor medida verde. La zona alrededor de los ojos es amarilla y su cara está salpicada de plumas blancas.
  26. 26. humanos

