Oleoylethanolamide (OEA) Powder(111-58-0) for Sale 01 Overview Oleoylethano...
02 Contact Us No. 668, Xiangyin Road, Yangpu District, 200433, Shanghai, Ch...
05 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) General Description OEA is a highly concen...
as well as hedonic dopamine pathways. There is evidence that OEA may also a...
containing 200mg 90% OEA). Subjects took 4 capsules (1 capsule 15-30 minute...
Oleoylethanolamide (OEA) is a natural regulator of weight, cholesterol, and appetite. The metabolite is synthesized in small quantities in the small intestines. The natural molecule is responsible for the feeling of fullness after you take food. Oleoylethanolamide assists in regulation of body fat by binding to Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPAR-Alpha). This natural metabolite enhances body fat metabolism and informs your brain that you've taken enough food and you should stop eating. Oleoylethanolamide also increases non-workout related calorie expenditure.

Published in: Health & Medicine
Oleoylethanolamide (oea) powder(111 58-0) for sale

  Oleoylethanolamide (OEA) Powder(111-58-0) for Sale 01 Overview Oleoylethanolamine (OEA) is a naturally occurring ethanolamide lipid and a nuclear receptor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-α (PPAR-α) agonist. It is produced in the small intestine and inhibits food intake via PPAR-α activation. OEA also activates GPR119, a bioactive lipid with hypophagic and anti-obesity effects. STATUS: Mass Production Available
  02 Contact Us No. 668, Xiangyin Road, Yangpu District, 200433, Shanghai, China +86 （1392）6572370 09:00 – 18:00 weekdays info@wisepowder.com 03 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) video 04 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) Base Information Name Oleoylethanolamide CAS 111-58-0 Purity 98% Chemical name N-Oleoylethanolamide Synonyms N-Oleoylethanolamine, N-(Hydroxyethyl)oleamide, N-(cis-9-Octadecenoyl)ethanolamine, OEA Molecular Formula C20H39NO2 Molecular Weight 325.53 Melting Point 59–60 °C (138–140 °F; 332–333 K) InChI Key BOWVQLFMWHZBEF-KTKRTIGZSA-N Form solid Appearance White solid Half Life / Solubility H2O : < 0.1 mg/mL (insoluble); DMSO : 20.83 mg/mL (63.99 mM; Need ultrasonic Storage Condition −20°C Application N-Oleoylethanolamine has been used to study its effects on glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1RA-mediated anorectic signaling and weight loss. Testing Document Available
  05 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) General Description OEA is a highly concentrated metabolite of olive oil. RiduZone was designed to harness the benefits of mediterranean food and to help support weight loss. RiduZone (OEA Capsule) is accepted by the FDA as a new dietary supplement. OEA is a natural regulator of appetite, weight and cholesterol. Oleoylethanolamide (OEA) is a natural metabolite that is made in small amounts in your small intestine. OEA helps regulate hunger, weight, body fat and cholesterol by binding to a receptor known as PPAR-Alpha (Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha). In essence, OEA increases the metabolism of body fat and tells your brain that you are full and it's time to stop eating. OEA is also known to increase non-exercise related calorie expenditure. 06 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) History Oleoylethanolamide's biological functions were discovered as early as 50 years ago. Before 2001, there wasn't much research on OEA. However, that year, Spanish researchers broke down the lipid and studied how it's made, where it's used and what it does. They tested the effect of OEA on the brain (of rats) by injecting it directly into the brain ventricles. They found no effect on eating and confirmed that OEA does not act in the brain, but rather, it triggers a separate signal that affects hunger and eating behavior. 07 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) Mechanism Of Action To put it simply, oleoylethanolamide works as a hunger regulator. OEA is able to control your food intake by telling the brain that the body is full, and no more food is needed. You eat less every day, and your body may be not overweight in the long run. The anti-obesity actions of oleoylethanolamide (OEA) is as shown in the picture. OEA is synthesized and mobilized in the proximal small intestine from diet-derived oleic acid, such as olive oils. High-fat diet can inhibit OEA production in the intestine. OEA reduces food intake by activating homeostatic oxytocin and histamine brain circuitry
  as well as hedonic dopamine pathways. There is evidence that OEA may also attenuate hedonic cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1R) signaling, the activation of which is associated with increased food intake. OEA reduces lipid transport into adipocytes to decrease fat mass. Further elucidation of the effects of OEA on food intake and lipid metabolism will aid in the determination of physiological mechanisms that can be targeted to develop more effective obesity therapies. OEA works to activate something called PPAR and simultaneously ramps up fat-burning and decreases fat storage. When you eat, OEA levels increase and your appetite decreases when the sensory nerves that link to your brain tell it that you're full. PPAR-α is a group of ligand-activated nuclear receptor that involved in the gene expression of lipid metabolism and energyhomeostasis pathways. OEA shows all of the defining characteristics of a satiety factor: (1) It inhibits feeding by prolonging the interval to the next meal; (2) Its synthesis is regulated by nutrient availability and (3) Its levels undergo circadian fluctuations. 08 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) Application N-Oleoylethanolamide is an agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-α (PPAR-​ α). N-​ Oleoylethanolamide generates an intestinal signal that stimulates central dopamine activity establishing a link between caloric-​ homeostatic and hedonic-​ homeostatic controllers. Oleoylethanolamide has been implicated as the molecular mechanism associated with gastric bypass success. N-​ Oleoylethanolamide is a selective GPR55 agonist. 09 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) More research In one study, fifty (n=50) human subjects interested in losing weight were advised to take OEA 2-3 times/day, 15-30 minutes before a meal for 4-12 weeks. Subjects included those who had not used weight loss products before, those who experienced adverse events with other weight loss products, those whose weight loss plateaued on other weight loss agents such as phentermine, those trying to implement life style changes (portion control and regular exercise), and those actively being managed for medical conditions including impaired glucose tolerance, dyslipidemia, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. In a second study, 4 subjects with baseline weights of 229, 242, 375 and 193 lbs respectively, were instructed to take the Oleoylethanolamide capsules (one capsule
  containing 200mg 90% OEA). Subjects took 4 capsules (1 capsule 15-30 minutes before meals and they were to take an extra capsule prior to their largest meal of the day) daily for 28 days. The last subject had previously undergone lap band placement. Subjects were instructed to make no changes to their diet and exercise habits. 10 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) Document Download COA 11 Oleoylethanolamide (111-58-0) Reference  ]Sasso, O., et. al.: Pain, 154, 350 (2013); Begg, D.P., Woods, S.C.: Cell Met., 18, 459 (2013); Chem. and Eng. News p.7, Jan. 8 (2017)  Gaetani S, Oveisi F, Piomelli D (2003). "Modulation of meal pattern in the rat by the anorexic lipid mediator oleoylethanolamine". Neuropsychopharmacology. 28 (7): 1311– doi:10.1038/sj.npp.1300166. PMID 12700681.  Lo Verme J, Gaetani S, Fu J, Oveisi F, Burton K, Piomelli D (2005). "Regulation of food intake by oleoylethanolamine". Cell. Mol. Life Sci. 62 (6): 708– doi:10.1007/s00018-004-4494-0. PMID 15770421.  Oleoylethanolamide(OEA): A Weight Loss Drug That Helps To Control Appetite 12 PRECAUTION AND DISCLAIMER: PRECAUTION AND DISCLAIMER: This Material is Sold For Research Use Only. Terms of Sale Apply. Not for Human Consumption, nor Medical, Veterinary, or Household Uses.

