May. 14, 2021

X Sister S1 Mandarin II Reading Quiz

Disclaimer: I have not watched the show in its entirety. Impressions from short videos or other people's comments. Language is based on Mandarin II's target vocab.

  1. 1. 1 X-sister 第一 季 j ì Season 1
  2. 2. 2 《浪 làng 姐 j i ě X-sister》是 中国的 Manguo 电视的一个 Variety Show 比赛。它 是 从 2020 年 6 月 12 日 到 9 月 4 日 的。 1. Is <X-sister> a competition? Circle the word(s) for your answer. How long was it on air? 在这个比赛里，30 个女 明 míng 星 xīng (有名的人，很有可能是电视、电影里的人) 来 比赛，然后 她们住在一起， 还有 一边学习唱歌一边学习跳舞，然后 perform。Audience 可以 给 这 30 个女明星们 vote。最后，7 个女明星 会 变成 一个新的 女 n ǚ 团 tuán (female idol group)。 2. What is <X-sister>? List as many details as you can find from the text above. (who, how many, what do they do, what happens in the show, what is the result) 这个 比赛 最特别的是：30 个女明星 都 比 30 岁 更大。跟 以前的 女团 不一 样，这 7 个人的 女团 会 是 中国 第一个 大 d à 龄 líng (old age) 的 女团。
  3. 3. 3 3. What is special about this show? Has there be a similar female idol group before? Circle the word(s) for your answer. 因为 《X-sister》很新很奇怪，所以 很多 audience 都来看这个比赛。 Audience 的喜爱 给了 女明星 很多人气和压力。 4. Why did audience come to watch the show? What are the effects of audience views? 有的(some) 女明星 唱歌跳舞的 能 néng 力 l ì (ability) 都 非常高； 有的 女明星 虽然 脸长得很 漂 piào 亮 liang (pretty)，但是 唱歌跳舞 都 很 难看；有的女明星 虽然 很努 力，但是 她们 跳舞跳得不好，唱歌也唱得普普通通；有的 女明星 常常 很 忙，所以 没 m é i 时 s h í 间 jiān 学习唱歌、跳舞和说唱；最后，变成 女团 不是 所有人的 梦想，所以 有的女明星 只是 在 这个 show 里 跟别人做朋友 和 让 audience 看 到她们。
  4. 4. 4 5. 5 types of participants are in the show, please describe them in detail. 虽然 《X-sister》有很多 controversies, 但是 它 赢了 2020 年 Weibo 最好的 Variety Show Award，所有的 30 个女明星 也 变得 更有人气 和 赢了 更多的 工作，比如说：Ning Jing 在《X-sisters》里 拿了 第一名，2021 年她 去了 《Chuang 2021》 做 老师。 6. Despite the controversies, <X-sister> brought many advantages for the participants. Please explain how the participants have benefited from the show. 7. Based on the context, what does 比如说 mean? Also, what was Ning Jing’s role in <X-sister> and <Chuang 2021>?
  5. 5. 5 8. After reading the entire introduction of <X-sister>, please find the phrases and patterns below in different passage and then identify them. 1) Transitional phrases: then, so, in the end/lastly, but, what’s the most special about this competition 2) Patterns: although…but…, do two things simultaneously, from…to…, comparative structures (structure marker, more, the most)

