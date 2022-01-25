Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is a White Paper?

Jan. 25, 2022
Check Out What is a White Paper?



  1. 1. What Is A White Paper?
  2. 2. White Paper • A white paper can be a very effective format to connect with your target market and build credibility. • If you’re considering using a white paper for B2B marketing, this short guide covers the basics of business white papers and how they are used. 2
  3. 3. • The term originated with the British government, and many people think that the first one was commissioned by Winston Churchill in 1922. • In government settings, white papers present proposed government policies and often invite feedback before the policy is implemented or legislation is introduced. 3 Why Is It Called White Paper?
  4. 4. • In the early 1990s, businesses started creating white papers (sometimes spelled whitepaper) as a way to sell promote their products and services. • This is not done with a hard sales approach (as you might find in a brochure, landing page on a website or other sales pitches) but positions the business as a subject matter expert. • As part of a marketing strategy, it can be used as a marketing tool to generate leads, with the ultimate goal of winning new customers. 4
  5. 5. 5 Types of White Papers
  6. 6. Characteristic/Backgrounder • this provides an in-depth overview of the features and benefits of certain products or services, and is targeted at B2B buyers near the bottom of the sales funnel. • It includes a factual description of the product or service benefits and supports a company’s position as a leader in its field. • While it has a more sales-focused approach than the other types of papers, it should be low-key and avoid hype. 6
  7. 7. Numbered/List • this type of publication provides a number set of points, tips, questions and answers about a challenge. • Its approach is lighter and livelier and is aimed at attracting attention with provocative views. • This approach is most effective to engage prospective customers during a complex sale to cast fear, uncertainty and doubt on competing solutions. 7
  8. 8. Problem Solution • this type of whitepaper includes facts and logic to present a new solution to the customer’s problem. It’s aimed at B2B purchasers near the top of the sales funnel. • As an industry white paper, it has a broad focus on an industry-wide problem. Unlike the Characteristic/Backgrounder, it doesn’t focus on the particular products or services that the business offers. • Usually, this is done at the end with a call to action to get in touch to learn more. 8
  9. 9. 9 • Whatever style you choose, it’s best to keep it as simple as possible and clearly summarise the points you are making, including key takeaways. • In addition to effective white paper writing, you will also want to ensure that it’s visually appealing. • This includes using your brand colours and getting it professionally designed (not a simple Word document).
  10. 10. 10 Check These Out: • Word Nerds provides copywriting, business writing, speech writing, proofreading and editing services to businesses of all sizes, government departments and educational institutions. • We have created and improved content for over 700 organizations in Australia and beyond since 2004. • We deliver outstanding results for a vast variety of audiences, industries and documents. • For more info about white paper writing services Australia Check out: https://www.word-nerds.com.au

×