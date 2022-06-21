Successfully reported this slideshow.

Spain Vs Germany German team was given a superstar's welcome for the World Cup win

Jun. 21, 2022
Spain Vs Germany: German team was given a superstar's welcome for the World Cup win

Spain Vs Germany: German team was given a superstar’s welcome for the World Cup win

Spain Vs Germany: German team was given a superstar's welcome for the World Cup win

  1. 1. Spain Vs Germany: German team was given a superstar’s welcome for the World Cup win “Football'scominghome”Proud Germanadmirers steal England'santhemas400,000 linesthe roadsof Berlintowelcome home their FIFA WorldCupheroes.Germanwinningsquad were givenalead's welcome astheyreturnedhome tocelebrate the nation's fourthchampionship,applauded by thousandsof football admirers liningthe roads. Football WorldCup2022 fansfromall overthe worldcan bookFootball WorldCupticketsfromour online platformsWorldWideTicketsandHospitality.com.Football fanscanbook Spain Vs Germany Tickets onour website atexclusivelydiscountedprices. An appraised 400,000 people packedthe 'fanmile infrontof Berlin'slandmarkBrandenburgGate to welcome home football coach JoachimLow’steamandthe award, whichreturnedtoGermany forthe firsttime in24 years. We're all Football WorldCupchampions!'Low toldthe crowd. Of course,it wasa longway tothe designation,andanamazingly toughone inthe end. But we're extremely happytobe here withthe followers now. Thousandsof Germanfansline the roads as the national football side makesitswaythroughthe crowdsto Berlin's milestoneBrandenburgGate inan open-toptruckto rejoice inwinningthe FIFA WorldCup.The teamclimbed ontoanopen-toptruck for the lastslice of the trip to the BrandenburgGate, crawlingitswayforwardthroughcheeringcrowds. Germanfans waitforthe playersduringtheirteam's conquestritual inBerlin.MatsHummels,Philipp Lahm, ErikDurm, BenediktHowedesandThomasMullerplay invisible guitarduringcelebrationstomark the squad's 2014 Brazil Football WorldCup triumphatthe 'fan mile'publicviewing region.MarioGotze,
  2. 2. the scorekeeperinthe 1-0winoverArgentinainthe final onSunday,was received withloudcheersby the sea of fanswavingblack,redand goldGermanyflags. MidfielderToni Kroosledthe crowdina chant of 'Miro Klose' an honourto experiencedperson striker MiroslavKlose,whose twogoalstookhis FIFA WorldCup score to 16 and made himthe competition's all-time leadingscorer. The team'splane toucheddownatBerlin'sTegel Airport inthe morningafter circlingoverthe 'fan mile'whichbythenhadbeen crowded forhours. Captain Philipp Lahm led the side off the aeroplane with the World Cup held upward CaptainPhilippLahmledthe side off the aeroplanewiththe awardheldupward,tocheersand responsesof 'Football'sComingHome'fromfanson the airport's watchingwalkway.He wasfollowedby midfielderBastianSchweinsteiger, wrappedinaGerman flagandsportinga plasterunderhisrighteye, the consequence of acut in the Football WorldCup Final onSunday. Formore to know about Football WorldCup Tickets Clickhere. From the airport,the side setoff fordowntownBerlininabus dyedwiththe yearsof Germany'sWorld Cup successes,before climbingaboardanopen-toptruckforthe last part of the trip to the Brandenburg Gate,inchingitsway forwardthroughcheeringcrowds. ThomasMullerliftsthe WorldCuptrophyasan estimated400,000 fanspack the fan mile infrontof Berlin'slandmarkBrandenburgGate. Manager JoachimLowtoldthe crowdwe're all world Cupwinners atthe winpartying.Football team ForwardLukas Podolski postedaselfie withSchweinsteigerandthe cup.He tweeted;thatthe Cupis in Berlin.Gotze,meanwhile,tweeted,wow,what'sgoingonhere ... AMAZING!The 'Fan Mile'startedfilling up hoursbefore the entrance of the squad,withsome waitingovernighttogeta place at the front.
  3. 3. We're all thrilledtosee whatitwill be like, Schweinsteigertold mediareporters.Thistime,thankGod, we have the cup withus. Itwill onlysinkinforus inthe nextfew years.The team'splane was late in Rio de Janeiroforabout an houraftera stuff truckhit the aircraftand damage to the paintworkhadto be examined.Germanyfansacrossthe worldhave been partyingsince the dramaticlast-gaspwinnerfrom Mario Gotze in the WorldCup final onSunday. The goal,whichcame inthe 113th minute of the game againstArgentina,ensuredGermanybecame WorldCup winnersforthe fourthtime followingtheir wins in1954, 1974 and 1990. The firsttime as a combined nation. MidfielderGotze,22, came on as an extrato netthe winner, monitoringthe ball with hischestbefore lobbingitintothe Argentinegoal,makingthe Germansthe firstEuropean side towin the Football WorldCupinSouth America. Followingthe successGermanygoalkeeperManuel Neuersaid,we're goingtocelebrate foratleastfive weeksnow. Atsome point, we'll stop rejoicingbutwe'll alwayskeep awakeningupwithasmile. After seeingoutthe endingmomentsof the game,the German side andtheirfans,bothbackin Germanyand inthe stadium,burstintowildcelebrationsasthe final whistleblew,while competitors Argentinalooked to be regrettingtheirmissed chances towinthe game earlierinthe game. Twitter released the figures for the Football World Cup ArgentinianstarLionel Messi lookedstunnedandclose totearsas the Germansmarkedtheirwin, annoyingthe ball overthe bar inthe last secondsof the game.The newspapercelebratedGermany's winwitha three-wordheadline inthe national colours of black,redandgoldthatread simply:'Itistrue,' while the magazine website recorded Germany'stitles:'1954. 1974. 1990. 2014!' For more to know aboutthe GermanyFootball WorldCup team click here. Germanspace travellerAlexanderGerstpraised the teamfromthe International Space Stationonits 'top act.' He chirped a picture of himself inaGerman sweaterwithanextrafourthstar as specialists on
  4. 4. stars, we alreadygotone. Meanwhile,ithasbeen exposedthenthatanamazing672 milliontweets were sentaboutthe WorldCup duringthe 32-day competition more thantwomillioneveryday. Twitterreleasedthe statistics justhoursbefore Germany's winningteamwere due toarrive inBerlin, anotheroccasion whichwaspredictedtohave the nation'sfootball fanstakingtosocial mediatoshare theirpartying.The most-tweeted-abouteventduringthe entirecompetition wasperhapsitsmost amazingthe 7-1 destruction of hostsBrazil byGermanyinthe firstsemi-final. That extraordinary resultcreatedaTwitterfrenzy,withmore than35.6 milliontweetsaboutthe game,a newTwitterrecordfor a single issue.The final itself gathered32.1milliontweets. The topfive most- tweeted instantsof the FootballWorldCupwere all aboutGermany,withthree comingduringthe win overBrazil. The instantthat had TwitteruserstweetingmostwaswhenGermanyfinallybeatArgentina inthe final,with618,725 tweetscomingeveryminute. Brazil star Neymar, hurtin hisnation's quarter-final winoverColombia,was the moststatedplayerof the competition,followedbyArgentina'smaestroMessi and,thankstothe now-infamousbitingcase, Uruguay's LuisSuarezin third. Twittersaidina blogaboutthe WorldCup,while thisisthe highest number, we've publicised relatedtoanoccasion. We are offeringFIFAWorldCupTickets football admirerscan getWorldCup Ticketsthroughour trusted online ticketingmarketplace.Worldwide ticketsandhospitalityis the mostreliable source tobook Football WorldCuptickets.Signupforthe latestTicketalert.

