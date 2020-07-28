Successfully reported this slideshow.
“可理解输入”引导下的 对外汉语课程设计 吴萍 pwu@columbusschoolforgirls.org 版权所有，请勿二次传播，多谢！ 反思总结，抛砖引玉 7/27/2020 1
教学法和理念 可理解输入启发的教学理念 可理解输入理论的话请大家去阅读Dr. Stephen Krashen的网站；一些 教学法的传统程序请阅读Blaine Ray的Fluency Through TPR Storytelling 和 Dr. ...
Comprehensible Input “We acquire language in one way, and only one way, when we understand messages (what people say, what...
常用的“可理解输入”课堂教学活动 •Classic TPR •TPRS (Story-asking) •Personalized Questions and Answers (PQA) •Picture talk •Movie/Clip tal...
可理解输入教学法的目标 Comprehensible Input Inspired Teaching: Meaningful materials for discussions, asking personalized questions, a...
课程设置 一学年95小时 7/27/2020 6
课程设置 项目简介: https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/2019-parent-night- chinese-program-overview 课程设计（仅供参考）： 中文一第一学期，中文一第二学期 中文二第一...
如何选择教学材料 • 目的：找到非常有趣的话题和内容，让学生听我问问题，并且有 心得和补充和想要根据自己的看法回答我的问题，还有针对别的 学生的回答进行补充 • 内容：投其所好，是否真实语料都可以（真实语料如何使用） • 如何寻找：微信圈的公众...
我的教学步骤 1.介绍词汇的含义（拼音，英文） 2. 根据目标词汇进行大量的语言输入（例如，a. 我指着词汇翻译问 学生问题，学生通过肢体语言来回复; b. 通过活动来使用词汇和跟 学生互动；c. 看图片/视频回答问题) 3. 记笔记来学习汉字...
故事还是单元？ • 初级更多的可理解输入教学法材料（故事），中级高级主题式单 元（教材/跟别的学科的联系） • 故事的写作套路（人物，地点/场景，时间，问题，情节反转，解 决方案） • 真实语料的提取精华和改写 • 故事的小窍门：字体，大小，空...
阅读材料（课文？） • 自制材料 https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing • 购买的故事书 • 网络故事书/阅读材料网站 （付费） 7/27/2020 11
故事书中的灵感 • 改写儿童故事书 7/27/2020 12
7/27/2020 13
7/27/2020 14
时事中有趣的故事 School/Community Events and Student Stories (From Jacio’s/Riders’ Birthday to Ameera’s Birthday Party) 7/27/2020 ...
7/27/2020 16
影视作品中的灵感 人在囧途 到 回家 的故事 最美的时光 到 爱情三角的故事 截图，阅读内容由简 入繁 7/27/2020 17
从“看视频讨论”到“看视频阅读” http://www.classtools.net/qwik slides/93_ZFE4aK https://www.slideshare.net/Wu Ping/snack-attack-writing- ...
学生故事 • 两个上传制作故事的网站 The Book Creator/Story Jumper • 我布置的写作项目 https://www.slideshare. net/WuPing/celebrity- story 7/27/2020 ...
文档细节 • 拼音 • 字体大小 (14-18) • 双倍行距 • 字体（楷体） • 词间距 • 段落加空间/嵌入 • 句子/段落前加数字 • 新词汇加图片注释 • 改变词汇颜色 7/27/2020 20
课堂教学 7/27/2020 21
教学内容 • 教什么：高频词汇语法，词汇语法的分配（既定教材怎么办？拆 分） • 教学流程：单词/语法----听说----阅读----写作 • 教学过程循序渐进，清楚为什么要学生做这个活动，这个活动提 供哪些语言输入，输出；从输入到输出是否给了...
教学演示 • 我（动作，声调大合唱） • 你 • 是（猜学生的/老师的/名人的名字，听声音猜名字）/不是（是不 是，声调练习） • 好，很好，马马虎虎 • 名字（小歌谣– 名字名字你叫什么名字？ 来自 《动感中文》） • 的 • 灵活地用限定的...
课堂管理 7/27/2020 24
灵魂 • 跟学生的关系 信任 帮助 成长 共同 公平 原则 机会 效率 沟通 • 一些小技巧 教室门口说密码 https://www.brycehedstrom.com/2017/whats-the-password-2 课堂口号 （OH-IO...
作业与考核 7/27/2020 26
作业（输入型作业居多） 听看 电视剧片段 Youtube视频 听说 Lingt问答 Quizlet录音听力 听读 Quizlet/Gimkit单词学习 录屏的小故事 小阅读（名人简历，正确与否） 故事/故事书（猜测结局，回答问题， 故事3-2-...
考核（听说读写综合+跟语言进步匹配） • 这个是我的来年一大目标 • 单词小考（看词语写拼音和英文） • 口语考评（对话，看图说故事） • 学期考核（课堂听力阅读，采访，故事写作） • Projects（自主项目）：写故事（制作故事书），自我介...
专项内容 7/27/2020 29
拼音汉字 • 一起，上来就教（拼音并不单独分开），手势（我很多都是自创或者 跟学生共同决定的，Terry Waltz的声调手势 http://terrywaltz.com/gestionary/） • 汉字入门 • 汉字时间（记笔记/介绍和复习...
声调练习（调节气氛） • 把声调形象化（扔盒子，扔椅子，从高处往地上跳） • 声调大合唱（你你你，我我我，你我我你 – 看我的手势；咖啡 feiiiiiii 借用唱歌的原则） • 偶尔绕口令和声音速度比赛 7/27/2020 31
汉字资源(我并不常用) • 粗眉仔/汉字字源 https://hanziyuan.net/ & 《汉字之道》 • 汉字笔顺 https://www.hanzi5.com/, Arch Chinese • 汉字根据声调加颜色 (Terry Wal...
语法 • 初级的语法本来就不多 • 墙上的语法句型，看到就指出，“随机语法 Pop-up Grammar” • 阅读强化 • 多次输入，大量洗脑，提前教学，早做铺垫 7/27/2020 33
阅读活动（阅读前-阅读中-阅读后） 课内 课后 阅读方式 录制故事（指着汉字，做动作） 加入动作 自由读 音乐（声效，配乐，翻译比赛） 总结故事 表演 猜测结局 看视频读 重新设计 阅读内容个体化/具象化 Quizlet填空 阅读理解活动（计时...
你不需要跟别人一样(TES演示） • 需要：很早就开始介绍这个词，你觉得下学年上课以前，学校需要 _______；小辩论：学校需要还是不需要____（某个讲座/特别课程）， 16岁的人需要不需要开车？美国大学需要不需要兄弟/姐妹会？ • 比（看...
• https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/rock-paper-scissors-chinese- narration • https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/little-boy-...
• https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/li-ziqi-resume-reading-chinese- celerity-story • https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/yan...
• https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/ss-41306760 你不需要跟别人 一样截图 • https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/you-dont-need-to-be-the-s...
写作 • 写作任务（看视频写作文，根据图片写作文，Qtalk磁铁和Story cubes 故事小方块，根据单词的创意作文，音乐作文） • 扫雷：一定要教学生怎么写 https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/snack-...
文化 • 大文化跟小文化 • 细微处每个单词汉字皆文化，宏观处衣食住行主题涵文化 • 特别的文化体验互动活动 古筝民乐（音乐课） 国画书法（艺术课）剪纸 武术太极舞蹈 烹饪聚餐点菜 中国超市寻宝 话剧合作（白蛇传/西游记） 主题讲座（商业，中国...
人在囧途 and 春节庆祝 • 人在囧途改编的回家故事 教学单元 • https://www.slideshare.net/WuPing/going-home-teaching-guide • https://www.slideshare.ne...
敦煌（十音去发现的视频） • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq59bvpCm8E • VANS联名品牌，VR和3D跟博物馆 “以物示人，以文化人。学习或者传承中国优秀文化，文化最核心 的东西更多是一种人类发展...
多元性，敏感性 • CLASS Webinar 偏见，雷区 (考虑到文化多元性的教学方式 Culturally sensitive teaching) • 教学中的例子：名字的含意（Say My Name)，两个妈妈/继父继母， What is...
科技工具 7/27/2020 44
恰到好处，贵在于精 • 截图解说 https://www.facebook.com/pingwu722/media_set?set=a.101637705 47970207&type=3 • 视频解说 • https://www.youtube...
2019年农历新年节目（此处暂停录制） • 主题 • 串场内容 • 互动环节 • 中西结合（求同存异） • 看视频 23:47（看视频的时候暂停录制） 7/27/2020 46
重新开始录制 你的课程，学生都懂吗？ 你的课程内容设计有语言交流的真实意义吗？ 每个学生都有参与感吗？ 在你的课堂，你快乐吗？ 你的学生快乐吗？ 你们一起的跟中文有关的记忆是什么？ 7/27/2020 47
资源 • 理论基础 http://www.sdkrashen.com/ • http://www.teawithbvp.com/ • https://www.brycehedstrom.com/wp-content/uploads/THE-RE...
讲义配套讲座 • 如果您对详情感兴趣 请付费观看右图的讲座 三个小时两场 • 欢迎给我留言和提问 • 我也为自己打广告了！ 7/27/2020 49
关于课堂活动设计 • 课堂活动也是一种考核 • 此次讲座并不侧重课堂活动的设计 因为那又是一场三个小时的讲座； 如果您感兴趣，可以参见右图。 7/27/2020 50
