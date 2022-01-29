Successfully reported this slideshow.
Become a Trader in 20 Minutes

Jan. 29, 2022
How to become a stock trader?-A complete guideline.
People choose the stock trader career path for many reasons. Some enjoy working in a fast-paced environment where the work is constantly changing, while others enjoy taking risks and seeing them pay off. If you have ever thought about becoming a stock trader, it can b a lucrative career path. This will explain what a stock trader does and how to become one.

  1. 1. Become a Trader
  2. 2. ✓ STOCK MARKET FOR DUMMIES ✓ OPTIONS FOR DUMMIES ✓ SIMPLE DEFINITIONS….FOR DUMMIES ✓ THE RECIPE FOR PATTERN DISCOVERY ✓ GRAPHS ORIENTATION. Okay, okay…for dummies. ✓ OVERPAID CHAT-BOX COACHES… Yeah, we beefed up the premium customer service with real 20-Minute Traders that each have over a year experience with the system. Just hit the chat box and get ACTUAL expert assistance. ✓ 28 LESSONS ✓ 3.5 HOURS OF VIDEO CONTENT There’s REALLY no course even similar. Not even close. This system is based on no existing methods, only on one teacher stumbling across a hack, perfecting it, instructing hundreds of others who nailed it themselves. And then recording it for others. You won’t be learning about deltas and candles and … other things dummies don’t want anything to do with. Snobs like us want our meals on a silver platter. "Don’t make me raise hens and chop wood! I’m a snob!" Plus, it’s…49 bucks…with a money back guarantee. You can try it. If you don’t like it, what’s to lose? Do I really need this? No. Aren’t you listening? It’s a service that’s available if you want it. No presh. Do people do well with this? Check some testimonials. What will I get on the course? Well we put the whole curriculum right over there ⬅ so you can see for yourself! What is In It? What makes this unique?
  3. 3. ▶ Juan's Testimonial Business Consultant ▶ You will see all the steps of the 20-Minute Trader® System in action.
  4. 4. $39 Included For FREE Call Options are abstract. Everyone tries to use analogies to explain them. Some take weeks to really get it. Want the easy approach? The Best Tutorial on Call Options is included in the Master Class for FREE. Start Now Graph Analysis for Pattern Spotters $39 Included for FREE The full pattern spotters course is included in the Master Class for FREE. Start Now Pro Tip Guide to Setting Up Your Account $19 Included for FREE All the settings, all the buttons to push, spelled out, made easy... for dummies and snobs. FREE in the Master Class.
  5. 5. Start Now How I Never Lose Money Addendum Course $14 Included Find out how 20-Minute Traders® have dealt with the inevitable matter of getting stuck in the market with lowered values on their securities, and used scienti몭c and mathematically exact formulas to prevent the loss of funds. Not normally part of the Master Class offer, this addendum course is being included in the special package rate! Start Now What's The Catch? Snobs were banging down Jeremy’s door and blowing up his phone for the details. He 몭nally conceded to throw these details down on this Master Class Course. No catch. Just primo service for the high-maintenance customers (lots of high-maintenance things are high quality, btw. Think of exotic cars, right?) Also…there’s a money back guarantee…so…yeah. Can’t really argue that there is a “catch” at that point. Read Full Article
  6. 6. Start Now Break It Down 81% of people tested were successful with the method, BLOWING OTHER INVESTMENT SYSTEMS AWAY! ὌὌὌ Attracting a lot of attention, Jeremy has been 몭elding requests for more research, more patterns, more courses. Some even tried to make this method exclusive, denying the retail investors like you. We didn’t go for it. "If people failed at it, what were some of the reasons?" Funnily enough the most common reason was not setting up the day correctly. Especially on the West Coast, many don’t like to be up and out of bed at 6:30AM, but that’s when the method is done, at market open. For East Coasters it’s been less of a problem, unless they are expected at work at 9AM, since the Market opens at 9:30 EST. Trying to do this at work has proven less successful…it's also kind of unfair to other employees, or the boss, paying you to work and you are there trading…looking over your shoulder. ὄ Believe it or not, these have been the main issues.
  7. 7. There’s also the fact that the Stock Market can be a hypnotic machine that lures people into altering their disciplines. (see below) Start Now Don't Be A Dupe Or A Zombie The stock market can have a hypnotic effect on its players, inescapable unless immunized. ὈὈ The stock market will cause one's own personal observation and judgment to believe that there are better ways than “following the rules.” 100% of my trader friends have experienced the following sequence: They buy something, it goes down so they bail per the rules. Immediately after, the stock goes up vertical enough to look like a middle 몭nger... meaning they would not have lost any money if they held on and didn't sell. This happens repeatedly. One day the trader says, “I'm going to hang in there and not sell it off when it’s down.” Even though the rule says they should so as to cut their losses. This works splendidly, and the trader realizes that he or she doesn't have to lose money by bailing when it drops anymore. “F#*% the rules,” they say. This works again, reaf몭rming the conclusion.
  8. 8. Several more wins make the trader feel invincible, who is by now compounding his or her investment with their winnings. Strutting. This feeling is euphoric…and is the anesthesia before the amputation they are about to experience. On the very day they feel extra bold and put in a lot more, the stock crashes. Supported by the new conclusion that “bailing is unnecessary,” the cocky trader holds and hopes. The stock plunges into to the Mariana Trench (the deepest part of the ocean). The trader loses 90% of their account value, often by trying to throw in more money at lower points to recover some of the losses, hoping for a rebound…that doesn’t show up. ὌὌὌὌ H o w D o I P r o t e c t M y s e l f F r o m T h i s ? W e c o v e r t h i s . N o t t o l e a v e y o u h a n g i n g , b u t w e d o a d d r e s s t h i s a n d t r y t o i m m u n i z e y o u f r o m i t . D o t h e c o u r s e a n d f i n d o u t h o w n o t t o f a t t e n y o u r s e l f u p l i k e a p i g , o n l y t o b e s e l e c t e d f o r s l a u g h t e r . . . f o r b a c o n . ὁ ὁ Start Now Want Some "Beginner's Luck"?
  9. 9. Being told this by older traders is an almost guaranteed part of becoming a 20-Minute Trader® at this point. Must be frustrating to be chipping away at the stock market for a couple decades only to have some new guy study 20-Minute Trader® for a day, and trade more confidently than you. IT'S THE EASIEST METHOD OUT THERE Simplicity. Good easy explanations. Illustrations. Seriously though, check out the other systems. Many are INCREDIBLE. Really awesome trading academies exist that can thoroughly educate you for the expedition into the violent seas of the hungry Stock Market ocean, with many hours of training, learning the hundreds of symbols and strategies out there. They give you many tools. We give just the very tools you need for this hack. They give you education into dozens of different things. We don’t. We give the expertise you need to use this one strategy. They give you dozens of hours of content. We don’t. Ours is condensed into 3.5 hours. They give you piles of symbols and words to learn. We give you a few. If you’re the person looking for a well-rounded, thorough education in the stock market, then go to an academy. If you’re looking for a fun way to get in there and gain con몭dence, spending only 20 minutes of your day? Well… then here we are…this is it. This is your jam. The majority of our students are beginners. But a great number of seasoned traders have put this tool in their toolbelt and done great with it. I love when my beginners kill it! Outdoing their seasoned veteran associates…who always say, “beginner’s luck!” with a scowl.
  10. 10. associates…who always say, “beginner’s luck!” with a scowl. Start Now Customer Service Ballers We turned down many applications for our customer service department. Why? We wi not let anyone who hasn’t been using the method themselves for at least 6 months come near our customer service phones. Yeah…it’s “bad business” not to hire less expensive people. Fancy business people told us to outsource it oversees to untrained folks. Save money. Uh….Yeah…..no. Caring about people, their ability to apply the methods learned, their understanding of the principles. This the foundation of our team. CARE. Research Team
  11. 11. We have software teams, beta testers, super geeks, experimental groups doing nonstop R & D, so we can optimize the $H1T out of our strategies. We update and revise the courses as the market changes and presents new obstacles and new data. And you’ll have access to these whenever they occur. We don’t just sit in our pools and drive our lambos. We are on our toes. Never missing a beat. Sign Up Today And Get: ✓ THE MASTER CLASS $299 VALUE ✓ THE BEST TUTORIAL ON CALL OPTIONS. FREE - $39 VALUE ✓ GRAPH ANALYSIS FOR PATTERN TRADERS COURSE. FREE - $39 VALUE ✓ PRO TIPS ON BROKERAGE SET UP. FREE $19 - VALUE ✓ PREMIUM CUSTOMER SUPPORT. FREE ✓ HOW I NEVER LOSE MONEY ADDENDUM COURSE. INCLUDED TOTAL VALUE: $366 COST: $63 How long until I can start with the method? One day at least. Usually a few though. 3.5 hours of video training. That’s all. Start Now
  12. 12. Why Are You Doing This? We’re sick of seeing our friends in piles of debt, slogging on the job and never getting the edge that full time traders have. It’s really not fair. Here you are providing goods and services the community needs, and your compensation doesn’t give you the life you want. Yeah, you can stick it in a 7% mutual fund. That’s safe and fair. But if you want to play ball and try your hand at something exciting, without dedicating your full life to it, 20- Minute Trader® is for you. a 몭t. If not, just get your money back! Simple as that! Time Is Of The Essence This thing has been working for two years now. Yeah, we back tested it. And our R & D department won’t lose its grip on changes. But right now this thing is popping. Who knows how it will be going in a few years. Probably 몭ne! But why not make hay when the sun is shining? Also, these prices are giveaways. They won’t last forever. They are a right- Yep. That’s what we’re all about here. Do the Master Class and see if it’s now sale price. Don’t miss it! Click here to get course

