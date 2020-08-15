Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PUBG MOBILE 0.19.0 Mobile Tablet (PUBGM) is intended for official tablets from the Tablet PC platform. PUBG Mobile (PUBGMOBILE) is an online fighting game with transparent features developed by Tencent Games. An excellent human game that involves more than a hundred battles, the loser of the last battle. Successful preservation is very important. Others have screen experience. It is said that the game needs to play PUBG Mobile on Loop PC to get the help that follows. * Use mouse and keyboard to respond quickly and accurately. Like other FPS games, PUBG players should play ordinary games on PC. So, Engine is also a concept game — I make sure players shoot better, and it’s committed to improving the efficiency and cleanliness of the game. 2 2K resolution, 3A graphics book support. If you have PBBG. If you want to participate in “Battle Royale” on a mobile device, Gameloop can finalize your identity among players in addition to which players will also receive information about the implementation of the plan and Poo Nana. Tools with fewer and fewer commands. 2 GB RAM. Again, the focus is not necessarily on the quality of the utility. Gameloop solves these problems and reduces the need for players to play FPS on PC without worrying about power issues and low-level issues. * Special tax rate. With tracking capabilities and geographic surveillance, Game Loop provides a unique and unmatched solution for gamers and gamers, allowing gamers to reach truly secure gamers.
  2. 2. Erangel 2.0 Compared to the more expensive PUBG mobile network, the new Erangel is more environmentally friendly. In particular, it is allowed to include many variations in the form of the bases. For player convenience, this new Erangel 2.0 card can use the weapons and vehicles on the card, regardless of the player. According to a secret announcement from PUBG Mobile since its first release in January this year, Erangel 2.0 has been highly appreciated by gamers. Here the player can create a circle in a certain place. I think the redesigned Erangel 2.0 will enhance your gaming experience on PUBG mobile. Map information: In addition to these additions, a spare pass was recently released. Players will not only receive PUBG mobile loyalty cards, but the KBZ shooting series will also receive new and beautiful skins. In addition, a new "12" number is added to the robot's skin, which fits well with the "anniversary" theme. More updates will be posted soon in PUBG's mobile update post. For more information, visit our site or visit the Game Center page to play other games like PUBG MOBILE. TDM
  3. 3. The new TDM map is a real skill group game for PUBG football players, which has been released in PUBG Mobile with 1.16.5 sound. Players can choose various tools and equipment on this map. Three months ago, Tennessee received this card from Reddit’s PUBGM player to collect information about events and locations. Therefore, if you upgrade the TDM map, you can collect a lot of player results. Game Information PUBG Mobile on PC For those who want to use a keyboard and mouse to control the game, it is very useful to use LDPlayer to play PUBG Mobile on a computer. Players do not need to use a mobile device but may have a higher version of PUBG on a large computer screen. Even though PUBG Mobile is aimed at mobile users, there are still many reasons why users want to download PUBG Mobile to a computer. Best Android Emulator for PUBG Mobile LDPlayer is optimized for PUBG mobile and the fastest emulator to run PUBGM on Windows. Enable high frame rate mode and disable mouse acceleration to improve game accuracy and performance.
  4. 4. Additionally, the standard PUBG mobile keyboard mapping mode is set to LDPlayer, allowing players to enter the game immediately after downloading PUBGM to a computer. Recommend computer requirements for PUBGM Intel or AMD k86 / k86_64 processor Windows KSP KSP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10 Windows DirectX 11 graphics driver Memory: 8 GB Processor: Intel i5 7500 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTKS 750 Ti Storage space: at least 36 GB Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-k / AMD-V) brought to life in biographies Best settings PUBG Mobile on PC
  5. 5. Android LDPlayer Emulator Settings (enabled) 1. Set CPU and RAM higher 2. Select the right manufacturer and model 3. Change the mobile PUBG resolution to 1080P 4. Open keyboard layout and switch to "2K default" or "2K RClick target". PUBG mobile game settings (high performance) 1. Select a card list 2. Adjust the speed limit Disable anti-aliasing 4. Turn off the automatic graphics setting 5. Clean the top of the fire
  6. 6. 6. Lean Mode: Click 7. Select the top and open the dimensions 8. Size off: Click 9.Control: Third control (scroll left, scroll right) 10. Turn on the joystick Frequently asked questions about the PUBG Mobile version for computers The Android emulator is used to keep Android apps/games running safely on your computer and will not prevent your PUBGM account from using the emulator. LDPlayer is simply one of the best emulators out there. Are you only playing PUBG mobile on your computer? To ensure fair play, PUBG Corp has stated that players only compete with each other on emulators, not with players on mobile devices.
  7. 7. Why can't PUBG Mobile run on the emulator? If you can't play the mobile version of PUBG on LDPlayer, don't panic. There may be a problem with the emulator or computer settings. You can report your problem on the official LDPlayer Facebook page, and the staff will help you.

