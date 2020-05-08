Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
互动，网课的灵魂 吴萍 美国俄亥俄州哥伦布市哥伦布女子学校（私立，K-12) 现在我教：七年级、八年级、中文一、中文二 以前我教：八年级体验班，中文一到中文四
课程设置 Program Overview: https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/2019-parent- night-chinese-program-overview Course Resource Layou...
教学时间 • 80分钟 隔一天上一次课 • A—F 天，ACE，BDF天的课是一样的 • 班级平均人数8人 • 电脑设备齐全 • 在Zoom上实时上课，Google Classroom布置作业（每次课后30分 钟以内完成） • 一学年95个学时
网络工具 选择什么样的网络工具跟交朋友一样，很讲究缘分，用得顺手且满 足教学需要就可以了（老朋友和新朋友） 网课中我用到的科技工具 Zoom Break-out Room feature, Quizlet, Screencastify (Sub...
互动型的教学活动 网课创造的特殊条件和挑战（因地制宜，因材施教） • 学生在家，家里有兄弟姐妹（采访），家具（打开冰箱），不同 场地（方位，捉迷藏），各种物件（道具），照片，特殊的物品 （儿童时期的记忆，从儿童时期到现在的代表物品，人生里程碑）...
针对挑战的对策 教学活动设计重点 新，奇，变，动，猜 学生做
Routine activities (weekend chat, weather report, special person interview) Please Open Your Fridge to Final Cook-off The ...
细数网课游戏/活动视频 大家能通过点击标题链接看视频学习以下的网课活动，如果有附加 文档我把链接也放在这里了。 Sticky Note Ranking/Reviewing/Charade Hanzi Memory Write Which Is ...
我在这次网课中没做过，但是课堂上做过 的活动 Hot or Cold 大小声 Obstacles 路障（让玩的学生自己设立障碍，闭眼原地转五圈，其他看得 到的学生通过语音指导玩的学生通过路障并且拿到宝藏） One Word Story/Imag...
划重点 做活动和玩游戏并不是重点，重点是互动过程中自然产生的老师控 制的语言输入和学生能做到为交流的语言输出 通过做活动和游戏更加了解学生，让学生更加了解别的同学 很多活动的内容都可以稍加改变后用于以后的词汇（旧瓶装新酒） 更多的教学活动总结在...
需要继续努力的方面 中文听说读写的平衡 创造更自然的语言使用环境（不是套用公式来操练句型，而是真的 需要用句型和单词来表达想法） 坚持中文课的规则 保持快乐的教学心态和氛围，让学生快乐学汉语
结语 扎根学生 少即是多 循序渐进 时变常新
问题 • Email me: pwu@columbusschoolforgirls.org • 很多的活动在我的微信和脸书都实时分享了，还有slideshare里有 很多历年的材料，请老师们先去看看吧，很多东西不是一言两语 能讲清楚，您参考一下...
拜托了冰箱片段（作业，配套问题） • 郑恺的冰箱 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMEWjn0uNqE starting at 14:06 • 陈晓的冰箱 https://www.youtube.com/wat...
Interaction, the Soul of Online Classes for CLTA-NCR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Interaction, the Soul of Online Classes for CLTA-NCR

37 views

Published on

Webinar notes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Interaction, the Soul of Online Classes for CLTA-NCR

  1. 1. 互动，网课的灵魂 吴萍 美国俄亥俄州哥伦布市哥伦布女子学校（私立，K-12) 现在我教：七年级、八年级、中文一、中文二 以前我教：八年级体验班，中文一到中文四
  2. 2. 课程设置 Program Overview: https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/2019-parent- night-chinese-program-overview Course Resource Layout: https://www.tes.com/lessons/eTMgV7XNlg0IRg/2019-2020-chinese-i- s1 Vocab and Patterns: https://quizlet.com/pwu Self-created Teaching Materials: https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing Comprehensible Input Inspired Teaching: Meaningful materials for discussions, asking personalized questions, authentic interactions 通过 真是交流，更了解学生，让学生更了解自己，我们一起更了解这个 世界
  3. 3. 教学时间 • 80分钟 隔一天上一次课 • A—F 天，ACE，BDF天的课是一样的 • 班级平均人数8人 • 电脑设备齐全 • 在Zoom上实时上课，Google Classroom布置作业（每次课后30分 钟以内完成） • 一学年95个学时
  4. 4. 网络工具 选择什么样的网络工具跟交朋友一样，很讲究缘分，用得顺手且满 足教学需要就可以了（老朋友和新朋友） 网课中我用到的科技工具 Zoom Break-out Room feature, Quizlet, Screencastify (Submit), Nearpod, Gimkit, Lingt, Bingo Baker
  5. 5. 互动型的教学活动 网课创造的特殊条件和挑战（因地制宜，因材施教） • 学生在家，家里有兄弟姐妹（采访），家具（打开冰箱），不同 场地（方位，捉迷藏），各种物件（道具），照片，特殊的物品 （儿童时期的记忆，从儿童时期到现在的代表物品，人生里程碑） • 电脑的屏幕（屏幕虚拟走路，虚拟屏幕，截屏照片，屏幕方位） • 学生长时间在电脑前，怎么互动，怎么让学生动起来？（电脑活 动很难取得同样的效果） • 如何把平时课堂里的活动进行网络化改编？
  6. 6. 针对挑战的对策 教学活动设计重点 新，奇，变，动，猜 学生做
  7. 7. Routine activities (weekend chat, weather report, special person interview) Please Open Your Fridge to Final Cook-off The Screen Walk The Weather Personality Walking in the Weather What Do You See on Your Zoom Sibling Questionnaire Spot the Difference (student-created photos) The Store Discussion (guessing) Do These with Me (eg. Put yourself into a big bag) Virtual Hide-and-Seek Find ___ and _____(Scavenger hut) No Time Photo Freeze 没时间歌曲 Sticky Notes Review/Ranking Yes/No Signs Reading Virtual Background Picture Talk Padlet Stories Behind Photos Life Milestones Special Items Telephone Sentences with Read My Lips Artwork Cosplay Simon Says Letter Word Shout Crazy Sentences (for Chinese Word Order)
  8. 8. 细数网课游戏/活动视频 大家能通过点击标题链接看视频学习以下的网课活动，如果有附加 文档我把链接也放在这里了。 Sticky Note Ranking/Reviewing/Charade Hanzi Memory Write Which Is the Odd One? Tally/”Position” Statement Strange Art （头顶画画，闭着眼睛画画） Psychologist 心理家 Who is the Spy? 参考快乐大本营，谁是卧底游戏 Crazy Sentences and Letter Word Shout Special Person Interview
  9. 9. 我在这次网课中没做过，但是课堂上做过 的活动 Hot or Cold 大小声 Obstacles 路障（让玩的学生自己设立障碍，闭眼原地转五圈，其他看得 到的学生通过语音指导玩的学生通过路障并且拿到宝藏） One Word Story/Image （一个人说一个词连成故事） Can You Balance Them? 平衡游戏，灵感源自《不是你以为的世界》 Bull’s Eyes 123 Freeze 一二三木头人 Minute to Win It Games Trivia Family feud Mafia
  10. 10. 划重点 做活动和玩游戏并不是重点，重点是互动过程中自然产生的老师控 制的语言输入和学生能做到为交流的语言输出 通过做活动和游戏更加了解学生，让学生更加了解别的同学 很多活动的内容都可以稍加改变后用于以后的词汇（旧瓶装新酒） 更多的教学活动总结在 https://www.tes.com/lessons/Fn662YlE7_ZIUQ/
  11. 11. 需要继续努力的方面 中文听说读写的平衡 创造更自然的语言使用环境（不是套用公式来操练句型，而是真的 需要用句型和单词来表达想法） 坚持中文课的规则 保持快乐的教学心态和氛围，让学生快乐学汉语
  12. 12. 结语 扎根学生 少即是多 循序渐进 时变常新
  13. 13. 问题 • Email me: pwu@columbusschoolforgirls.org • 很多的活动在我的微信和脸书都实时分享了，还有slideshare里有 很多历年的材料，请老师们先去看看吧，很多东西不是一言两语 能讲清楚，您参考一下是否合适 • 教学活动，顺手合适开心最重要，别人的未必适合自己，一切都 基于您对学生的了解，跟学生的关系，还有学生之间的互动。祝 网课教学愉快！
  14. 14. 拜托了冰箱片段（作业，配套问题） • 郑恺的冰箱 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMEWjn0uNqE starting at 14:06 • 陈晓的冰箱 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GKQ19Hv4ck no • 魏晨的冰箱 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoBbF-7yASw • 沈梦辰冰箱藏黑丝 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLSh2AMpDNg • 王嘉尔的冰箱 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SobwlzN6q9s

×