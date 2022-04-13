Successfully reported this slideshow.

How to Use Social Media to Outplay Your Competition & Win New Customers (+Snapchat Guest)

Apr. 13, 2022
How to Use Social Media to Outplay Your Competition & Win New Customers (+Snapchat Guest)

Apr. 13, 2022
Marketing

Social media is a game – each site has its own playbook and cheat codes, and you can’t use the platforms aimlessly if you want to win more leads and customers!
Since each site is different, how does your business outmaneuver the competition in a space that seems so familiar?

Check out these webinar slides as we break down the winning elements of each social media network including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, PLUS a special Snapchat guest to cover it all.

How to Use Social Media to Outplay Your Competition & Win New Customers (+Snapchat Guest)

  1. 1. How to Use Social Media to Outplay Your Competition & Win New Customers (+Snapchat Guest)
  2. 2. LOCALiQ is an all-in-one marketing platform to help you find, convert and keep customers. PROPRIETARY MARKETING TECHNOLOGY Our platform runs on optimization technology and AI (informed by data from 1M+ LOCALiQ campaigns!) that you can’t find anywhere else. That means unmatched ROI for your business. FREE TOOLS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS Wondering how your current online footprint stacks up to that of your competitors’? Want to identify growth areas based on customer calls? We can help with that – for free. MORE TIME TO FOCUS ON RUNNING YOUR BUSINESS Our experts manage your entire marketing strategy for you, using vertical expertise to implement innovative campaigns. And don’t worry – you’ll have insight into all your progress and can manage new leads 24/7. How exactly do we help small businesses grow and thrive? Meet
  3. 3. Follow Us!
  4. 4. Susie Marino • Content Marketing Specialist | LOCALiQ • Digital Marketing Consultant | WordStream • Based in Boston @SusieMarinoPPC /in/susie-marino129/
  5. 5. Ashley Brown • Award-winning Digital Marketing Consultant • Helping local and national businesses harness the power of online marketing to drive revenue for almost 10 years • Division I NCAA rower • Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in/ashleyjoybrown/
  6. 6. Mark Muldowney • Head of Global Business Expansion, Americas. at Snap Inc. • Oversees sales partnerships for Snap in the US, Canada, and Latam. • Passionate about finding new customers for local businesses through innovative products. • Based in San Francisco, CA in/muldowney/
  7. 7. AGENDA • Setting the Social Stage • The Most Popular Social Media Platforms • Meet the Social Platforms • Snapchat Guest
  8. 8. Setting the Social Stage
  9. 9. At the end of the day, we’re all consumers just scrolling our phones.
  10. 10. of marketers have seen So, what are they doing right? of customers engage with brands on social media, BUT not all social media platforms are designed for this use case. 80% Source: NobelBiz, Buffer 70% positive results from social media marketing.
  11. 11. The Modern Consumer Journey Snapchat
  12. 12. The Most Popular Social Media Platforms
  13. 13. The Most Popular Social Media Networks Worldwide By monthly active users (in millions) 2.91B 557M 310M 1.478B 436M
  14. 14. Top 5 Social Media Goals Increase your reach Gain new followers Improve audience engagement Drive more website traffic Generate quality leads No matter the platform…
  15. 15. Meet The Social Platforms
  16. 16. Facebook, 25-34 + Boomers Loves photos & links, information and live video. STRATEGIES Local marketing Advertising Relationship Building INDUSTRIES Beauty/fitness Jobs/education Employment/job training Healthcare Restaurants Finance GOAL ACTION Increase reach via advertising Increase engagement with video content, remember most watch without audio
  17. 17. Instagram, 18-24, 25-34 + Millennials Loves inspiration & adventure, questions/polls STRATEGIES Ecommerce Organic engagement Influencer INDUSTRIES Higher ed Sports teams Nonprofits Technology Consumer goods Office supplies GOAL ACTION Increase followers and drive leads with contests Drive website traffic by showcasing specific products and brands Increase reach with hashtags
  18. 18. Twitter, 25-34, 35-49 + educated & wealthy Loves news, discussion & humor STRATEGIES Customer service Male demographic INDUSTRIES Higher ed Sports teams Food & beverage Alcohol Financial services Healthcare communication GOAL ACTION Increase your reach by engaging in industry-related conversations and sharing industry news Increase engagement with images as they get 128% more retweets than video
  19. 19. LinkedIn, 46-55 + professional Loves long-form content and core values STRATEGIES B2B Organic engagement International INDUSTRIES Hospital/healthcare IT Construction Public admin Retail Manufacturing GOAL ACTION Increase engagement with longform articles Gain followers by focusing on core values and leadership, inspirational and community- building content
  20. 20. TikTok, 10-19 + Females (60%) Loves entertainment, humor & challenges STRATEGIES Influencer marketing INDUSTRIES Entertainment FM consumer goods Interior design Fitness & Sports Beauty, art, fashion, jewelry GOAL ACTION Increase reach by partnering with local influencers Drive website traffic with simple messaging and clear call to action Increase engagement with fun and entertaining content
  21. 21. Snapchat, 13-34 + Teens, Gen Z Loves silly, feel-good & trends STRATEGIES Video ads Location-based marketing App marketing INDUSTRIES Schools/college Gyms Salons Restaurants Concerts GOAL ACTION Drive website traffic with location-based marketing Increase engagement with feel-good video content that leverages audio Driving quality leads using swipe-to-call
  22. 22. Win New Customers on Snapchat
  23. 23. C O N F I D E N T I A L Win New Customers on Snapchat 2022
  24. 24. C O N F I D E N T I A L The Snapchat Audience
  25. 25. C O N F I D E N T I A L Global Master Narrative 25 Talking With Pictures > Text C O N F I D E N T I A L JESSICA Hey! Wish you were here with me and Julie. The weahter’s Hey! Wish you were here with me and Julie. The weather’s so nice that we randomly decided to go to the park and have a little picnic. Come through if you can! • Quicker • More Fun • No typos • Richer context
  26. 26. 26 THE SNAPCHAT GENERATION | STRENGTH IN VULNERABILITY A heavily selected and filtered view of the highlights of life From guarded To real Presenting the best version of yourself Exploring and embracing your true self THE SNAPCHAT GENERATION IDENTITY Snapchatters open the app 30+ times daily
  27. 27. C O N F I D E N T I A L 319M Daily Active Users1 5B Snaps per Day2 1 Snap Inc. internal data Q3 2021. 2 Snap Inc. internal data Q4 2020. See Snap Inc. public filings with the SEC. 97M North America DAU1
  28. 28. Strong Momentum Growth in Daily Active Users (Millions) Snap Inc. Investor Relations 2017–2021. 153 158 178 186 210 249 238 203 188 173 187 186 218 229 190 191 166 2017 2018 2019 2020 280 2021 293 306 265 319 C O N F I D E N T I A L
  29. 29. C O N F I D E N T I A L Snapchat reaches 3 out of every 4 13-34 year olds in the US Snap Inc. internal data
  30. 30. C O N F I D E N T I A L Advertising on Snapchat
  31. 31. C O N F I D E N T I A L 31 Awareness By advertising on Snapchat, you can reach any objective: Performance Consideration
  32. 32. Snap Inc. internal data Q1 2020. C O N F I D E N T I A L of Snapchat’s business is direct response.
  33. 33. C O N F I D E N T I A L 33 Bev C O N F I D E N T I A L Bev, a canned wine maker, leveraged Snapchat to engage with their audience and drive sales. Despite launching their first campaign with a small budget, Bev was able to quickly achieve massive ROI on Snapchat.
  34. 34. C O N F I D E N T I A L 34 Single Image or Video Ads Single Image or Video Ads run between Stories posted by your friends. Snapchatters can tap the call to action at the bottom to explore more - make purchases, download apps, submit lead generation forms, and more. Best for: highlighting your best sellers, new products, or limited-time sales.
  35. 35. C O N F I D E N T I A L Options for User Actions on SMB Ads Snapchat is built for your business.
  36. 36. C O N F I D E N T I A L Calling is a very important contact point in the customer journey. In many cases they want to be able reach out directly to the advertiser via a phone call immediately after seeing communication. Calling helps consumers: • Quickly get answers • Get info that a website or app doesn’t provide • Set Appointments • Make Purchases Options for Actions Swipe to Call
  37. 37. C O N F I D E N T I A L Options for Actions Native Leads Form Best for: • Users who want to learn more (community colleges, medical procedures) • Contests • Bigger purchases with a longer sales cycle (auto, financial)
  38. 38. 38 SMB Creative Examples Products clearly shown Value prop clear Options for user to take action
  39. 39. 39 Case Study - TRUFF Hot Sauce TRUFF used Snapchat’s goal-based bidding to optimize for online purchases. This allowed for a 30% reduction in cost per purchase compared to other publishers.
  40. 40. C O N F I D E N T I A L 40 C O N F I D E N T I A L KPIs Lead Generation Drive Online Sales Increase # of Calls Sign-up Optimization Strategy Store Visit Radius Targeting + Footprints Pixel Lead Confirmation Pixel Purchase Swipe to Call Pixel Lead Confirmation Custom Tactics for Every Marketing Goal And many more!
  41. 41. C O N F I D E N T I A L Accelerate your growth with Snapchat!
  42. 42. Final Thoughts
  43. 43. KEY TAKEAWAYS #1 #2 Don’t disregard a certain platform. Your audience could be there, and you don’t even know it! Pick a goal! No matter the platform, your goal should be one of five common goals THEN pick your platform. #3 Be an early adopter marketer (Snapchat, TikTok). Go where the opportunity is and the space is less crowded.
  44. 44. THANK YOU

