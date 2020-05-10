Successfully reported this slideshow.
6 Types of Facial Masks You Should Know
In the past decade, skincare has become a huge part of people's lives for both men and women.
Thermal masks are the ones that become heated when they come into contact with water.
Natural masks are the ones that are made of fruits, vegetables, herbs, cucumbers, and plants in general.
  1. 1. 6 Types of Facial Masks You Should Know
  2. 2. In the past decade, skincare has become a huge part of people’s lives for both men and women. Besides the wave of getting fit and drinking more water, facial masks have become a thing that everyone wants a piece of. Types of Facial Masks: A simple search on youtube on facial masks will astonish you, and that is because it works. So without further ado, let’s get into the specific facial masks that will have you look ten years younger. 1. Peel-off masks Number one on the list is the peel-off masks. These masks come in the form of a gel, plastic, or wax and have a sticky, gummy texture. Peel-off masks tighten the skin temporarily as they simultaneously stimulate blood flow, and this results in glowing skin. The mask dries off and forms a uniform layer that is peeled off like a banana peel. They are best for mature and dry skin as they nourish the skin with moisture and nutrients. Peel-off’s are ideal as a bimonthly regime. And the best part is you can get whichever kind you want, including the ecooking peel mask.
  3. 3. 2. Thermal masks Thermal masks are the ones that become heated when they come into contact with water. They are applied when they are at room temperature, and they gradually become heated up when you apply water. They are best for normal and dry skin types since they open up your pores, making the skin breathe better. 3. Cream masks Cream masks are used on normal to dry skin because they serve as a perfect moisturizer to these particular skin types. Additionally, cream masks soften the skin after they are washed off. Their texture is not sticky as the peel-off masks and can be wiped off using a towel or cloth after staying on for a while. 4. Warm -oil masks The warm-oil masks are the ones used in spas and are typically made with essential oils like almond oil, avocado oil, so on and so forth. These oils can have a scent to them or not depending on the type. They are suitable for all skin types, but dry, mature skin benefits most from these treatments. They soften the skin and increases blood circulation to all parts of the skin.
  4. 4. 5. Natural masks Natural masks are the ones that are made of fruits, vegetables, herbs, cucumbers, and plants in general. They mostly have a natural and fresh smell to them, making them an all-time favorite to most. These masks can be organic or non- organic, and you can get whichever you wish in the market. These masks are suitable for all skin types. 6. Clay masks Last but not least, we have clay masks. This type of masks comes in the form of fine soil mixtures, and you are required to mix them with water or apple cider to activate their powers. They are used for deep cleansing and the removal of impurities. The clay masks are best for normal to oily skin as it helps remove the excess oils without damaging the surface.

