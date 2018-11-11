Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRABAJO PRACTICO N°2 Instituto de Formación Técnica Superior n°23 Carrera: Turismo Sustentable Estudiante: Xiomara Ardila ...
SEGURIDAD INFORMATICA Previene y detecta el uso no autorizado de un sistema informático. Implica proteger contra intrusos ...
MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD • Asegurar la instalación de software legalmente adquirido. • Instalación de Suites antivirus. • Hard...
VIRUS Software que tiene por objetivo alterar el funcionamiento normal de cualquier tipo de dispositivo informático, sin e...
METODOS DE INFECCION • Mensajes dejados en redes sociales como Twitter o Facebook. • Archivos adjuntos en los mensajes de ...
ANTIVIRUS Programas que detectan o eliminan virus informáticos. consiguen bloquearlos, desinfectarlos, y realizan verifica...
HACKERS Persona que por sus avanzados conocimientos en el área descubre las debilidades de un computador o de una red info...
CRAKERS Considerado un “vandálico virtual”. Este utiliza sus conocimientos para invadir sistemas, descifrar claves y contr...
CLASES DE CRAKERS De sistemas: Alteraran el contenido de determinado software. Ciberpunks: Alteraran páginas webs. De crip...
BACK UP Es una copia de los datos originales que se realiza con el fin de disponer de un medio para recuperarlos en caso d...
Todos al aprovechar el uso de las redes informáticas , estamos expuestos no solo a la perdida de nuestros archivos o dispo...
  1. 1. TRABAJO PRACTICO N°2 Instituto de Formación Técnica Superior n°23 Carrera: Turismo Sustentable Estudiante: Xiomara Ardila Turno: Mañana Fecha: 09/11/18
  2. 2. SEGURIDAD INFORMATICA Previene y detecta el uso no autorizado de un sistema informático. Implica proteger contra intrusos el uso de nuestros recursos informáticos con intenciones maliciosas o con intención de obtener ganancias, incluso la posibilidad de acceder a ellos por accidente.
  3. 3. MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD • Asegurar la instalación de software legalmente adquirido. • Instalación de Suites antivirus. • Hardware y software cortafuegos (firewalls). • Uso de contraseñas complejas y grandes. • Cuidado con la ingeniería social (redes sociales). • Criptografía, especialmente la encriptación.
  4. 4. VIRUS Software que tiene por objetivo alterar el funcionamiento normal de cualquier tipo de dispositivo informático, sin el permiso o el conocimiento del usuario. Infectan otros archivos del sistema con la intensión de modificarlos para destruir de manera intencionada archivos o datos almacenados en un computador.
  5. 5. METODOS DE INFECCION • Mensajes dejados en redes sociales como Twitter o Facebook. • Archivos adjuntos en los mensajes de correo electrónico. • Sitios web sospechosos. • Insertar USBs DVDs o CDs con virus. • Descarga de aplicaciones o programas de internet. • Anuncios publicitarios falsos.
  6. 6. ANTIVIRUS Programas que detectan o eliminan virus informáticos. consiguen bloquearlos, desinfectarlos, y realizan verificaciones periódicas. Identifican virus a partir de “firmas”, patrones en archivos y comportamientos del ordenador o alteraciones no autorizadas en determinados archivos y áreas del sistema o disco rígido.
  7. 7. HACKERS Persona que por sus avanzados conocimientos en el área descubre las debilidades de un computador o de una red informática, capaz de realizar actividades desafiantes desde un ordenador. Ejercen el control a la hora de vulnerar sistemas, lo hacen para estudiar y fortalecer los fallos encontrados.
  8. 8. CRAKERS Considerado un “vandálico virtual”. Este utiliza sus conocimientos para invadir sistemas, descifrar claves y contraseñas de programas y algoritmos de encriptación ya sea para poder correr juegos sin un CD- ROM, o generar una clave de registro falsa para un determinado programa, robar datos personales, o cometer otros ilícitos informáticos.
  9. 9. CLASES DE CRAKERS De sistemas: Alteraran el contenido de determinado software. Ciberpunks: Alteraran páginas webs. De criptografía: Dedicados a la ruptura de esta. Piratas: Rompen los sistemas de protección y licencias de los diferentes softwars. Phreakers: Especialistas en atacar sistemas telefónicos, rastrear llamadas. Insiders: Trabajan dentro de una empresa a la que atacan desde dentro.
  10. 10. BACK UP Es una copia de los datos originales que se realiza con el fin de disponer de un medio para recuperarlos en caso de su pérdida. Guarda información histórica de forma más económica que los discos duros y además permite el traslado a ubicaciones distintas de la de los datos originales.
  11. 11. Todos al aprovechar el uso de las redes informáticas , estamos expuestos no solo a la perdida de nuestros archivos o dispositivos ,si no a la vulneración de nuestra integridad y seguridad, por eso es importante hacer uso de estas herramientas responsablemente. CONCLUSION

