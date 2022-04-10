Successfully reported this slideshow.

Qatar Football World Cup Doha hosts a glittering final draw ceremony with distinctly Qatari and Arab flavor

Apr. 10, 2022
Qatar Football World Cup Doha hosts a glittering final draw ceremony with distinctly Qatari and Arab flavor

Apr. 10, 2022
Qatar Football World Cup: Doha hosts a glittering final draw ceremony with distinctly Qatari and Arab flavor

Football World Cup 2022 fans from all over the world can book Football World Cup tickets from our online platforms WorldWideTicketsandHospitality.com Football fans can book Qatar Football World Cup Tickets on our website at exclusively discounted prices.

Qatar Football World Cup: Doha hosts a glittering final draw ceremony with distinctly Qatari and Arab flavor

  1. 1. Qatar Football World Cup: Doha hosts a glittering final draw ceremony with distinctly Qatari and Arab flavor The finalsof the FIFA World Cup 2022 took place duringa galaeventat the Doha Exhibitionand ConventionCenteronFridaynight.The eventwasattendedbyHisExcellencySheikhTamimbinHamad Al Thani,Amirof Qatar, whoaddressedFIFA PresidentGianni Infantino. Football WorldCup2022 fansfromall overthe worldcan bookFootball WorldCupticketsfromour online platformsWorldWideTicketsandHospitality.comFootballfanscan book Qatar Football WorldCup Tickets onour website atexclusivelydiscountedprices. Qatar Football WorldCupside hasbeendrawnintoGroup A withEcuador,Senegal,andthe Netherlands.The Maroonswill opentheircampaignatAl Bayt StadiumonNovember21where theywill face Ecuador. The nominationceremonywaspresentedbyaward-winningactorIdrisElba andbroadcasterReshmin Chowdhury.Assistantsforthe drawwere FIFA WorldCupchampionsCafuand Lothar Matthaus,as well as football starsAdel AhmedMalAllah,AliDaei,BoraMilutinovic,Jay-JayOkocha,RabahMadjer,and Tim Cahill. Theywere supportedbya managementteamthatincludedFIFA Women’sWorldCupchampionCarli Lloyd,football expert,andformerEnglandplayerJermaineJenas,andBritish-Jamaicansportspresenter SamanthaJohnson. Formore to knowabout Qatar WorldCup tickets Clickhere. Qatari andArab cultureswere shownthroughoutthe event, while the OfficialMascotand the firstfrom the Official Soundtrackwere bothunveiled. The OfficialMascot,La'eeb,visitedthe eventfromamascot verse.Partof the show'smascotis directedbyAhmedAl Baker,CEO,of Katara Studios,andwrittenby MohammedAl IbrahimandFahad Al Kuwari,bothmajorcontentproducersat Katara Studios.
  2. 2. An amazinglystunningfilmpresentsafictionalstoryof the originsof football. The one thatshows football isthe kindof informationthatisgivento people fromthe mascot-verse afactthat isconsistent withoursin whichall mascotscome from, allowingthe audience toknow more aboutthe real plane createdby people withtheirthoughtsanddreams. Shortlythereafter,the firstQatarFootball WorldCup 2022 Official Soundtrackwasreleased.Called Hayya Hayya BetterTogether,the songfeaturesQatari artistsAisha,Davido,andthe buddingTrinidad Cardonastar. One song expressesWorldCupvalues byrepresentingdifferentvoicesfromQatar,the UnitedStates,andAfricawitha message of unityandhope that will make iteasierforthe historic tournament. The exhibitionthenfeaturedaspecificQatari performance entitled JourneytoFiji.Thiswaslive audio and visual performance of Fijiantraditional artandtookthe audience onajourneytoexplore the origins of art, embeddedinatwistof modern, electronicmusic.
  3. 3. The sectionincludedvisualimagesof world-renownedbuildings.The playwascomposedbyFaisal Al Tamimi,a Qatari composerand expertontraditional music,andGregM. Johnson,andproducedbyAli Al Haddad,a Nahham art artist who recentlywonthe KataraNahhamart competition,andthe band. Lejbilat. Thiswas followedbythe appearance of Sherihan,one of the mostfamousactorsand actressesinthe Arab worldwhodeliveredanunexpected,poignant,andmovingspeechrespectingthe personalvalues of the sportpromotedbyfootball. Alsoworthnotingisthe factthat the costumeswornbythe female presenterswere designedbyQatari designerWadhaAl Hajri,whointroducedthe label Wadhain2010. We are offeringFIFA WorldCup2022 HospitalityTicketsadmirerscanget Football WorldCup Final Tickets throughour trustedonline ticketing marketplace worldwide ticketsandhospitalityisthe most reliable source tobookWorldCupticketsandFootball WorldCupPackages.Signupfor the latestTickets alert.

