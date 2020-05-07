Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 1 / 17 11 Health Benefits of Resveratrol Supplements
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 2 / 17 What Is Resveratrol? Resveratrol is a natural polyphenol plant compound th...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 3 / 17 1. Resveratrol Supplements Improves The Health Of Your Heart In research d...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 4 / 17 Systolic blood pressure increases typically with aging, as arteries stiffe...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 5 / 17 2. Resveratrol Controls Blood Fats In A Positive Way Research in animals s...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 6 / 17 3. Resveratrol Supplement May Relief Hay Fever Some clinical trials sugges...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 7 / 17 In a study involving 100 participants, an intranasal spray with 0.1% resve...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 8 / 17 4. Resveratrol Reliefs Joint Pain
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 9 / 17 Arthritis is simply a condition that leads to compromised mobility and joi...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 10 / 17 5. Resveratrol Anti-Cancer Effects
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 11 / 17 Several research studies show that resveratrol may have positive anti-can...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 12 / 17 7. Resveratrol For Skin Health Improvement In clinical research involving...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 13 / 17 been proved to be a perfect solution for prematurely aging, dry, dull, an...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 14 / 17 Resveratrol inhibits the enzyme aromatase, which produces estrogen in ani...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 15 / 17 10. Resveratrol Protects Your Brain Various studies have shown that drink...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 16 / 17 There’s no prescribed resveratrol dosage. However, research came into the...
www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 17 / 17 The Best Resveratrol Supplements The best resveratrol supplements should ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

11 health benefits of resveratrol supplements

20 views

Published on

https://www.wisepowder.com/11-health-benefits-of-resveratrol-supplements/https://www.wisepowder.com/product-details/501-36-0/Resveratrol is a natural polyphenol plant compound that acts as an antioxidant. Resveratrol sources include red wine, grapes, berries, peanuts, and dark chocolate. This compound seems to be highly concentrated in the seeds and skins of berries and grapes. Seeds and skins of grape are applied in the fermentation of resveratrol wine, and that’s why red wine is highly concentrated in resveratrol. Resveratrol uses in health and wellness include the management of a wide range of age-related health challenges, such as heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

11 health benefits of resveratrol supplements

  1. 1. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 1 / 17 11 Health Benefits of Resveratrol Supplements
  2. 2. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 2 / 17 What Is Resveratrol? Resveratrol is a natural polyphenol plant compound that acts as an antioxidant. Resveratrol sources include red wine, grapes, berries, peanuts, and dark chocolate. This compound seems to be highly concentrated in the seeds and skins of berries and grapes. Seeds and skins of grape are applied in the fermentation of resveratrol wine, and that’s why red wine is highly concentrated in resveratrol. Resveratrol uses in health and wellness include the management of a wide range of age-related health challenges, such as heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and cancer. How Does Resveratrol Work? Resveratrol works by protecting the DNA of our cells. It is believed to be one of the most potent antioxidants. Antioxidants work by assisting in prevention against cell damage that is generally caused by free radicals. Free radicals are simply unstable atoms brought about by sunlight, pollution, and natural burning of fat in our bodies that can lead to brain degeneration, cancer, and aging. 11 Health Benefits Of Resveratrol Supplements
  3. 3. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 3 / 17 1. Resveratrol Supplements Improves The Health Of Your Heart In research documented in 2015, scientists analyzed 6 previously documented studies on resveratrol effects on systolic blood pressure and concluded that higher resveratrol dosage (above 150 mg daily) significantly lowered systolic blood pressure.
  4. 4. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 4 / 17 Systolic blood pressure increases typically with aging, as arteries stiffen. When too high, it poses a serious risk for heart disease. Resveratrol is believed to accomplish this blood-pressure-decreasing effect by stimulating the production of more nitric oxide. Nitric acid, in turn, causes relaxation of blood vessels.
  5. 5. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 5 / 17 2. Resveratrol Controls Blood Fats In A Positive Way Research in animals suggests that resveratrol can influence blood fats positively. A study carried out in 2016 gave rats diet rich in polyunsaturated fat and proteins. They also gave the rats resveratrol supplements. Scientists realized that body weight and cholesterol levels of the rodents lowered, and the levels of their “good” cholesterol increased. Resveratrol can influence the levels of cholesterol by bringing down the effects of enzymes that control the production of bad cholesterol. It may also lower LDL cholesterol oxidation thanks to its antioxidant capabilities. In a trial, participants took grape extract that had been enhanced with resveratrol powder. After treatment in 6 months, their LDL cholesterol had decreased by 4.5 percent, and their oxidized cholesterol had been reduced by more than 20 percent compared to the control group that took grape extract that had not been enriched with resveratrol or a placebo.
  6. 6. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 6 / 17 3. Resveratrol Supplement May Relief Hay Fever Some clinical trials suggest that resveratrol nose sprays may lower symptoms of allergic rhinitis or hay fever. Researchers used nose sprays to bypass the poor bioavailability of resveratrol, meaning that they pushed it directly to the specific problematic body areas.
  7. 7. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 7 / 17 In a study involving 100 participants, an intranasal spray with 0.1% resveratrol used 3 times per day for four weeks decreased nasal symptoms and enhanced quality of life in patients with hay fever. In another clinical trial involving 68 kids with pollen-induced hay fever, 0.05 percent resveratrol intranasal spray, and beta-glucan 0.33% improved nasal blockage, itching, runny nose, and sneezing. This was given three times per day for two months.
  8. 8. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 8 / 17 4. Resveratrol Reliefs Joint Pain
  9. 9. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 9 / 17 Arthritis is simply a condition that leads to compromised mobility and joint pain. When resveratrol is taken as a drug, it may help significantly in protection against the deterioration of cartilage. Cartilage breakdown may cause pain in the joints and is one of the main symptoms of arthritis. In a study, the resveratrol supplement was injected into knee joints of rabbits suffering from arthritis and realized that these rabbits showed less damage to the rabbit’s cartilage. More animal and test-tube studies have shown that resveratrol can decrease inflammation and protect against damage to joints.
  10. 10. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 10 / 17 5. Resveratrol Anti-Cancer Effects
  11. 11. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 11 / 17 Several research studies show that resveratrol may have positive anti-cancer effects. For instance, in an animal study conducted in 2016, resveratrol lowered regrowth of ovarian tumor after chemotherapy. The published study realized that resveratrol blocked glucose uptake by cancer cells (the majority of cancer cells use glucose as their source of energy). 6. Antioxidant Defense Researchers believe resveratrol has double antioxidant activity in that it acts as a compound that boosts other antioxidant genes, enzymes, and pathways and as a direct antioxidant. Inflammation and oxidative stress worsen or trigger several diseases from diabetes and heart disease to cognitive decline and cancer. Resveratrol supplement boosted antioxidant enzymes, animal and cellular studies, which include the following:  SIRT and Sirtuins enzymes that protect proteins and turn off aging-related genes  NRF2 and SOD, which are essential components of the antioxidant defense and detox hub.  Heme-oxygenase 1 that breaks down hemoglobin to hem and then to iron and antioxidants  Glutathione  Catalase that prevents us from oxidative damage Limited studies also show that resveratrol lowers inflammatory substances and free radicals.
  12. 12. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 12 / 17 7. Resveratrol For Skin Health Improvement In clinical research involving 20 participants with acne, resveratrol gel gave positive results within two months. It lowered the severity of acne by almost 70 percent and enhanced overall skin health by more than 50 percent with no side effects. Resveratrol q10 moisturizer has also
  13. 13. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 13 / 17 been proved to be a perfect solution for prematurely aging, dry, dull, and flaking skin. Scientists also discovered that cosmetic products enhanced with resveratrol don’t degrade and are stable when kept in the refrigerator (at 40°F/4°C). 8. Blood Sugar Control One research found out that resveratrol assists with the metabolism of glucose. In eleven obese but healthy men, resveratrol (150 mg per 24 hours) was found to boost the sensitivity of insulin and decreased the level of blood sugar after one month. It also increased the levels of PGC-1a and SIRT1. SIRT is an enzyme essential for “turning off” genes that are harmful, which increase inflammation, fat deposits, and blood sugars in the body. At the same time, PGC-1a works to ensure that mitochondria stay healthy. Resveratrol decreased blood sugars in research on diabetic rats. It stimulates cells to consume more glucose, which lowers the resistance of insulin. Resveratrol extract also protects beta cells that secret insulin in the pancreas. This enables the cells to boost insulin level when it’s down and lower it when it is too high. 9. Resveratrol Testosterone Control According to a particular study, resveratrol supplements may assist in balancing the response to estrogen. This may affect reproductive health in both women and men. In male mice, resveratrol boosted sperm count and testosterone without any negative effects. Researchers also think that it may stimulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG), which controls the release of the sex hormone from the hypothalamus through the pituitary in the brain. Resveratrol acted in a different way in women. In one study, 40 postmenopausal women were given resveratrol (1g per day for three months). Resveratrol didn’t affect testosterone or estrogen but boosted the protein, which binds sex hormones and transports them through the blood by 10 percent. It also enhances the metabolism of estrogen, which may decrease breast cancer risk.
  14. 14. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 14 / 17 Resveratrol inhibits the enzyme aromatase, which produces estrogen in animals and stimulates estrogen receptors mildly. Resveratrol molecule binds to estrogen receptors in a much weaker way than estrogen does. This has a balancing effect in that it may assist boost estrogen-like action when the level of female sex hormone is low (maybe after menopause) or lower it when it is exceptionally high.
  15. 15. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 15 / 17 10. Resveratrol Protects Your Brain Various studies have shown that drinking red wine may assist you in decreasing age-associated cognitive decline. This may be due to the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action of resveratrol. This compound tends to interfere with protein fragments referred to as beta-amyloids, which participate in the formation of plaques, which are a hallmark of AD (Alzheimer’s disease). Also, it may activate a chain of events that prevents brain cells against any possible damage. 11. Resveratrol’s Use In Management Of Obesity There’s little clinical evidence that supports the application of resveratrol in patients who struggle with obesity-related conditions. The existing animal studies, however, show that resveratrol may have positive effects on people struggling with obesity. In a particular study, rats were fed with a high-fat diet and a resveratrol supplement. The supplement lowered oxidative stress and protected the rats against the possible death of cells known as Tregs (protective immune cells). Resveratrol also blocked fat cells from producing new fats and activated towards the death of the fat cells in a cell-based study. It did this by turning off PPAR gamma genes, which cause weight gain while activating UCP1 and SIRT3 genes, which enhance mitochondrial health and use of energy. Resveratrol may also boost weight loss by inhibiting various enzymes that produce fats such as hormone-sensitive lipase, fatty acid synthase, and lipoprotein lipase. So if you’re looking for a supplement that can enhance your weight loss program, you may consider trying resveratrol powder. Resveratrol Dosage
  16. 16. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 16 / 17 There’s no prescribed resveratrol dosage. However, research came into the conclusion that low resveratrol dosage gives protection against various diseases. On the other hand, extremely high resveratrol doses may be harmful to health. Scientists have used different resveratrol dosage in their research. This is based on a particular area of research. For example, in research to study diabetes and resveratrol relationship, 250 to 1000mg was administered daily for 12 weeks. In different research on the role of this component in hay fever management, two sprays of 0.1% resveratrol nasal were sprayed into each nostril thrice in every 24 hours for one month. These doses seemed to provide the expected results. Side Effects Of Resveratrol Research has not yet established any severe resveratrol side effects even on a higher dosage. Extremely high resveratrol dosage was, however, linked to decreased blood pressure, fever, and reduced blood cells. In some people, high resveratrol supplement dosage may cause kidney problems. What Other Drugs Will Affect Resveratrol Resveratrol will make the platelets in your bloodstream less “sticky.” Therefore, it can significantly increase the risk of bleeding if you are taking warfarin (Coumadin), ibuprofen, clopidogrel (Plavix), aspirin, or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines.
  17. 17. www.wisepowder.com wise12@wisepowder.com 17 / 17 The Best Resveratrol Supplements The best resveratrol supplements should contain 100% natural resveratrol. The supplement should provide 1000 mg of natural resveratrol every 24 hours when consumed twice a day i.e., 500mg in every capsule. The supplement should be sourced from the skin of pure red grape, berries, and blueberries. The best resveratrol supplements should not contain unnecessary binders, fillers, or preservatives that are potentially harmful or GMOs. The supplement’s manufacturing facilities should be GMP compliant. Some manufacturers also provide a resveratrol premium blend, which is composed of green tea extract, grape seed extract, trans-resveratrol, vitamin c, blueberry extract, pomegranate extract, and acai extract. References: 1] Timmers S., Konings E., Bilet L, et al. Calorie Restriction-like Effects of 30 Days of Resveratrol Supplementation on Energy Metabolism and Metabolic Profile in Obese Humans. Cell Metabolism 2011;14: 612-622 Lamuela-Raventos RM, Romero-Perez AI, Waterhouse AL, de la Torre-Boronat MC; Romero-Perez; Waterhouse; de la Torre-Boronat (1995). “Direct HPLC Analysis of cis- and trans-Resveratrol and Piceid Isomers in Spanish Red Vitis vinifera Wines.” Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. 43 (2): 281–283. Prokop J, Abrman P, Seligson AL, Sovak M; Abrman; Seligson; Sovak (2006). “Resveratrol and its glycon piceid are stable polyphenols.” J Med Food. 9 (1): 11–4

×