Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOWNLOAD�Of�AudiBook�Hotel�Vendome��AudioBook�Free�mp3�Streaming�online�|�Fiction�And� Literature DOWNLOAD�Of�AudiBook�Hot...
Hotel�Vendome� The�hotel�was�old,�run�down.�But�to�Swiss�born�Hugues�Martin,�a�young,�ambitious�hotelier�trained�in�the�mo...
Hotel�Vendome�
Hotel�Vendome�
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD Of AudiBook Hotel Vendome AudioBook Free mp3 Streaming online | Fiction And Literature

12 views

Published on

DOWNLOAD Of AudiBook Hotel Vendome AudioBook Free mp3 Streaming online | Fiction And Literature
Hotel Vendome Audiobook
Hotel Vendome Audiobook Download
Hotel Vendome Audiobook Free
Hotel Vendome Download
Hotel Vendome Free
Hotel Vendome Download Audiobook
Fiction And Literature Free Audiobook
Fiction And Literature Audiobook
Fiction And Literature Audiobook Download
Fiction And Literature Audiobook Free
Fiction And Literature Download
Fiction And Literature Free
Fiction And Literature Download Audiobook
Fiction And Literature Free Audiobook

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD Of AudiBook Hotel Vendome AudioBook Free mp3 Streaming online | Fiction And Literature

  1. 1. DOWNLOAD�Of�AudiBook�Hotel�Vendome��AudioBook�Free�mp3�Streaming�online�|�Fiction�And� Literature DOWNLOAD�Of�AudiBook�Hotel�Vendome��AudioBook�Free�mp3�Streaming�online�|�Fiction�And�Literature LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Hotel�Vendome� The�hotel�was�old,�run�down.�But�to�Swiss�born�Hugues�Martin,�a�young,�ambitious�hotelier�trained�in�the�most� illustrious�European�traditions,�it�is�a�rough�diamond,�tucked�away�on�a�quiet,�perfectly�situated�Manhattan�street.� After�begging�and�borrowing�every�penny�he�can�scrape�together,�Hugues�purchases�the�building���and�transforms�it� into�one�of�the�world's�finest�luxury�hotels.�Under�Hugues's�tireless,�exacting�supervision,�the�Hotel�Vendôme�is� soon�renowned�for�its�elegance,�its�efficiency,�its�unparalleled�service�and�discretion���the�ideal�New�York�refuge�for� the�rich�and�famous,�as�well�as�a�perfect�home�for�Hugues's�beautiful�young�wife�and�their�daughter.�But�when�his� wife�runs�off�with�a�notorious�rock�star,�Hugues�is�suddenly�a�single�parent�to�four�year�old�Heloise���who�will�grow� up�happily�regardless,�amid�a�fascinating�milieu�of�celebrities,�socialites,�politicians,�world�travelers,�and�the� countless�hotel�employees�who�all�adore�her.�As�the�years�pass,�Hugues�and�the�hotel�are�the�center�of�Heloise's� life,�a�universe�of�unexpected�mysteries�and�pleasures,�crises�and�celebrations�that�make�every�day�magical.�She� longs�to�follow�in�her�father's�footsteps�and�one�day�run�the�Vendôme�with�him.�New�challenges�mark�her�way:�an� unexpected�romance�for�Hugues�and�her�own�journey�to�hotel�school�in�Switzerland.�The�lessons�she�has�learned�at her�father's�side,�in�their�exciting�upstairs�downstairs�world,�will�carry�her�through�it�all,�as�they�illuminate�a�story�no� listener�will�forget.�Welcome�to�the�Hotel�Vendôme.
  3. 3. Hotel�Vendome�
  4. 4. Hotel�Vendome�

×