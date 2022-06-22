Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 22, 2022
World Cup: One-night stands will be illegal at the Qatar Football World Cup

  1. 1. World Cup: One-night stands will be illegal at the Qatar Football World Cup Anyextramarital sexual meetingthattakesplace inQatar during the Qatar Football WorldCup could resultina seven-yearjail verdict.Itisthe firsttime that a Football WorldCuphas beenheldinaGulf state,whichmeansthere are some cultural changes thatmany viewers maystruggle toadaptto. Qatar World Cupfansfrom all overthe worldcan bookFootball WorldCupticketsfromour online platformsWorldWideTicketsandHospitality.com.Football fanscanbook Qatar Football WorldCup Tickets onour website atexclusivelydiscountedprices. Qatar's Supreme Committee(SC) supposed inastatementthat"Qataris a traditional countryandpublic displaysof fondness frownuponirrespective of sexualorientation". The DailyStar now intelligences thatthere isgrowingconcernfromUK law application aboutthe option of Britishfansfacingstiff penaltiesfordoingthingsthattheywouldnotthinktwice about. Sex isvery much off the menu, exceptyouare comingas a husbandandwife side,apolice source toldthe Daily Star. There certainlywill be noone-nightstandsatthistournament Football WorldCup.There will be no revelry atall. Everybody needstokeeptheirheadsaboutthemunlesstheywanttoriskbeing wedgedin prison. There isa sex ban inplace at thisyear's Football WorldCupforthe firsttime.Followers needto be prepared.
  2. 2. Concernfor LGTBIQ+ visitors to Qatar Football WorldCup NasserAl-Khater,chairmanof Qatar's Qatar Football WorldCuporganizingcommittee,has supposed that all Football WorldCupattendeeswill be safe irrespectiveof theirsexual locationorculture. In December2021 Al-Khaterdidsettlethathomosexualityisnot allowable inthe emirate, thenpromises that LGTBIQ+ followers willhave the righttotravel tothe countryand attend games. "Qatar and the regionare a lotmore traditional,"Al-KhatertoldCNN. Andthisis whatwe ask followers toreverence.Andwe're sure that followers willrespectthat. We esteemdifferentculturesandwe imagineotherculturestorespectours.Qatarisa tolerantcountry.It's a welcomingcountry.It'sa hospitable country.
  3. 3. Football WorldCupfans couldbe jailedfor sevenyears if they have a one-night standin Qatar A police insidersupposed there will be noone-nightstands atthe tournamentinQatar,where sex outdoorof marriage isillegal andcarriesaprison period of upto sevenyears. Qatar Football WorldCupfollowers have beenwarnedtheycouldface uptosevenyearsinjail for havinga one-nightstandduringthe tournamentFootball WorldCup inQatar.Sex outside of marriage is illegal inthe Muslim-majoritycountry, irrespectiveof the contextorwhoit isbetween. UK law application workershave spokenconcernsoverfans'awarenessof the nation'slawsand customs, urgingBritsto be prepared.A police insidertoldthe DailyStar:Sex isverymuchoff the menu, exceptyouare comingas a husbandandwife side.There definitelywillbe noone-nightstandsatthis tournamentFootball WorldCup.
  4. 4. There will be no revelry atall.Everyone needstokeeptheirheadsaboutthem, excepttheywanttorisk beingstuckinprison. There isessentiallyasex baninplace at thisyear’sWorldCup for the firsttime. Followers needtobe ready.Same-sexintercourse isalsoillegal inQatarandcan leadto prisontime. A man andwomanlivingtogetherwhile theyare notmarriedcanleadto arrest,alongside public displaysof care.The source added: The drinkandparty culture after matches,whichisthe normin most places,is severelyprohibited.
  5. 5. Withvery severe andscary costs if youare caught.There is a sense thiscouldbe a verybad tournament indeedforfollowers.The warningcomesafteraseniorofficial demanded fansmayhave rainbow flags, symbolizingthe gay-rightsmovement, removed bysecurityduringthe tournament QatarFootball World Cup nextyear. For Football WorldCup tickets visitoursite. “Major General AbdulazizAbdullahAl Ansari chairmanof the National CounterterrorismCommitteeof Qatar supposed:If he a followerelevatedthe rainbow flagandItook itfrom him, it’snotbecause I want to take it,to insulthim, thentoprotecthim”. Equally,same-sex intercourseis forbidden underthe PenalCode 2004 and couldalsoleadto a prison stay of alike length. Thiswasbackedupbya police insiderwhotoldthe DailyStar:Sex isverymuchoff the menuunlessyouare pendingasa husbandand wife team.There certainly willbe noone-night standsat thistournament Football WorldCup. There will be no revelry atall. Everybody needstokeeptheirheadsaboutthem, excepttheywanttorisk beingstuckinprison. Football WorldCupfollowers couldbe punished withuptosevenyearsbehind bars if they're caughthavinga one-nightstandinQatar. As the Middle Easterncountrypreparesforthis year'sfootball event,asisthe case withany host, guestswill needtobe aware of the customsand laws of the region.
  6. 6. Andone such lawis thatit's forbidden tohave sex outside of marriage. Thenwhile somereportsstate the sentence isgenerallyayearbehindbars,non-profitHumanDignityTruststatesitcan be upto seven. "Asif it’snotme,somebodyelse abouthimmightattack(him).Icannot assure the behaviourof the whole people.AndIwill tellhim: Please,noneedto increase thatflagatthispoint." In March, Englandcaptain Harry Kane made it clearthat GarethSouthgate'steamwill seektoraise awareness of humanrightsissuessurroundingthe QatarFootball WorldCup.
  7. 7. Kane supposed:"Asanationwe want our fansto enjoythe tournament FootballWorldCup asmuch as we confidently enjoythe tournament.Andwe wantthemtofeel safe andfree towatchthe matches howtheyplease andact howtheywant to turn." The Foreign,CommonwealthandDevelopmentOffice supposed itwill be issuingpractical advice and tipsto followers aheadof the Qatar Football WorldCup. Any followers consideringtravel tothe tournamentshouldreadthe QatarWorld CupTravel Advice,andsignupfor email alarmsto stayup to date on the latestinformation,the department supposed. We are offeringFIFA WorldCupHospitalityTicketsfootballadmirerscangetFIFAWorldCup Tickets throughour trustedonline ticketingmarketplace.Worldwideticketsandhospitalityare the most reliable source tobookFootball WorldCuptickets.Signupforthe latestTicketalert.

