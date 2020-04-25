Oleoylethanolamide (oea) powder(111 58-0) for sale

https://www.wisepowder.com/product-details/111-58-0/Oleoylethhttps://www.wisepowder.com/oleoylethanolamide-a-weight-loss-drug/Oleoylethanolamide (OEA) is a natural regulator of weight, cholesterol, and appetite. The metabolite is synthesized in small quantities in the small intestines. The natural molecule is responsible for the feeling of fullness after you take food. Oleoylethanolamide assists in regulation of body fat by binding to Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPAR-Alpha). This natural metabolite enhances body fat metabolism and informs your brain that you’ve taken enough food and you should stop eating. Oleoylethanolamide also increases non-workout related calorie expenditure.