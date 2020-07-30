Here is a list of top 10 destinations in Thailand in 2020. Thailand is one of the most fascinating tourist locations in Southeast Asia. Thailand is world-famous for its spa massages, beaches, Thai festivals, Thai food, Thai climate, Thai cost of accommodation, Thai culture, beach locations, wildlife, water sports and shopping. To know more about the top 10 destinations in Thailand, and why each of these ideals for you, do checkout: World Travel Magazine.