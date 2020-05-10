6 types of facial masks you should know

Besan has properties which ensure that your skin is lighter, toned, and replenished. It evens out the skin tone and gives the skin a radiant glow. The major reason for dull-looking skin is tanning. The bleaching and skin exfoliating properties of besan help to remove tan. It also removes some hair and inhibits further hair growth. If used regularly, besan facial hair removal can significantly reduce facial hair. Some besan face packs works as wonder on face. To know more about DIY besan face packs give a read to Womenlite blog.