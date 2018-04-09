Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Grateful Life Free Audiobook Streaming The Grateful Life Free Audiobook Streaming | The Grateful Life Listen To Audiob...
The Grateful Life The Grateful Life is a guide to discovering and achieving one’s dreams by harnessing the power of a posi...
The Grateful Life
The Grateful Life
  2. 2. The Grateful Life The Grateful Life is a guide to discovering and achieving one’s dreams by harnessing the power of a positive attitude. In years of research and practice, authors Nina Lesowitz and Mary Beth Sammons have discovered that grateful living can transform lives. Grateful people are happier people. They are healthier and less stressed. They report much higher levels of satisfaction with their relationships and are less likely to credit the good fortune of others to luck. This book contains inspiring stories about those who exercise gratitude as a spiritual practice to rise out of adversity to new life. It also shows how grateful living is central to the good life and to attracting abundance. Filled with motivational quotes, resources, and exercises, The Grateful Life helps readers on their journey to creating the life they’ve always wanted. Taking the concept of Living Life as a Thank You to the next level, The Grateful Life includes absorbing and transformative stories from real people who unveil the secret to achieving successes both big and small. “This compelling book goes beyond random acts of kindness but inspires the same hope and motivation for good.”—Library Journal
